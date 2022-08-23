Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2553: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddards Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Application for reserved matters, pursuant to outline application DM/18/5114 for the erection of a Secondary School, including specialist support centre, car parking (including Electric Vehicle charging), cycle parking, drop off area, access, multi-use games area, all weather pitch, substation, bin storage, means of enclosure and lighting, with associated landscaping and infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2589: Palmers Autocentre Tyres, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of all existing buildings on-site, previously used as a MOT/Garage/Tyre centre (B1/B2 Sui Generis) to be replaced with 4 dwellings (C3) and associated parking. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/2190: Mount Pleasant Nursery, Cansiron Lane. Reserved Matters application for the approval of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale following Outline Planning Permission DM/18/3242.

DM/22/2580: 1 Cheriton Cottages, Ivy Dene Lane. Proposed change of use to mixed residential/business.

Bolney

DM/22/1920: Old Park Farm Stables, Broxmead Lane. Change of Use from ancillary annexe to independent dwelling at Old Park Farm Stables. (Amended location and block plans showing revised boundary and including access. Received 18.08.2022).

Planning applications

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1914: 10 Sheddingdean Close. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduce crown by 3.5 metres on the north east aspect. Reduce crown by 3 metres on the east aspect. Reduce crown by 4.5 metres on southernly aspect to balance. Reduce the western aspect of crown by 2m to balance Thin crown by 20%.

DM/22/2447: Hunters, 1 Church Road. Erect new internally illuminated fascia signage across the rear of premises facing Station Road.

DM/22/2448: Providence House, 76 Park Road. T1 Acacia - fell. T2 - Silver Birch - trim approximately between 1.5 and 1.8 metres.

DM/22/2458: Parklands, Keymer Road. New road access entrance and dropped kerb to parklands.

DM/22/2493: Mimosa House, 54A Folders Lane. T1 Horse Chestnut: Reduce the canopy by 2.0m to the previous pruning points. G1 Group of 7 Oak: remove the epicormic growth to the main branch structure.

DM/22/2501: 7 Sevenfields And 45 Coulstock Road. (T15) Oak (located at 45 Coulstock Road) - crown reduce by 2m and crown lift by 1m. (T22) Hornbeam (located at 7 Sevenfields) - crown reduce by 3m back to fence line. (T25) Oak (located at 7 Sevenfields) - crown reduce by 2m and remove one low branch.

DM/22/2512: The Spinney, Keymer Road. T1 , Silver Birch , 0.5m crown reduction and remove deadwood. T2 , Silver Birch , 0.5m crown reduction and remove deadwood. T3 , Ash , fell to ground level. T4 , Silver Birch, fell to ground level.

DM/22/2528: 22 Shearing Drive. Loft conversion with front and rear roof-lights.

DM/22/2532: 40 Howard Avenue. Replace rear conservatory with a single storey extension with an increased width to provide enhanced kitchen/breakfast/living space.

DM/22/2535: 250 Chanctonbury Road. Flat roof rear extension.

DM/22/2548: Kitchen Garden Of Hurdles Located To The East Of Tinkers, Broadlands. Erection of 1 No. detached dwelling with integral garage.

DM/22/2567: 32 Foxglove Close. Oak tree - T3. Crown reduction by no more than 2 metres, and reduce branches overhanging Gatehouse Lane by no more than 1 metre.

DM/22/2590: 3 Poveys Close. T1 Lime Tree - re-pollard back to its previous pruning points with no pruning wounds larger than 50mm.

Chailey

LW/22/0529: Chailey End, Oxbottom Lane, Newick. Erection of 1no two-storey dwellinghouse with garage and access.

LW/22/0533: Millridge, Lower Station Road, Newick. Replacement of front porch.

LW/22/0534: 6 The Martletts, South Chailey. Retrospective erection of single storey detached outbuilding.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1949: Queens Hall, High Street. Installation of a CCTV camera to the front elevation. Installation of a Platinum Jubilee Commemorative brass plaque to the front elevation between the existing noticeboard and other plaque. Retrospective permission for installation of a CCTV camera to the rear elevation.

DM/22/1950: Queens Hall, High Street. Installation of a CCTV camera to the front elevation. Installation of a Platinum Jubilee Commemorative brass plaque to the front elevation between the existing noticeboard and other plaque. Retrospective permission for installation of a CCTV camera to the rear elevation.

DM/22/2526: Longacre Farm, Ardingly Road. Demolish existing detached double garage and build new detached oak framed double garage with home office over, new pool house for pool equipment and wc, extend existing paving area around pool with new stone paving to increase terrace area.

DM/22/2603: Courtmead House, Courtmead Road. T1- Sycamore- Fell.

Ditchling

SDNP/22/03620/HOUS: Waterfall Cottage, Underhill Lane, Westmeston. Erection of pitched roof garage including demolition of existing garage and shed, replacement of existing boiler house, alterations to roof and internal alterations.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1988: Pine Lodge, West Lane. First floor addition and changes to windows and doors (amended plans received 15/08).

DM/22/2519: Felbridge Hotel And Spa, London Road. T1 - Dead Tree remove. T2- Broadleaf tree by side of hotel overhanging roof -overall reduce by 3 to 5 metres.

DM/22/2537: 22 Fulmar Drive. New white rendered finish to all elevations. Full height fixed window to rear dining with glazed gable above. (Amendment to previously approved DM/20/3035).

DM/22/2556: 2 Browns Wood. Flat roofed rear dormer extension, rooflights to front roofslope.

DM/22/2565: Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use or Development (CLUED) under Section 191 of the Town and Country planning Act 1990 (As amended) in respect of the former mobile home known as Arondi House, now being a lawful dwelling house by reason of permanent fixture to the floor.

DM/22/2594: Church Yard, The Parish Church Of St Swithun, High Street. Tree ref 07R3 Larix decidua - remove down to as close to ground level as possible as tree is dead.

Hassocks

DM/22/2082: 8 The Crescent. T1 and T2 Macrocarpas - Fell to ground level T3 Small Yew - remove T4 Lime - Trim back overhanging branches to boundary.

DM/22/2549: 123 Grand Avenue. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1963: Land North Of 63 Perrymount Road. Proposed 5G telecoms installation: 18m street pole and 3 additional ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works. (Amended drawings received on 17.08.2022).

DM/22/2391: 1 Lower Village. Proposed single storey flat roof rear extension, with a glass lantern.

DM/22/2539: 104 America Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/2563: Pascals Brasserie, 56 - 58 The Broadway. Proposed conservatory to front of premises.

DM/22/2584: Boltro Chambers, Market Place. Change of use of existing office (use Class E) to provide 1no. dwelling (use Class C3).

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/2364: Holly Cottage, The Green. Reduce Holly and Hazel by 4 metres (amended description 15/08/2022).

DM/22/2557: Bluebell Railway, Horsted Keynes Station, Station Approach. To extend the existing car parking area at Horsted Keynes Station.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2372: 14 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey front and rear extensions. Garage conversion to create play room, utility and storage area.

Lindfield

DM/22/2569: Lynn Hatch, 31 High Street. Replace existing garage with larger garage and private workshop. Construction of a single storey rear extension, roof lights to rear main roof, new porch to serve rear entrance, gated entrances to both side accesses to the rear garden and installation of air source heat pump.

DM/22/2571: Hollycroft, Hickmans Lane. Conifer tree (T1) and Sycamore tree (T2) - located on right hand side of driveway - complete removal.

Slaugham

DM/22/1935: The Royal Oak Public House, Horsham Road, Handcross. Associated internal alterations, relocation of kitchen with new canopy and extraction flue outlet to rear elevation.

DM/22/2568: Thakeham Homes Ltd, Business Visitor Centre, Bellevue Farm Road, Pease Pottage. Temporary planning permission for the installation of a cabin and associated temporary link path.

Turners Hill

DM/22/2540: 4 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Replacement of existing garage with a new garage with hipped clay roof to match that at 3 Newstone Cottages. Stone piers on front elevation of garage and render on sides and rear of garage to match existing on main house. New single storey rear extension with flat roof and glazed roof lantern comprising Dining, Utility, WC and side entrance. Render and stone finish to match existing on main house.

DM/22/2541: 4 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Replacement of existing garage with a new garage with hipped clay roof to match that at 3 Newstone Cottages. Stone piers on front elevation of garage and render on sides and rear of garage to match existing on main house. New single storey rear extension with flat roof and glazed roof lantern comprising Dining, Utility, WC and side entrance. Render and stone finish to match existing on main house. Additional kitchen units added to increase kitchen capacity.

West Hoathly

DM/22/0291: Dodges House, Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne. Installation of a free standing greenhouse (amended block plan 15/08).

DM/22/2542: Apple Barn, Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne. Change the use of the existing structure and provision of an artist's studio and associated works. Re-submission of DM/22/1628 addressing reasons for refusal.

Wivelsfield

LW/22/0537: Barnard And Brough, Green Road, Wivelsfield Green. Installation of 5no internally illuminated fascia signs, 2no non-illuminated fascia signs, 1no internally illuminated pylon sign and 1no internally illuminated directional sign.

LW/22/0543: Townings Place Barn, Slugwash Lane. Erection of timber treehouse around walnut tree in rear garden.

Worth

DM/22/2382: 14 Glebelands, Crawley Down. First floor extension over existing singe storey rear extension (Revised description agreed 18.08.2022).

DM/22/2559: 25 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Two storey side and rear extensions following demolition of rear conservatory. Changes to front fenestration.

DM/22/2589: Palmers Autocentre Tyres, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of all existing buildings on-site, previously used as a MOT/Garage/Tyre centre (B1/B2 Sui Generis) to be replaced with 4 dwellings (C3) and associated parking.