Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/1990: Merrywood, Staplefield Lane, Staplefield. Replace front conservatory with new porch. Single storey side and rear extension. Replace existing garage with oak framed garage.

Balcombe

DM/22/1794: Lower Ricks, London Road. Erection of 4.No two storey 4 bedroom dwellings, access, landscaping and other associated infrastructure. Removal of existing outbuildings on site.

Bolney

DM/22/2728: Old Highlands West, London Road. Garage extension and conversion to games room with raised roof at eaves.

Burgess Hill

Planning applications

DM/22/2700: 4 Wingle Tye Road. Single storey rear extension to align and match the existing trear extension Existing roof raised to accommodate insulation (warm roof).

DM/22/2711: Oakside 1 Oak Grange. A proposed front gate with pedestrian access.

DM/22/2746: 3 Sycamore Drive. Knock down current garage and build a 2 storey extension on side of house compromising front store, utility room, kitchen on lower level and bedroom with en suite on 1st floor (approx 9m x 3m). The original kitchen would then be extended into current back garden (approx 2m x 3m). Create side access along edge of property an erect a fence.

DM/22/2751: Site Of Former Martlets Hall, The Martlets. Temporary public park, up to 18 months. Consisting of a pop-up venue space enclosed and defined by planting and screening, moveable planters on the western boundary to help contain the site and allow vehicular access, two shipping containers for storage and for potential kiosk use, small stage for organised performance and informal seating on the northern boundary, and an art-canvas across the centre of the site using the existing concrete slab foundation for communal artwork.

DM/22/2783: St Annes Convent, 92 Mill Road. 1x Cedar (T1). Reduce the height by up to 2 metres to suitable growth point, ensuring that no wound larger than 150mm is left.

DM/22/2789: 33 The Warren. 1x Oak to reduce crown by 2.5 meters.

DM/22/2792: 47 Barley Drive. T1, T3 and T4 - Oak - side crown reduction by 2m, T2 - Oak - side crown reduction by 3m, due to overhanging close to property causing heavy shade.

DM/22/2796: 5 Silverdale Road. T1 Acer - felled to ground and stump ground out, T3 Ash - felled to ground and stump ground out, T5 Norway Spruce- felled to ground and stump ground out.

Cuckfield

DM/22/2752: Lloyds Pharmacy, Heathfield House, High Street. 1x WIllow to fell and remove stump.

DM/22/2758: 43 Buttinghill Drive. 2 x Ash - fell as suffering from Ash dieback. All generated green waste from site to be passed through a chipper and disposed of at a licensed facility.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2412: 19 Lancaster Drive. Proposed construction of two-storey side extension, construction of new front porch, minor rear landscaping including small retaining wall, plus associated internal and external alterations.

DM/22/2433: Parker Building Supplies Ltd, Station Yard, Vowels Lane, Kingscote. The demolition of the existing shop and office buildings on the site and the erection of a temporary building to be used as an office/shop at the southern end of the site for a period of 5 years.

DM/22/2693: 31A North End, London Road. (Amended description 08/09/2022) Proposed alterations to the existing rear dormer.

DM/22/2715: 17 Lynton Park Avenue. Proposed two-storey side extension, Single-storey side extension and loft conversion to the existing detached family home. (revised application has amended side extension footprint and roof).

DM/22/2726: Fircroft, Yew Lane. Retrospective planning consent for a garden room with a rooflight apex in excess of 2.5m.

DM/22/2769: Bays, Dunnings Road. Proposed hip to gable roof extension and loft conversion, dormer with Juliette balcony to rear and roof light windows to front.

DM/22/2771: 1 And 2 Springfield Cottages, Lingfield Road. Proposed part two-storey and single storey rear extension and internal alterations to both 1 and 2 Springfield Cottages.

DM/22/2778: 37 Sackville Lane. 2 x Oak trees (one located either side of the drive to number 37) - Reduce crowns by 1.5m.

Hassocks

DM/22/1347: 20 Chancellors Park. Rear extension and raised deck.

DM/22/2158: 107 Mackie Avenue. Proposed gables to front of property.

DM/22/2694: 17 And 18 Ravenswood. Proposed single storey front extension between num 17 and num 18, with a pitched roof over both extensions and existing porch, to create additional kitchen for num.17 and bedroom for num.18.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2606: 10 Marylands. T1 Oak - reduce crown between 1-2 meters.

DM/22/2660: 26D Oathall Road. Partial demolition of existing single storey side extension and replacement with a new single storey side extension.

DM/22/2670: Lyndon, Gower Road. Single storey granny annexe in rear garden and relocation of existing garage.

DM/22/2689: 4 Milton Road. Two company names/logos displayed at high level and illuminated by LEDs. Amendment to planning application DM/22/0812 as the size of the proposed sign has been slightly increased.

DM/22/2710: 1 Diamond Cottages, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Single storey orangery style extension to form new garden room with lantern light above new space.

DM/22/2719: 59 Hoblands. Oak - Crown reduction of 4 meters, Beech - Crown reduction of 4 meters.

DM/22/2724: 35 Mill Green Road. Two storey rear and side infill extension.

DM/22/2753: 17 Weavers Mead. Proposed loft conversion with velux roof windows on the South, West and North elevations. Proposed velux cabrio balcony on the East elevation.

DM/22/2755: 26 Brooklands. Extension to garage to include a balcony.

DM/22/2788: 69 Haywards Road. single storey side and rear infill extension and a garage renovation/conversion with new roof.

DM/22/2805: 7 Bluebell Close. T1- Hornbeam, fell to just above ground level T2- Oak , at rear of 8 Bluebell Close, reduce overhanging branches back to the fence line by approx 1 metre.

DM/22/2806: 57 Lucastes Avenue. Group of Conifers- reduce by 8 metres leaving at approx 8 metres high Spruce- crown lift by removing lowest layers of branches to 3 metres Bay- reduce by up to 2 metres.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2741: 12 Lynton Close, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion.

DM/22/2745: The Manor House, 3 Albert Silsby Place, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of land from agricultural to residential and provision of a native soft landscaping scheme.

Lindfield

DM/22/1998: Lantern Cottage, Spring Lane. Detached 4 bedroom dwelling with access drive, off street parking and turning area, with rear terrace.

DM/22/2756: 26 Meadow Drive. Demolition of existing conservatory, part one-storey and part two-storey side extensions, together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/22/2780: Guildwood, 3 Little Black Hill. T1 and T2 - Lime Trees - Re-pollard at previous pruning points. T3 Yew - Crown reduce by up to 2m to suitable growth points.

DM/22/2791: Blackhill House, Black Hill. T1 - Oak - Crown reduction up to 2.5m in height and lateral growth, due to excessive shade and leaf drop.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2615: 1 Fountain Cottages, High Beech Lane, Lindfield. Proposed installation of self-contained animal (Cattery) housing for outdoor use. Consisting of a prefabricated PVCu system, insulated indoor sleeping area, a covered outside exercise area and a common security porch or corridor.

DM/22/2690: Coniston, Lyoth Lane, Lindfield. Single storey rear extension and internal modifications.

DM/22/2742: 1 The Platt, Lindfield. Demolition of existing carport structure, garage conversion, rear single-storey and part two-storey side extensions together with associated internal and external alterations. (Amendments to previously approved DM/21/4266).

DM/22/2743: 1 The Platt, Lindfield. New fence line and proposed shed.

DM/22/2782: 8 Croxton Lane, Lindfield. Proposed conversion of existing loft space to a loft room.

Turners Hill

DM/22/2461: Farthings, Lion Lane. 1x Yew Tree - Reduce crown by 1.5-2m to previous reduction points.

Twineham

DM/22/1879: Wits End, Bolney Chapel Road. Change of use of land from agricultural to domestic use as private garden.

DM/22/2768: The Old Rectory, Church Lane. Replace existing rear elevation window and security bars with new double glazed timber framed window and opening casement windows.

Worth

DM/22/2732: The Havens Sportsfield Car Park, The Haven Centre, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. New/Replacement Village Hall (Resubmission of previously approved DM/19/2671).

DM/22/2750: 8 Bramble Way, Crawley Down. Part single part two storey rear ground and first floor extension. Removal of existing conservatory and new window to rear roof.