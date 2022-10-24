Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2662: Crabtree, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Stable block and manege for private use only.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/3049: Land East Of Keymer Road And South Of Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Residential development, consisting of 264 dwellings with vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access; car parking; open space, play space; ecological areas; attenuation ponds; landscaping and all other associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/2748: 7 Adur Road. Hip to gable roof extension and loft conversion with rear dormer and front roof light windows. New single storey rear extension to existing garage to form a home office. (amended plans received 13/10).

DM/22/3049: Land East Of Keymer Road And South Of Folders Lane. Residential development, consisting of 264 dwellings with vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access; car parking; open space, play space; ecological areas; attenuation ponds; landscaping and all other associated works.

DM/22/3055: Denmark House, 87 Junction Road. Demolition of existing building and erection of new building containing 6 x flats (4 x 2 bed and 2 x 1 bed units) including parking and landscaping. (Amendments to DM/21/2270 comprising of the addition of 2x windows to front and 2x Rooflights; the removal of 2x side windows (each side) and the rear central dormer; alterations to the rear parking layout, revised positioning of the bike and bin storage and a slightly larger terrace area for flats 1 and 2).

DM/22/3103: Victoria House, 66 Victoria Road. Conditions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 22 - DM/21/1991.

DM/22/3197: 31 Noel Rise. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/21/4254 to substitute the approved plans to allow for changes in the size of the extension due the location of Southern water pipes.

DM/22/3233: 24 Cromwell Road. Single storey rear extension and single storey front extension.

Bolney

DM/22/2749: The Barn, Nyes Hill Farm, Wineham Lane. Installation of a 10 kWh ground mounted solar PV system for domestic use, located within the adjoining paddock.

DM/22/3185: The Barn, Nyes Hill Farm, Wineham Lane. Change of Use of land to residential garden and retention of part-built garden annexe building.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3002: 4 Warden Court. Demolition of garage, side roof dormer, single storey rear extension and conservatory. Construction of a two storey side/rear extension and a single storey side/rear extension with alterations to elevations. (amendments to previously approved DM/21/1595).

DM/22/3224: Mead Lodge, Courtmead Road. Proposed first floor side extension, single storey rear extension, alterations to existing rear dormer, solar PV panels located on detached garage roof.

DM/22/3234: 7 The Brambles. Maple- To reduce crown by 2 metres all over.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2601: 4 Linden Avenue. New single storey rear extension. Amended Plans received 20.10.2022.

DM/22/2715: 17 Lynton Park Avenue. Proposed two-storey side extension, single-storey side extension and loft conversion to the existing detached family home. (revised application has amended side extension footprint and roof). Description amended 17.10.2022 to include proposed increase in height of roof and 2 no. dormer windows to rear roof slope.

DM/22/3164: Land Parcel Between 2 And 3 The Stennings. T1 - Quercus robur - Crown lift to 5m.

DM/22/3195: 46 Campbell Crescent. Single storey rear and single storey front extension with garage conversion.

DM/22/3226: 66 Greenhurst Drive. Proposed Loft Conversion.

DM/22/3235: 13 Lancaster Drive. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory, porch extension, drive and step alterations with associated works.

DM/22/3250: Sackville School, Lewes Road. Oak tree (T1), reduce north side by 2 metres and east side by 2 metres remove epicormic to crown break at 5 metres. current northern spread is 9 metres and eastern spread is 7.5 metres.

Hassocks

DM/22/3155: Land North Of Clayton Mills, Ockley Lane. Install 2 LV stay wires on pole 630990. Disconnect and remove LV Overhead Lines between poles 630990 and 630991. Disconnect and remove pole 630991 and LV stay wire - Disconnect pole mounted streetlight. Disconnect and remove LV pole 630992 and stay wire. Disconnect and remove LV overhead line between poles 630991 and 630994. Disconnect and remove pole 630994. Pole 630995 to remain in situ although it may need to be replaced - Stout pole may be required - Street light unit on pole 630995 to be removed - To reconnect two existing LV services. Disconnect and remove LV overhead line between poles 630995 and 630996. Remove LV stay wire on pole 630996 and replace with 2x LV stay wire. Install LV underground cable along the cable route shown in red on the attached plan.

DM/22/3187: 65 Downs View Road. Demolish existing front porch, garage and rear extension. Erect a new front porch, side and rear wrap around double storey extension and enlarged raised terrace at the rear.

DM/22/3192: 123 Grand Avenue. Demolition of existing conservatory, construction of new single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3240: 14 Hassocks Gate. Proposed rear dormer.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2934: 3 Vermont Place. Retrospective application for the retention of a timber framed outbuilding in the rear garden.

DM/22/3173: Brambletyne, 5 The Rushes. G1 Oak - reduce over extended vertical limb (by approx 2.5m), back to tree line. G1 Ash Monolith - reduce to height of 4m above ground level. G2 x2 Oaks in rear garden, Oak 1 - At NW corner of boundary by the pond - reduce lateral branches over garden by 2m and reduce height of tree by 1-1.5m, Oak 2 - NW corner of boundary by pond (nearest to Goat Willow)_ - reduce back lateral limbs over the pond by 1.5m. T3 Goat Willow - reduce height and spread by up to 1-1.5m. T4 Holm Oak - Reduce height and spread by up to 1-1.5m.

DM/22/3175: Lyndenhurst, 7 Summerhill Lane, Lindfield. Two storey side and rear extension in materials to match existing. Single storey rear extension in materials to match existing, with crittall windows and glazed doors. Full height crittall windows to small ground floor side windows. - Brickwork and timber pitched roof open porch to main front door.

DM/22/3178: Silverdene, 20 Fox Hill Village. Proposed garden room in front garden.

DM/22/3184: Chester House, Harlands Road. Proposed redevelopment of existing car park to provide a 7 storey building to the west of Chester House, Harlands Road, for 20 dwellings, together with a new rooftop amenity deck and ancillary residential facilities, and including changes to parking, bin and bike store provision.

DM/22/3196: 80 New England Road. Roof extension and alterations to rear elevation.

DM/22/3198: Oathall House, 68 - 70 Oathall Road. x1 Myrtle tree and x1 Hawthorn - reduce by approximately 4 metres to incorporate into existing hedge. x1 Elder - remove.

DM/22/3227: Sainsbury's Local, 25 Wivelsfield Road. Variation in Condition No: 4 of Planning reference 09/02552/COND to allow increased hours of opening times Monday to Saturday 07:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs and Sunday and Bank Holidays 07:00 hrs to 22:00hrs. Deliveries Monday to Saturday 07:00 hrs to 21:00 hrs and Sunday and Bank Holidays 10:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs.

DM/22/3239: 16 Farlington Close. Oak Tree (T16) - Reduce canopy by 2 meters all over.

DM/22/3242: Anscombe Wood, Adjacent To Fox Hill Road, Opposite Marston House. T1 - Fraxinus excelsior (Common Ash) - fell to ground level.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/3238: Ashburn, The Green. Proposed single storey flat roofed side extension, a two storey pitched roof rear extension with pitched roof dormer windows on the existing roof.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/3186: 19 Berrylands Farm, Sayers Common. The change of use from Garage to a reception room with internal door access to the main house. Infill of existing garage front door opening with brickwork and casement window all founded on a new concrete footing. Infilling of the entrance brickwall enclosure with a closed porchway with glazed new front door and window with the reuse of the existing lean-to roof.

DM/22/3213: Allingtons, 127 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. 1x Purple Plum (T1) - to fell 1x Red Norway Maple (T2) - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/22/3217: 119 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Thuja (T1) - raise crown over roadd to 5m Birch (T2) - reduce height by 2m, reduce crown by up to 1m Magnolia (T3) - reduce crown by 1m, raise crown over drive to 2m Irish yew (T4) - reduce height by 2m Hazel (T5) - remove stem closest to shed back to main coppice stool Hazel - (T6) - reduce crown by 1m Birch - (T7,T8 & T9) - reduce crown by 2m Leyland Cypress (T10) - reduce crown on Eastern side by up to 1m.

Lindfield

DM/22/2831: 35 Savill Road. Part conversion of garage and erection of single storey front extension with associated hard/soft landscaping works. Description amended 17.10.2022 to include replacement vertical composite cladding to existing dwellinghouse.

DM/22/2864: 35 Meadow Drive. Erection of front porch.

DM/22/3177: Rose Cottage, Lewes Road. Proposed two storey side and rear extensions, removal of conservatory and replacement garage, together with associated alterations.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2058: Land Adj. To Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. Construction of conservation pond in pastural field. Please note amended address.

DM/22/3151: Buxshalls, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Variation of condition 19 relating to planning application DM/20/0979.

DM/22/3203: Penrose House, Knoll Place, Lindfield. T1 Cupressus Macrocarpa - fell.

Slaugham

DM/22/1935: The Royal Oak Public House, Horsham Road, Handcross. Associated internal alterations, relocation of kitchen with new canopy and extraction flue outlet to rear elevation. Amended plans received 14.10. 2022 which show an amended design and position for the proposed extraction flue.

DM/22/3147: 67 Covert Mead, Handcross. Part retrospective two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extension with a detached outbuilding annex.

Twineham

DM/22/3130: Wishing Wells Farm Shop, Green Field Farm, London Road, Hickstead. Demolition of existing commercial building and erection of 4no. new buildings containing 10 units and 1no replacement unit within Use Class E (a,c,g), associated car parking, landscaping and outdoor retail display. All accessed from the existing cross-over location.

DM/22/3200: Hickstead Place, London Road, Hickstead. Single storey extension adjacent to the western wing to link existing conservatory and the main house, which will remove the existing porch structure and bay window to the eastern elevation of the main house.

DM/22/3201: Hickstead Place, London Road, Hickstead. Single storey extension adjacent to the western wing to link existing conservatory and the main house, which will remove the existing porch structure and bay window to the eastern elevation of the main house.

West Hoathly

DM/22/3165: 1A Hoathly Hill. Variation of Condition no. 10 relating to planning application DM/21/2237.

DM/22/3182: Wickenden Farmhouse, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. Demolition of the single storey side entrance porch and rear glass conservatory. Construction of a new single storey side and rear extension and the refurbishment of the existing house to include a new front entrance porch, side balcony and windows. Demolition of a single storey pool house and the construction of a replacement pool house and pergola structure. Associated landscaping and creation of external paved terraces.

DM/22/3190: 23 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed single storey side/rear extension.

Worth

DM/22/1615: Linden, Lake View Road, Furnace Wood. Proposed replacement 5 bedroom dwelling in place of existing property (Revised plans received 02.08.2022 and 24.08.2022. Tree Survey received 02.08.2022. Landscaping received 28.09.2022).

DM/22/2989: 8 Pasture Wood Close, Crawley Down. Oak Trees (T1 and T2) Reduce back by 2 metres.

DM/22/3191: The Park Farm, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Variation of Condition 1 relating to planning reference DM/21/1804.

DM/22/3210: Spurling, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Overall crown reduce by maximum of 4-5 metres and thin by 25%.

