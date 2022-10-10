Albourne

DM/22/3044: Lanehurst Stables, Twineham Lane. Erection of Four Bay Oak framed Garage with Workshop space following Demolition of Existing Garage.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2881: Bolney Valley, London Road, Bolney. Improvements to site access and adjoining highway. Creation of a Scaffolding Depot (sui generis) comprising existing warehouse/office building, new warehouse, yard, and parking area. Alterations to private equestrian facility including an extension to existing stable building and creation of new muck heap. Details relating to conditions 1, 5 and 7 of planning permission reference DM/18/0226. These works include the re-contouring of the land (part retrospective), culverting of a watercourse (retrospective), creation of new woodland habitat and other associated landscaping. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/2869: 4 Buckeridge Way, Haywards Heath. Extension with internal alterations.

Ardingly

DM/22/2953: The Gardeners Arms, Selsfield Road. Various internal and external alterations, including the erection of a single storey south side extension to allocate a new W.C, as well as alternations to access, parking, landscape works, remove existing kerb line and install new radiused kerb, demolish an existing flat roof structure & replacement entrance porch.

Balcombe

DM/22/2978: Wellgrove Cottage, Stockcroft Road. Extensions to dwelling, including demolition of storage shed.

DM/22/3018: The Olives, London Road. Remove existing rear single storey garden room and rebuild new single storey garden room on similar footprint.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2377: 13A Beaconsfield Close. Demolition of existing warehouse and creation of two new 3 bed detached chalet style houses. Relayed external landscape, bins and cycle stores. Tree report received 3/10/2022.

DM/22/2765: 5 Blackstone Way. To move 6ft fence to edge of boundary and incorporate a driveway to NE corner. Install dropped kerb.

DM/22/2793: 2 Woolven Close. First floor rear extension over existing ground floor projection (revised description agreed 04.10.2022).

DM/22/3045: 24 Oak Hall Park. Double story side extension.

DM/22/3063: Yondover, Keymer Road. Proposed detached garage and partial demolition of single storey attached garage and ancillary rooms to allow part single and two-storey extension to create a new master suite over extended kitchen/family space with utility room and home office.

DM/22/3070: 23 Badgers Walk. (T1) Oak - crown reduction of 1 meter and a reduction of 2 meters on the lateral limb overgrowing toward 22 Badgers Walk.

DM/22/3075: 14 Greenlands Drive. Single storey link between existing house and garage.

DM/22/3081: 48 Noel Rise. (T1) Oak - reduce the crown of the tree by up to 3 metres, raise the crown by 2.5 metres and trim thin growth from trunk of tree.

Bolney

DM/22/3050: The Mobile Home, Lyelands Farm, Spronketts Lane. Retrospective Change of use to temporarily station and occupy a residential mobile home for a limited period only.

Cuckfield

DM/22/2673: Stroods, Whitemans Green. Conifer - reduce crown by 1-3 meters and fell Cedar in middle of garden.

DM/22/2759: Land To The Front Of 2 Buttinghill Drive. T19, T18 - fell - dead trees (species unknown).

East Grinstead

DM/22/2633: 61 - 63 London Road. Two storey extension above existing building and conversion of first floor to contain 10 flats.

DM/22/2693: 31A North End, London Road. (Amended description 08/09/2022, amended existing plan 03/10/2022) Proposed alterations to the existing rear dormer.

DM/22/2720: To The Rear Of 35 Sackville Lane And 1 Neale Close. Oaks x 2. Reduce overhanging branches by 1.5m.

DM/22/3016: 35 Fulmar Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations to front elevation.

DM/22/3053: 11 Clays Close. Changes to numerous windows and doors, 2 new side windows with opaque glass to a height of 1.7m, relocate front door and relocate associated existing columned pediment. New footpath to front door to match existing, with previous area to be grassed. Two internal walls removed and a shower room added to ground floor.

DM/22/3054: Woodlands, 5 Neale Close. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single storey rear extension. Erection of first floor side extension over existing ground floor. (Resubmission of previously approved DM/20/0648).

DM/22/3056: 24 Crescent Road. Single storey rear extension following demolition of external store.

Hassocks

DM/22/3041: 13 Wilmington Close. Lawful development application for a front porch to replace an existing porch.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2019: Holly Tree, Franklands Village. Proposed 10 x Solar panels to front and side roof elevation (south east and south west) of house.

DM/22/2912: 6 Franklands Village. Oak Tree - crown lift by 3 metres. Conifers x 5 - remove.

DM/22/2955: 4 Lowfield Road. Removing existing conservatory and adding an additional 'L' shaped single storey ground floor extension around the existing extension.

DM/22/2990: 1 Farlington Avenue. Dormer extension to side and rear.

DM/22/3022: 22 Aspen Walk. Proposed flat roof single storey front extension.

DM/22/3024: 22 Aspen Walk. Proposed loft conversion with dormer to rear elevation and roof light windows to front elevation.

DM/22/3036: 8 Bolding Way. Retrospective Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3065: 4 Ashenground Close. Extension to the front and side with rooms in the roof space.

DM/22/3085: 9 Lucastes Avenue. 7 x Silver Birches - Crown reduction by approx. 3m and shape, 1 x Fir - Crown reduction by approx. 1.5m and shape.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2005: Leigh Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Rear and side single storey extension, new entrance porch and 4 No. number dormer windows to main roof.

DM/22/2974: Shepherds Cottage, Stuccles Farm, Twineham Lane, Sayers Common. Retrospective application for retention of a new shed to house tractor and agricultural machinery. Hardstanding to existing field access and agricultural machinery parking area and paths associated with agricultural use.

DM/22/3061: 92 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Eucalyptus (T1) -pollard at 3m.

DM/22/3062: 36 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Lime (T1) pollard at approx 7m.

DM/22/3073: Three Trees, 29 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. Enlargement of doors to rear façade and all associated works.

Lindfield

DM/22/2216: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of the existing single-storey extension and replace with a new single-storey extension to the side elevation, with associated hard and soft landscaping works. Fenestration alterations and internal alterations to the ground floor.

DM/22/2217: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of the existing single-storey extension and replace with a new single-storey extension to the side elevation, with associated hard and soft landscaping works. Fenestration alterations and internal alterations to the ground floor. AMENDED PLANS received 6th October 2022.

DM/22/2922: 23 Summerhill Grange. T1 Yew - crown reduce on South side by 2 metres.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/3035: Long View House, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Proposed extension to the rear elevation at lower ground floor level. Construction of porch extension to the front elevation. New fencing to eastern boundary and associated hard and soft landscaping works.

DM/22/3074: Field Cottage, Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill. In breach of the Agricultural occupancy condition (No: 7) for a continuous period of over ten years.

Slaugham

DM/22/3072: Land East Of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Variation of condition 3 of application DM/19/4636, additional plan added regarding PV provision to Phase 4 (Ref: THA-PEA-4HA-500 rev C).

Twineham

DM/22/0502: Hickstead Place, London Road, Hickstead. Removal two existing stables ranges and replace with a new equestrian barn together with a new Farriers hut. (Amended description and Heritage statement 03.10.2022).

West Hoathly

DM/22/3059: Guillaume Keep, Selsfield Road. Replacement of conservatory glazed roof with a solid insulated roof.

DM/22/3098: Furthur House, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. 1x (T1) Yew tree in rear garden - Reduce crown by one metre 1x (T2) Pear tree in front garden - fell 1x (T3) Maple tree in front garden - fell.

Worth

DM/22/2845: 104 The Meadow, Copthorne. (T1) Reduce all epicormic growth on neighbouring side back to trunk/main branch framework and reduce crown by 2m. (T2) Remove 3 lowest limbs on garden side. (T3) Remove 3 lowest limbs on garden side and lift to give 5m clearance on road side.

DM/22/2965: 3 Whitegate Close, Copthorne. Loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/22/2994: 54 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Single story rear extension.

DM/22/3084: Little Sneg, Brookview, Copthorne. T1 - English Oak - Crown reduce height and radial spread back to previous pruning points removing approximately 2m in re-growth, for general maintenance and to avoid any branch snap outs from the previous reduction points.