The Mid Sussex District Plan 2014-2031, which was adopted in March 2018, sets out in broad terms what, where, when and how development will take place in Mid Sussex up until 2031.

At the time a planning inspector recognised that Mid Sussex District Council had identified sites for most of its development need, but he required more sites to ensure these were met in full.

A Site Allocations Development Plan Document (DPD) recommends 22 new housing and seven new employment sites as well as a science and technology park to the west of Burgess Hill.

Proposed housing allocation site south of Folders Lane and east of Keymer Road for 300 homes

One of the most controversial sites has been an allocation of 300 homes south of Folders Lane on the southern edge of Burgess Hill.

The council has now received an independent inspector’s final report on the DPD which concludes it is compliant with all legal requirements, has been positively prepared, justified, effective and consistent with national planning policy.

It includes several main modifications to the DPD that must be made before it is adopted.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Leader of Mid Sussex District Council said: “The Site Allocations Development Plan Document was required as part of the adoption of the current District Plan in order to ‘top up’ housing supply in the coming years. The finding by the independent inspector that the document is sound and can be adopted is an important step.

"Once adopted, it will help to protect Mid Sussex from speculative, unplanned developments by ensuring we continue to have a five year housing land supply.

“I am also delighted that the Inspector has approved the council’s preferred location for a new regionally-significant science and technology park along the A2300 west of Burgess Hill.

"This is an important part of our local economic plan to ensure Mid Sussex continues to attract innovative businesses and high quality jobs to our area.”

The inspector’s final report is available to view online at www.midsussex.gov.uk/SitesDPD