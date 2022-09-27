Albourne

DM/22/2908: Gunners Cottage, Henfield Road. Permission to make temporary access (in relation to DM/21/4006) permanent.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2832: Wealden House, Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of residential redevelopment scheme comprising 2 x three storey buildings containing 15 apartments together with 35 x three and four bedroom houses, 105 car and garage spaces, associated landscaping and open space. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/2808: The Grain Store, Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Change of use of building from B8- storage and distribution to E(g)(ii) - research and development of products or processes.

DM/22/2895: International Bible Training Centre, Hook Place, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Retrospective installation of No. x4 Air Sourced Heat Pumps.

DM/22/2897: 1 Keepers Cottages, Mallions Lane, Staplefield. Three-storey side extension.

Ardingly

Planning applications

DM/22/2706: Land Rear Of 65 And 67 College Road. Ash tree - reduce northerly limb 12m back to crown, reduce southerly limbs by 4m and easterly limbs by 4m.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2832: Wealden House, Lewes Road. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of residential redevelopment scheme comprising 2 x three storey buildings containing 15 apartments together with 35 x three and four bedroom houses, 105 car and garage spaces, associated landscaping and open space.

Balcombe

DM/22/2878: Kibo House, Stockcroft Road. Creation of enclosed carport to front and side access steps to garden. New outdoor kitchen/dining, raised planting and seating area to the side/rear garden. Hip to gable roof conversions to the front and rear. Changes to fenestration throughout and internal alterations.

DM/22/2898: 1 Foxwells. To replace front porch with brick extension to align with front wall of existing house on right hand side of property. (To be considered as an amendment to the works relating to the porch which was included in application DM/22/0842).

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2371: 1 Bulbeck Close. Retrospective application for the erection of a 6ft fence on the right side of the property to enclose the side garden to provide security and privacy to the property.

DM/22/2525: Southfields, Keymer Road. Proposed two storey extension to the southeast corner of the dwelling, a first floor extension to the southwest corner, a replacement of the existing garage with a two storey extension and single storey infill between the main house, as well as an increase in the existing roof ridge height. Introduction of new timber cladding. Existing glazing to be replaced with grey aluminium framed windows together with new floor to ceiling windows to the eastern, southern and western elevations. New terrace to first floor. New secondary entrance.

DM/22/2804: Land To The West Of Freeks Lane. Variation of condition 5 of application DM/19/3845, to allow for the removal of Plot 45 to use area as part of the residential garden associated with Plot 46.

DM/22/2900: 5A West Street. Erection of 6 solar panels on the rear second storey dormer flat roof and 2 solar panels on the rear single storey kitchen flat roof.

DM/22/2905: Hill House, Keymer Road. Single storey side monopitched roof extension.

DM/22/2906: 38 Livingstone Road. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion with 2 rear dormers and removal of chimney breast.

DM/22/2931: 40 Inholmes Park Road. First floor rear roof alterations with new rooflights.

DM/22/2940: 12 Titchfield Close. Reduction of 2 Oak trees by 2 metre - taking back to previous pollard points.

DM/22/2941: 35 Hazel Grove. T1-T6 Ash trees- crown lift to 8 meters high.

Cuckfield

DM/22/2873: The Limes, Courtmead Road. Acoustic 2.4m fence to rear boundary with soft landscaping behind.

DM/22/2874: The Limes, Courtmead Road. New veranda roof to front elevation.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2725: Land To R/O 142 Holtye Road. Proposed two bedroom detached dwelling.

DM/22/2875: 12 King Street. Replacement shop front.

DM/22/2910: Millennium House, London Road. Proposed ground floor extension to rear.

DM/22/2932: Mobile Home, 2 Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. The mobile home which is fixed to the ground has been used as accommodation for several years.

Hassocks

DM/22/2847: Crossways, Belmont Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed front porch, detached carport, greenhouse and bin store.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2880: Land Rear Of Central House, 25 - 27 Perrymount Road. Erection of a 6 storey building comprising of 28 flats (15 x 1 bed and 13 x 2 bed) with associated landscaping, parking and refuse stores.

DM/22/2899: 34 Wickham Way. Single storey rear extension.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/2820: 1 Prospect Cottages, Chapel Lane. Proposed new bay window to existing dining kitchen space. New garden room/home office.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2911: Park Cottage, Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint. Cherry Tree ( T1 and T2) - reduce crown by 1m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2919: Ashling, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Oak tree - crown lift to 3 metres over neighbours property and remove large pieces of deadwood from crown. Reduce lower section/limb of Oak growing south over neighbours property by 1.5 -2 metres.

Slaugham

DM/22/2863: 2 Chodds Cottages, High Street, Handcross. (T2) Cherry Tree- Lift canopy by 1m.

Turners Hill

DM/22/2872: 9 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Single storey rear extension and detached single garage with rooflights on garage and rear extension.

DM/22/2925: 6 Jay Walk. T1 and T2 self set Sycamores - Fell to ground level as close to property. T3 and T4 Sycamores - prune back lateral limbs by 2m and reduce height by 2m, leaving it no less than 12m in height, lateral limbs no shorter than 4m.

Worth

DM/22/2257: Land Rear Of Pinewood, 2 The Bungalows, Station Road, Crawley Down. Proposed new single detached dwelling on land to the rear of Pinewood, 2 The Bungalow, Station Road, Crawley Down.

