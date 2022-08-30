Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ardingly

DM/22/2585: Little Lywood, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Replacement of existing septic tank with new sewage treatment plant.

Bolney

DM/22/2015: Land North Of Staplefield Road, Slaugham. Proposed change of use of land to a Transit Site for Gypsy/Traveller's comprising the formation of 6 Touring Caravan Pitches for nomadic use only, and the erection of 6 utility buildings, as well as the formation of a children's play area. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/2635: Springfield House, 3 Springfield Close. Extensions and conversion of existing garage to form a detached annexe.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2085: 6 Woodleigh Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/2627: Land Adjacent 78 Park Road. Demolition of existing coach house to rear and rebuild to create one residential 2no bedroom dwelling. Amendment to previous extant approval 10/01380/FUL.

Planning applications

DM/22/2668: 31 Rolfe Drive. T1 Hornbeam - reduce crown by up to 3m.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3938: Dumbrells, Church Platt. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/18/3863 - to allow for revised plans to amended the design of the extenisons and modifications to the dwelling. (Amended plans received 17.06.2022).

DM/22/2529: 3 The Brambles. Loft conversion with extended roof and raised ridge, front rooflight windows and a double width rear dormer.

DM/22/2624: Courtmead House, Courtmead Road. Replacement of existing car port with single storey side and rear extension and provision of stand alone garage.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2599: 1 Wordsworth Rise. Proposed Gargage conversion and single storey side extension.

DM/22/2601: 4 Linden Avenue. New single storey rear extension.

DM/22/2637: 33 Bourg De Peage Avenue. Proposed loft conversion with dormer to rear elevation.

DM/22/2641: 35 Woodbury Avenue. Conversion of existing garage to living accommodation, including link to main house and replacement roof.

DM/22/2669: 1 Tanyard Avenue. 1x Tree: Crown reduction to a maximum of 1.5m to the overall spread of the tree.

Hassocks

DM/22/2605: Footpath North East Of 25 Queens Drive. Willow trees x2 overhanging footpath - crown reduce between 2 and 3 metres.

DM/22/2625: 44 Grand Avenue. Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer and front roof lights.

DM/22/2678: Land North Of Clayton Mills. Construction of a sales pod with associated parking and landscaping. (Planning Permission sought for a temporary 12 month period).

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2552: Keere Cottage, 124 Lewes Road. Proposed single storey front extension and Two storey rear extension.

DM/22/2561: Pizza Hut, 57 The Broadway. Proposed Change of Use (part retrospective) of Existing Hot Food Takeaway (Sui Generis Use) to Mixed Use Hot Food Takeaway and Restaurant (Sui Generis/Use Class E - Commercial, Business and Service) with Associated External Alterations, including Installation of External Seating Area to the Front and Retractable Awning.

DM/22/2574: Pizza Hut, 57 The Broadway. 1 x Externally Illuminated Fascia Sign.

DM/22/2600: 23 Plymouth Way. Loft Conversion.

DM/22/2616: 6 Allen Road. Proposed erection of single storey rear extension.

DM/22/2618: 62 Lewes Road. Demolish existing orangery and garage, erect a single storey terrace extension to the rear forming a new garden room, new single storey two bay garage, new single storey link extension between garage and house, new gated in and out driveway with pedestrian gate, additional windows to first and ground floor.

DM/22/2628: North Of 42 Jireh Court, Perrymount Road. T9 - Tag No 858 - European Larch. Fell as close to ground level as possible.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/2674: Yew Lodge, Chapel Lane. Yew Tree lift crown by 2-2.5 meters.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2538: Old Conna Barn, Cuckfield Road, Goddards Green. Demolition of two barns and erection of incidental building to provide accommodation to be used in association with the host dwelling.

DM/22/2647: Lychgate Cottage, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Gleditsia - reduce crown by 0.5m. T2 Magnolia grandiflora - reduce crown by 0.5m.

DM/22/2666: Erskine Lodge, 2 Albert Silsby Place, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension forming additional family room.

DM/22/2671: 14 St Lawrence Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear extension and loft conversion.

Lindfield

DM/22/2536: Lindfield Common, Lewes Road. To carry out works as per the attached report and also crown lift 17 x trees to a height of 3m for mower access along the field edge along Lewes Road trees 078B to 02YV and to crown lift 15 x trees along the field edge of West View to a height of 3m for mower access trees 079C to 02YV.

DM/22/2602: 18 Blackthorns. Part garage conversion, two new roof lights and replacing rear windows with doors.

DM/22/2610: 21 West Common Drive. Front porch extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2612: Bedales, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/22/0396 to replace PL.03 Proposed Floor Plans and PL.04 Proposed Elevations to PL.003 GA and Elevations As Proposed to allow for minor amendments to roof and rooflights.

Newtimber

DM/22/2608: Land Parcel Opposite Muddleswood, London Road, Albourne. Certificate of Lawfulness of Existing Use or Development (CLEUD) under the provisions of Section 191 of the Town and Country Planning Act (1990) (as amended) For the continuous seasonal use of The Shack and associated curtilage and its use for recreational and leisure purposes for a period in excess of ten years.

Slaugham

DM/22/2617: Keepers Lodge, High Beeches Lane, Handcross. Erection of Pool House (over existing pool) and link building along with previously approved works to roof (DM/22/1067).

DM/22/2654: Site Of Slaugham Place. Application for a marquee erected for weddings on site between the months of May to September.

Twineham

DM/22/2381: Land Adjacent To Loxley, Bolney Chapel Road. Demolition of existing detached dwelling and tennis court. Construction of replacement dwelling with lower ground floor to be concealed from Bolney Chapel Road. New access onto Bolney Chapel Road and new driveway with associated hard and soft landscaping works.

West Hoathly

DM/22/2650: 1 East Lodge, Stonelands, Selsfield Road. Two storey extension to front of house with porch.

Worth

DM/22/2636: 1 Sunnyside, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Retrospective application for demolition of existing dwelling with replacement 3no bedroom two-storey dwelling.

DM/22/2640: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of acoustic boundary fence along Turners Hill Road.