Mid Sussex planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 26-30.
Ansty And Staplefield
DM/22/2018: Great Thorndean Barn And The Old Dairy, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Please note amended address and description: Variation of condition 5 of planning application DM/22/2243 - to allow a different finish to the courtyard. Updated landscaping plan received.
DM/22/2833: Amblehurst, 4 Deaks Paddock, Ansty. Two storey side extension with associated alterations.
DM/22/2983: Wych Cottage, Orchard Way, Warninglid. Creation of additional Bedroom with Ensuite over exisitng single storey rear extension.
DM/22/2996: Trees On Land West Of Rosebank, Handcross Road, Staplefield. T1 - Pinus sylvestris - crown reduction by 2m due to internal decay, fungal bracket evident, T2 - Pinus sylvestris - crown reduction by 2m due to internal decay, fungal bracket evident.
Ardingly
DM/22/2959: 2 Church Cottages, Street Lane. T1 Leylandii Hedge - Fell. T2 Spruce - Fell. T3 Yew Tree - Fell.
Balcombe
DM/22/2730: Oldland, Oldlands Avenue. Proposed two storey garage conversion and single storey infill side extension to form a two bedroom annexe.
DM/22/2972: The Coach House, Haywards Heath Road. (T1) Yew - Reduce crown by 2m. (T2) Ash Tree - Fell. (T3) Ash Tree - Fell.
Burgess Hill
DM/22/2890: 18 Gordon Road. Ground floor rear extension.
DM/22/3001: 6 Singleton Way. Single storey rear extension.
Cuckfield
DM/22/2997: Lloyds Pharmacy, Heathfield House, High Street. T1 Ash tree - to be felled to 50mm from ground level. G1 - Clear vegetation (saplings) to ground level.
East Grinstead
DM/22/2838: 173 Charlwoods Road. Oak - Remove two branches overhanging 171 Charlwoods Road.
DM/22/2939: 17 Estcots Drive. Cypress (Thuja) tree - Crown lift by 8.5 meters.
DM/22/2964: Springmount, Lingfield Road. Removal of flat roof front and rear dormer windows to be replaced with front facing roof window and rear gable.
DM/22/2995: Church Yard, The Parish Church Of St Swithun, High Street. T1, T2, T3, T4, T5, T6, T7, T8 Tilia cordata - re-pollard. T9 Taxus bacata - branch reduction by 1m from adjacent property.
Hassocks
DM/22/2810: The Summerhouse, Lodge Lane. Rear ground floor extension, internal alterations and loft conversion/extension to an existing dwelling.
DM/22/2907: Milkwood, Keymer Park. Replace conservatory with pitched roof extension and internal alterations.
DM/22/2963: Hassocks Hotel, Station Approach East. Demolition of existing derelict out-building and form an overflow car parking area for the public house.
Haywards Heath
DM/22/2744: 91 Wivelsfield Road. Loft conversion including replacement of existing rear dormer with enlarged dormer.
DM/22/2918: 109 Penland Road. Phased side and front extension to detached dwelling.
DM/22/2935: 6 Franklands Village. Proposed side/rear and porch extensions, taking down of existing garage and garden room extension with associated internal and external works.
DM/22/2943: 13 Lucastes Avenue. Eucalyptus - Fell. Magnolia tree- Reduce by 0.5 -1 metres. Retaining Photinia,Conifer,Bay and other Magnolia.
DM/22/2949: 16 Lucastes Road. T1 - Norway Spruce - to be removed due to its very close proximity to summerhouse/outbuilding.
DM/22/2971: 45 Western Road. Erection of an L-shaped flat roof rear dormer and insertion of 2 roof lights to front elevation.
DM/22/2980: 20 The Droveway. T27 Hornbeam - Reduce crown by 3m.
DM/22/2990: 1 Farlington Avenue. Dormer extension to side and rear.
DM/22/3012: 1 Farlington Avenue. Extension to existing rear and side dormers.
DM/22/3013: 1 Farlington Avenue. Extension to side dormer.
DM/22/3020: 1 The Cedars. 1 x Laurel - Trim and shape every 2 years in perpetuity.
DM/22/3025: 12 Charlesworth Park. 2x Oak (T1 and T2) - Reduce back from house 2-3 metres 1x Hornbeam (T3) - Reduce to fence line by 2 meters.
Horsted Keynes
DM/22/2901: Hinton Lodge, Lewes Road. Erection of a detached two-storey garage and office at the front of the property.
DM/22/2968: 2 Challoners. Single storey extension to the side of the property. Two storey extension to the rear of the property.
Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common
DM/22/2970: Apollo Sun Club, The Weald, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T5- Ash - Pollard split tree to approx 6m, 1 x Oak - Reduce limb by approx 3m to reduce overhang and remove Ash crown.
DM/22/2973: Fourwinds, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. 1.5 storey side extension. (one full floor with rooms in the roof space).
DM/22/2982: The Cottage, South Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Two-storey side extension.
DM/22/2987: The Old House, Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed private equestrian development of four stables, hay store, wash down bay and track/feed room.
DM/22/3011: 10 Lynton Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension.
Lindfield
DM/22/2604: 40 Barncroft Drive. Garage conversion into a habitable space.
DM/22/2960: 3 Eastern Road. New two storey rear/side extension.
DM/22/2992: Lindfield Common Tennis Courts, West View. Arbortrack Ref: 07BP - Betula pendula, 07BH - Fraxinus excelsior, 07BK - Chamaecyparis lawsoniana, 07BN - Betula pendula - raise respective canopies overhanging tennis court to a standing height of 5 metres.
DM/22/2993: Mid Sussex District Council Tollgate Car Park, Tollgate. 2x Betula pendula (T1 and T2) - crown lift to 3.5m
Lindfield Rural
DM/22/2743: 1 The Platt, Lindfield. New fence line and proposed shed - Corrected plan received 29/09/2022 showing corrected shed orientation.
DM/22/2782: 8 Croxton Lane, Lindfield. (Amended Description 26.09.2022) Proposed conversion of existing loft space to include a rear dormer window and front rooflights.
Turners Hill
DM/22/2872: 9 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Single storey rear extension and detached single storey single bay garage. (description changed 26.09.2022).
DM/22/2893: 9 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Single storey rear extension and detached single storey single bay garage (description changed 26.09.2022).
West Hoathly
DM/22/2887: Chiddinglye Farmhouse, Chiddinglye, Selsfield Road. Installation of Stannah chairlift to main staircase.
DM/22/2913: Highbrook House, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. 1x Liquid Amber to remove and replace with smaller tree.
Worth
DM/22/1989: Land Rear Of Tamarind, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Proposed new 5-bed dwelling on Land to the rear of Tamarind, Copthorne Common. (Amended description agreed 06.07.2022) (Revised plans received 20.09.2022).
DM/22/2846: Little Dippen, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of two pairs of semi-detached dwellings and one detached dwelling (5 units) with on-site parking.
DM/22/2945: Hazelwood, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Close up the current side vehicle entrance. Remove some fence panels to front of the property and create a new vehicle entrance with a new dropped kerb to the front of the property.
DM/22/2946: 1 Ash Tree Street, Crawley Down. Remove existing wooden canopy and erect a single storey rear and side extension with timber cladding.
DM/22/2985: Little Frenches Farm, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Variation of condition 1 relating to application DM/22/2168 to enable use of the existing roof space of the dwellinghouse along with associated operational development.