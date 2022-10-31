Albourne

DM/22/0345: The Stables, Honeybourne Farm, Truslers Hill Lane. Proposed single storey extension with room in the roof (amended plans received 19/10 with amended proposed elevations received 24/10 and new description 24/10).

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3057: Little Winton, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 6 new homes with access from Keymer Road including parking, landscaping and associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3252: 3 Mount Noddy, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Ardingly

DM/22/3241: Earthingleigh, College Road. Variation of condition 1 of application DM/21/3176 to allow for change in design.

DM/22/3304: Shellbrook, High Street. Demolition of garage structure and main dwelling house, including all foundations. Grading of land to match existing adjacent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning applications

Balcombe

DM/22/1794: Lower Ricks, London Road. Erection of 4 no two storey 4 bedroom dwellings, access, landscaping and other associated infrastructure. Removal of existing outbuildings on site. (Amended plans and drainage strategy submitted 6/10).

Burgess Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3057: Little Winton, Keymer Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 6 new homes with access from Keymer Road including parking, landscaping and associated works.

DM/22/3262: 9 Forge Way. Proposed two storey end of terrace dwelling and subsequent subdivision of the site into two properties.

DM/22/3266: 85 Meadow Lane. Two storey extension to the rear of the house.

DM/22/3272: 6 Adur Road. Creation of a single storey rear extension following the demolition of the conservatory, a partial roof extension and loft conversion with a dormer to the rear of the property and installation of x3 skylights to the front of the property and x1 to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3284: 19 Burdocks Drive. T1 - Fell.

DM/22/3287: Euro Car Parts Ltd, 31 Victoria Gardens. Increase the width of the hard standing surface (Driveway) along the side of the building and increase the width further at the entrance end.

DM/22/3302: 24 Park Road. X2 Ash - Tree 1 at NE corner of property - reduce down to 4 metre stem. Tree 2 - next tree West of Tree 1 - reduce and deadwood tree by 2 metres.

Cuckfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3280: Highbury, High Street. T1 Lawson Cypress: fell. T2 Western Red Cedar: fell. T3 Western Red Cedar: fell.

DM/22/3316: 1 Cherry Trees, Whitemans Green. T1 Field Maple - reduce height by 3 metres. T2 Sycamore - reduce height and lateral spread by 3-4 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2729: Land To The North Of Walnut Marches, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. The erection of 4 bed dwelling with associated access, landscaping and parking. Tree report received 26/10/2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3211: Carlo Lounge, Unit 13 And 14, Queens Walk. Installation of new fascia signage, new projection sign and new menu board.

DM/22/3244: Land East Of Stirling Way. T1, T3, T4, T8 and T10 Hazel - to coppice to allow for track expansion to 3.5 metres. T2 and T9 Holly - to coppice to allow for track expansion to 3.5 metres. T5 and T6 Oak - Crown lift to 4 metres to allow for vehicle access. T7 Willow - Crown lift to 4 metres to allow for vehicle access.

DM/22/3251: 2 Little Oaks, Springfield. T1 Oak - Remove epicormic growth. Crown reduce by approximately 2 meters to previous pruning points. Finish height approximately 12 meters.

DM/22/3265: 31 Dorset Avenue. New gable to front elevation. new side facing dormer window and roof windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3268: Mount Noddy Allotment Association, Mount Noddy Allotments, St Johns Road. T2 Oak - reduction up to 3m or back to previous reduction points only (whichever is the lesser). T4 Oak - Reduce overhanging growth by up to 3m. T5 Oak - Crown lift up to 5m with a 2m reduction of overhanging growth back to previous reduction points only.

DM/22/3273: 30 Hurst Farm Road. A front extension and change of external appearance with first floor side extension and internal alterations. Replacement roof to rear bay window.

DM/22/3290: 20 Felbridge Close. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3293: Woodcote, Yew Lane. First floor rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3307: 17 Collingwood Close. Proposed single and two storey rear extension with part garage conversion.

DM/22/3321: 22 Manning Close. T1 Yew - Reduce crown by up to 1.5m and remove lowest two branches on right hand side of tree.

Hassocks

DM/22/3243: 12 Hassocks Gate. Proposed rear dormer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3270: Hassocks Kebabs And Pizza, 33 Keymer Road. Retention of rolling shutter and alterations to front elevation windows and door.

DM/22/3279: Medlar Cottage, Lodge Lane. T1, T2 and T3 Maples - reduce crown by up to 2m.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2727: The Ashdown Nuffield Hospital, Burrell Road. Installation of a single storey temporary Portakabin building to be used as additional office and storage space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3134: 5 Calbourne. Proposed double hip to gable loft conversion, internal alteration and removal of existing chimney.

DM/22/3205: Direct To You Blinds, Rear Of 77 New England Road. Conversion of an existing store to a one bedroom dwelling with a mezzanine first floor. Separate bin and cycle stores to the side.

DM/22/3219: 46 Lewes Road. Proposed rear extension. Replacement of rear ground floor windows. Alterations to the garden room roof. Change of frame material to conservatory roof.

DM/22/3269: 40 Lucastes Avenue. Eucalyptus - Fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3301: Flint And Co Estate Agents, 113 South Road. Main signage & window graphics to advertise the business operating within the premises.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/2779: 11 Jefferies. Demolition of East side storage and w/c with internal alteration. Erection of a two storey, 3 bedroom attached house to the East of number 11. Replacement double garage in place of existing.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/2956: Box House Poultry Farm, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective - Change of use of site and existing buildings from storage purposes for Benfell Farm produce only and to allow the buildings to be for storage, distribution, office and retail in relation to St Peter and St James Hospice and workshops for upcycling furniture to sell in shops. The site would be in use between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

DM/22/3248: 3 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed front porch of less than 3m² external area, internal alterations and window alterations, existing flat roof dormer changed to pitch roof.

Lindfield

DM/22/3095: 134 The Welkin. 1x Oak Tree - Reduce 3 branches by 3m on the South-East of the trunk and overhanging the road and pavement. Lift Crown by 6m including the removal of epicormic growth at 4m on the West and 5.5m to the North-East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3289: 16 High Street. Leylandii - Fell.

DM/22/3294: 6 Woodpecker Chase. T1 Ash tree - remove smaller later limb growing out towards property by approximately 3m back to suitable growth point.

DM/22/3300: Truffle House, 101 High Street. Pine/Norway Spruce - remove.

Lindfield Rural

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3282: 37 Orchard Close, Scaynes Hill. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

Slaugham

DM/22/2896: Orchard House, The Green. Demolition and replacement of bay windows and oak framed porch. Construction of dormers to the front and rear elevations. Changes to the existing fenestration include charred timber cladding, re-painted facing brickwork/render, new timber canopy, and replacement windows and doors. Change and replace single-storey flat roof with a green roof, demolish lean-to, replace oil tank with an air source heat pumps, associated minor hard and soft landscaping works, provision of a bin store.

DM/22/3147: 67 Covert Mead, Handcross. Part retrospective two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extension with a detached outbuilding annex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worth

DM/22/3285: Lampson Court, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. T148 - Remove dead tree. T177 Norway Spruce - Sever and remove 1.5m Ivy from ground level and crown lift to 4.5m over the road. T179 Goat Willow - Pollard at 2.5m. T180 Holly- Sever and remove 1.5m from ground level. T186 Mixed Species - remove smaller fallen Hawthorn. T192 and T193 Sever and remove 1.5m of Ivy from ground level. T196 Scots Pine - Sever and remove 1.5m of Ivy from ground levelCut back upper stem from the North by 3.5 m. Finished radial spread of 4.5m. T197 Scots Pine, T216 Alder, T230 Oak and T232 Silver Birch - sever and remove 1.5m of Ivy from ground level. T257 - Hawthorn - Remove. T258 - Scots Pine - Remove.

DM/22/3298: Ethlinden, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Proposed Home Gymnasium and Home Office. (New application for the reorientation of the building - to previously approved DM/22/0456 application).

DM/22/3322: 50 Calluna Drive, Copthorne. Oak Trees x2 - reduce height and spread by 3 metre, shaping and balancing crown accordingly. Thin by 10%.