Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2018: Great Thorndean Barn And The Old Dairy, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Please note amended address and description: Variation of condition 5 of planning application DM/22/2243 - to allow a different finish to the courtyard. Updated landscaping plan received.

DM/22/2833: Amblehurst, 4 Deaks Paddock, Ansty. Two storey side extension with associated alterations.

DM/22/2963: Hassocks Hotel, Station Approach East, Hassocks. Demolition of existing derelict out-building and form an overflow car parking area for the public house. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/2983: Wych Cottage, Orchard Way, Warninglid. Creation of additional Bedroom with Ensuite over exisitng single storey rear extension.

DM/22/2996: Trees On Land West Of Rosebank, Handcross Road, Staplefield. T1 - Pinus sylvestris - crown reduction by 2m due to internal decay, fungal bracket evident, T2 - Pinus sylvestris - crown reduction by 2m due to internal decay, fungal bracket evident.

Ardingly

DM/22/2959: 2 Church Cottages, Street Lane. T1 Leylandii Hedge - Fell. T2 Spruce - Fell. T3 Yew Tree - Fell.

Planning applications

Balcombe

DM/22/2730: Oldland, Oldlands Avenue. Proposed two storey garage conversion and single storey infill side extension to form a two bedroom annexe.

DM/22/2972: The Coach House, Haywards Heath Road. (T1) Yew - Reduce crown by 2m. (T2) Ash Tree - Fell. (T3) Ash Tree - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2890: 18 Gordon Road. Ground floor rear extension.

DM/22/3001: 6 Singleton Way. Single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/2997: Lloyds Pharmacy, Heathfield House, High Street. T1 Ash tree - to be felled to 50mm from ground level. G1 - Clear vegetation (saplings) to ground level.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2838: 173 Charlwoods Road. Oak - Remove two branches overhanging 171 Charlwoods Road.

DM/22/2939: 17 Estcots Drive. Cypress (Thuja) tree - Crown lift by 8.5 meters.

DM/22/2964: Springmount, Lingfield Road. Removal of flat roof front and rear dormer windows to be replaced with front facing roof window and rear gable.

DM/22/2995: Church Yard, The Parish Church Of St Swithun, High Street. T1, T2, T3, T4, T5, T6, T7, T8 Tilia cordata - re-pollard. T9 Taxus bacata - branch reduction by 1m from adjacent property.

Hassocks

DM/22/2810: The Summerhouse, Lodge Lane. Rear ground floor extension, internal alterations and loft conversion/extension to an existing dwelling.

DM/22/2907: Milkwood, Keymer Park. Replace conservatory with pitched roof extension and internal alterations.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2744: 91 Wivelsfield Road. Loft conversion including replacement of existing rear dormer with enlarged dormer.

DM/22/2918: 109 Penland Road. Phased side and front extension to detached dwelling.

DM/22/2935: 6 Franklands Village. Proposed side/rear and porch extensions, taking down of existing garage and garden room extension with associated internal and external works.

DM/22/2943: 13 Lucastes Avenue. Eucalyptus - Fell. Magnolia tree- Reduce by 0.5 -1 metres. Retaining Photinia,Conifer,Bay and other Magnolia.

DM/22/2949: 16 Lucastes Road. T1 - Norway Spruce - to be removed due to its very close proximity to summerhouse/outbuilding.

DM/22/2971: 45 Western Road. Erection of an L-shaped flat roof rear dormer and insertion of 2 roof lights to front elevation.

DM/22/2980: 20 The Droveway. T27 Hornbeam - Reduce crown by 3m.

DM/22/2990: 1 Farlington Avenue. Dormer extension to side and rear.

DM/22/3012: 1 Farlington Avenue. Extension to existing rear and side dormers.

DM/22/3013: 1 Farlington Avenue. Extension to side dormer.

DM/22/3020: 1 The Cedars. 1 x Laurel - Trim and shape every 2 years in perpetuity.

DM/22/3025: 12 Charlesworth Park. 2x Oak (T1 and T2) - Reduce back from house 2-3 metres 1x Hornbeam (T3) - Reduce to fence line by 2 meters.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/2901: Hinton Lodge, Lewes Road. Erection of a detached two-storey garage and office at the front of the property.

DM/22/2968: 2 Challoners. Single storey extension to the side of the property. Two storey extension to the rear of the property.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2970: Apollo Sun Club, The Weald, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T5- Ash - Pollard split tree to approx 6m, 1 x Oak - Reduce limb by approx 3m to reduce overhang and remove Ash crown.

DM/22/2973: Fourwinds, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. 1.5 storey side extension. (one full floor with rooms in the roof space).

DM/22/2982: The Cottage, South Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Two-storey side extension.

DM/22/2987: The Old House, Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed private equestrian development of four stables, hay store, wash down bay and track/feed room.

DM/22/3011: 10 Lynton Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension.

Lindfield

DM/22/2604: 40 Barncroft Drive. Garage conversion into a habitable space.

DM/22/2960: 3 Eastern Road. New two storey rear/side extension.

DM/22/2992: Lindfield Common Tennis Courts, West View. Arbortrack Ref: 07BP - Betula pendula, 07BH - Fraxinus excelsior, 07BK - Chamaecyparis lawsoniana, 07BN - Betula pendula - raise respective canopies overhanging tennis court to a standing height of 5 metres.

DM/22/2993: Mid Sussex District Council Tollgate Car Park, Tollgate. 2x Betula pendula (T1 and T2) - crown lift to 3.5m

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2743: 1 The Platt, Lindfield. New fence line and proposed shed - Corrected plan received 29/09/2022 showing corrected shed orientation.

DM/22/2782: 8 Croxton Lane, Lindfield. (Amended Description 26.09.2022) Proposed conversion of existing loft space to include a rear dormer window and front rooflights.

Turners Hill

DM/22/2872: 9 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Single storey rear extension and detached single storey single bay garage. (description changed 26.09.2022).

DM/22/2893: 9 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Single storey rear extension and detached single storey single bay garage (description changed 26.09.2022).

West Hoathly

DM/22/2887: Chiddinglye Farmhouse, Chiddinglye, Selsfield Road. Installation of Stannah chairlift to main staircase.

DM/22/2913: Highbrook House, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. 1x Liquid Amber to remove and replace with smaller tree.

Worth

DM/22/1989: Land Rear Of Tamarind, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Proposed new 5-bed dwelling on Land to the rear of Tamarind, Copthorne Common. (Amended description agreed 06.07.2022) (Revised plans received 20.09.2022).

DM/22/2846: Little Dippen, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of two pairs of semi-detached dwellings and one detached dwelling (5 units) with on-site parking.

DM/22/2945: Hazelwood, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Close up the current side vehicle entrance. Remove some fence panels to front of the property and create a new vehicle entrance with a new dropped kerb to the front of the property.

DM/22/2946: 1 Ash Tree Street, Crawley Down. Remove existing wooden canopy and erect a single storey rear and side extension with timber cladding.

DM/22/2985: Little Frenches Farm, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Variation of condition 1 relating to application DM/22/2168 to enable use of the existing roof space of the dwellinghouse along with associated operational development.