Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3129: Simla, Bolney Road, Ansty. Proposed single storey rear extension, car port over existing side driveway, associated landscaping.

Ardingly

DM/22/1774: Havelock Farm, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Demolition of existing agricultural buildings (with those of heritage value to be retained), formerly known as Havelock Farm, and the development of a new conservation and research nursery consisting of four glasshouses of varying size, polytunnels, shade structures, standout area, mechanical plant building, and associated hard and soft landscape works. (Amended plans received showing Wakehurst Farmhouse accurately and amended Certificate B received 26th July) (Amended plans and further supporting info received 4th October).

Balcombe

DM/22/3124: Peacocks, Brantridge Lane. Proposed first floor rear extension and ground floor side extension and new roof.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/3017: 2 Janes Close. Proposed single storey rear extension, porch and garage conversion.

DM/22/3026: 19 And 21 Inholmes Park Road. 1x Lime tree to fell.

DM/22/3126: National Westminster Bank Plc, 24 Church Road. Refurbishment of front elevation including new timber shopfront and canopy, replacement windows and doors. New backlit signage to front elevation. At the rear, louvred housing for air condition units and hit and miss timber bin store. The existing unit will be converted from Bank (Class E) to Dental Practice (Class E).

DM/22/3128: National Westminster Bank Plc, 24 Church Road. Proposed Backlit Illuminated Signage next to entrance door in Brushed Brass finish and embossed signage in timber fascia of canopy.

DM/22/3135: 20 Nye Road. Proposed single storey rear extension, internal alterations.

DM/22/3142: Sterling Financial Services Ltd, 18 Station Road. Change of use from offices to residential on 1st and 2nd floor, with internal alterations and double-storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3106: Southease, Copyhold Lane. Part retrospective application to convert existing garage to residential accommodation, side extension to create log store with secure bicycle and garden machinery store.

DM/22/3113: Marshalls, High Street. Minor internal alterations to the first-floor bathroom which includes blocking up an existing, secondary staircase and minor changes to the sanitaryware layout.

DM/22/3120: 7 The Brambles. Proposed single storey front WC and Porch extension.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2991: Turret Court, London Road. (T1) 742 Maple: Deadwood and clear streetlight 2 with a 1m crown reduction. (T2) 732 Red Oak: reduce large lateral over road with a crown reduction of 3m.

DM/22/3094: Little Malling, Old Road. Upward extension at the rear part of the property through the erection of an additional single storey, new skylights, chimney removal, existing dormer enlargement at the front, re-tile roof to match with new upward extension roof tiles and installation of bi-fold doors to the rear.

DM/22/3107: 22 Felbridge Close. Proposed hip to gable roof loft conversion with the formation of a rear facing dormer, together with, 2 roof windows to the front elevation roof slope.

DM/22/3146: 2 Chequer Road. Single storey, Infill side extension of the kitchen.

DM/22/3156: Land Adjacent To 26 Sycamore Drive. T1 - Fraxineus excelsior - fell to ground level, low future retention due to Hymenoscyphus fraxineus.

DM/22/3157: East Court Pavilion, East Court, College Lane. T1 (0AGK) Fraxinus excelsior - fell to ground level.

DM/22/3158: The Parish Church Of St Swithun, High Street. T1 - Malus sp. formative pruning, max 50cms reduction and crown lift to give a maximum of 1.5m clearance over footpath.

DM/22/3160: 12 Richmond Way. Proposed erection of a single storey side extension.

DM/22/3162: Land Between 19 And 27 St Agnes Road. T1 - Pinus sylvestris - fell to ground level.

DM/22/3163: Land Adjacent To 81 The Glades. T1 - Fraxinus excelsior - fell to ground level due to Hymenoscyphus fraxinues, low future retention.

DM/22/3181: Forest View, 2 Garden Close. T1 Holly - Cut back by 1-1.5m clearance from building crown lift. Reduce height by approximately 2m.

Hassocks

DM/22/3041: 13 Wilmington Close. Lawful development application for a front porch to replace an existing porch and single storey rear extension with parapet and flat roof. Please note amended description.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2753: 17 Weavers Mead. Proposed loft conversion with velux roof windows on the South, West and North elevations. Proposed velux cabrio balcony on the East elevation. (Amended application form 12.10.2022).

DM/22/3065: 4 Ashenground Close. Front extension to gable to include rooms in the roof space, with a front window and rooflights. Single storey side extension and other alterations, including the re-positioning of windows and doors and removal of a chimney. (Revised description agreed 12.10.2022).

DM/22/3087: 2 The Spinney, Eastern Road. Erection of 1 x 3 bed and 1 x 2 bed semi-detached chalet bungalows (Amendment to previously approved DM/22/2261).

DM/22/3132: Mid Sussex District Council, Land To The Rear Of Clair Hall, Perrymount Road. Proposed works to 3 trees within the Clair Hall Estate T1 - 0AGT - Corylus avellana - coppice. T2 - 0AGU - Acer Sp. - fell to ground level. T3 - 07T6 - Acer pseudoplatanus - pollard.

DM/22/3133: Land To The Rear Of 49 Oathall Road. T1 - Tilia Coradata - Crown reduction by 3m to previous pruning points as prescribed by survey carried out 07/10/2022.

DM/22/3148: 56 Barnmead. Replace conservatory with single storey extension with pitched roof. New front door and two new side windows. Garage conversion into office space and a storeroom. New 2.1m high fence to the side of driveway.

DM/22/3150: 34 Wickham Way. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3166: 27 Lucastes Avenue. Sycamore (T1) and Ash Tree (T2) reduce crown by 10 metres at rear of garden. Conifer (T3) crown reduce by 10 metres in front of garden.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/3088: Birch Grove Farmhouse, Birchgrove Road. T1 - Large willow overhanging house - re-pollard to previous points, general maintenance.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2671: 14 St Lawrence Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear extension and loft conversion. (amended plans received 11/10).

DM/22/2826: 5 Chestnut Grove, Hurstpierpoint. 1x Oak (T16) - Reduce crown in height by 6m and spread by 3m.

DM/22/2988: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for a new dwelling including minor alterations, reduced ridge height, small increase in eaves height, revised brick gable design and revised landscaping and drainage details.

DM/22/3037: 18 The Grange, Hurstpierpoint. Lawful Development certificate application for a flat roof Dorma extension to the rear of the house with a balcony.

DM/22/3082: Former Police Office, Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint. The alteration, extension and adaptation of existing single storey redundant Police Office unit to form proposed detached two storey two bedroom dwelling off road parking for a single vehicle.

DM/22/3091: Shepherds Cottage, Stuccles Farm, Twineham Lane, Sayers Common. Retrospective planning application for the retention of a new boundary wall and drive access position with associated gate posts and gates.

DM/22/3144: 35 Manor Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion, new rooflights and patio door.

Lindfield

DM/22/3046: Barrington House, Portsmouth Wood Drive. New 1 bedroom, 2 storey family annex for elderly relative use accessed from existing driveway of main house, adjacent to existing garage building.

DM/22/3116: 2 The Glebe. Removal of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension incorporating conversion of rear section of existing garage.

DM/22/3161: Mid Sussex District Council Tollgate Car Park, Tollgate. T1 - Sorbus aucuparia - Arbortrack Ref No. 07N2 - fell to ground level.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2511: The Granary, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Change of use of stable yard and paddock and erection of gymnasium building and parking area to replace derelict stables and tack rooms.

DM/22/2889: Rock Lodge Cottage, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Restrospective application to keep outbuilding as a dwelling for an agricultural worker.

Slaugham

DM/22/2860: 5 Nymans Cottages, Staplefield Road, Handcross. T1 Ash - Dismantle down to base.

DM/22/3047: Jindalee, Brighton Road, Handcross. First floor extension over existing detached garage.

Turners Hill

DM/22/3048: 3 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Replacement of existing potting shed with a Hartley Botanic Victorian Villa Greenhouse.

DM/22/3102: Woodgates, North Street. Garage conversion to detached annexe ancillary to the occupation of Woodgates.

Twineham

DM/21/2276: Land East Of Wineham Lane, Wineham. Battery energy storage facility and associated infrastructure. (Amended plans, safety management plan, fire strategy and other supporting information received 17th June 2022) (Further landscape and heritage responses received 28/9 and Water Neutrality Assessment received 4/10).

DM/22/3115: Nightingales, Bob Lane. Single storey rear extension.

West Hoathly

DM/22/2827: Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common. Upgrade of an access track on an existing track.

Worth

DM/22/2508: Yew Tree Barn, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Conversion of existing workshop to form a 1 bed Annex.

DM/22/2936: Crawley Down Village Hall, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Conversion and extension of the existing village hall into 6 no. new residential dwellings with associated landscaping, bin and bike stores.

DM/22/3149: Little Frenches Farm, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Construction of a 4m high bund comprising a timber crib or gabion retaining wall system.