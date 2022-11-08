Albourne

DM/21/4334: April Cottage, Church Lane. Addition of a detached garage. Conversion of existing garage to living space. Extension to the rear. Erection of a chimney on the west side of the house. Amended plans received 31.10.2022 showing proposed garage in revised position.

DM/22/2885: 10 Leyfield. Proposed detached garage in front of property with new drive/crossover.

DM/22/3352: Oaklands, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed erection of two houses in rear garden. (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3252: 3 Mount Noddy, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed single storey side extension. (Amended description 31.10.2022).

Ardingly

DM/22/3339: Hunters Gate, Church Lane. (G1) - Leylandii row:- Reduce height by 5 meters. (G2) - 5x Thuja Plicata:- Fell to ground level (T1) - Mature Thuja Plicata:- Reduce height by 4 meters. (T2) - Lawson Cypress: - Reduce height by 3 meters.

Planning applications

Balcombe

DM/22/3310: 1 Box Cottages, High Street. Temporary change of use for an 18 month period of intended cattle shed to provide accommodation during building works to house, retention of agricultural storage barn and temporary shipping container providing storage in connection with building work to house.

DM/22/3347: Oakland, Stockcroft Road. 1x Oak - Thin crown by 20% and raise by 2m.

DM/22/3356: Rosewood, Deanland Road. Variation of condition 4 of planning application DM/21/2265 to replace approved plan with drawing 3992-T-01, supporting statement and arboricultural report.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2793: 2 Woolven Close. First floor rear extension over existing ground floor projection (revised description agreed 04.10.2022) (Revised elevations received 03.11.2022, changing material).

DM/22/3319: 20 Janes Lane. Proposed extension to existing roof - new dormer window to front of property. New first floor extension at rear to accommodate new bedroom with en-suite facilities.

DM/22/3352: Oaklands, Keymer Road. Proposed erection of two houses in rear garden.

DM/22/3360: Land Adjacent To 203 Junction Road. (T1) Dawn Redwood - Fell.

DM/22/3366: 1 Sevenfields. T3 and T4 English oak trees - Reduce crown height and radial spreads back to previous pruning points, thin crown by 10%. T5 English oak tree - Reduce crown height and southern spreads back to previous pruning points, northern spread crown reduce by up to 2m to suitable growth points, thin crown by 10%.

DM/22/3381: 19 Doubledays. T1 Oak (multistemmed - reduce spread over property side (eastern aspect of crown) by 2m, leaving branch length of 5m, reduce spread over roadside (Western aspect of crown ) by 4m, leaving a branch length of 6m, reduce rest of crown by 2-3m, leaving a tree radius of 11m and height of approx 15m, crown lift by 5.2m over highway. T2 Horse Chestnut - reduce the height and spread by 2-3m leaving branch length of 4m and tree height of 15m. Crown lift 5.2m over highway.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3325: Riseholme, Tylers Green. Proposed amendments to two existing access points across an existing dwelling and new build currently under construction.

DM/22/3345: Land To The Rear Of 1 Waterhouse Square, Ashburnham Drive. T1: Lime Situated behind fence line, cut back house side by 3meters. T2: Lime Situated behind fence line, cut back by 3 meters. T3: Sycamore fell to ground level.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0694: Upper Flat, Southbourne, Lewes Road. Single-storey ground floor rear extension (Amended plans received 02/11).

DM/22/1909: The Cottage, 11B High Street. Demolition of existing rear single storey outrigger extension and replacement with new dual-pitched roof with roof lights, together with minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling. Description amended 01.11.2022 to include installation of air source heat pump - noise impact assessment provided.

DM/22/1910: The Cottage, 11B High Street. Demolition of existing rear single storey outrigger extension and replacement with new dual-pitched roof with roof lights, together with minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling. Description amended 01.11.2022 to include installation of air source heat pump.

DM/22/3122: Great Harwoods Farm, Harwoods Lane. 1x Oak - Remove 4 branches, 1 to the South and 3 to the East, as specified on photographs.

DM/22/3271: 23 Cavalier Way. Erection of a front porch extension with internal W/C measuring less than 3m2.

DM/22/3309: Gatsby House, 19 Meadowcroft Close. Proposed two storey rear extension and a dormer over the existing garage.

DM/22/3326: 10 Hollands Way. Proposed single storey side and rear extension (ground wraparound), floor plan redesign and all associated works.

Hassocks

DM/22/3281: 60 Dale Avenue. Extension and conversion of the existing house to provide accommodation to the rear, roof raised with roof lights to front elevation and dormers added to rear.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2653: 19 Sandrocks Way. Demolition of a double garage and construction of a detached two storey 4 bedroom dwelling.

DM/22/3315: 61 Wood Ride. Change of use of the integral garage to living space. Remove garage doors and replace with windows & extension to driveway area in permeable paving.

DM/22/3324: Rose Cottage, College Road. Remove existing former garage and construct single storey extension to front and side of existing building for a new shower room, utility and kitchen.

DM/22/2218: Maxwelton House, 41 - 43 Boltro Road. Redevelopment of site to provide a development of 50 retirement living apartments, associated parking, landscaping and amenity provision. Amended plans received 3/11/2022 addressing comments of Urban Designer and Design Review Panel.

DM/22/3333: 4 Foxwarren. T1 - Oak. Reduce height and spread by up to 1.5-2 metre (to the previous points), shaping and balancing the remaining crown accordingly. Crown lift 3.5 -4 metres (secondary growth). Remove limb growing towards Left hand side of the garden (play area) and remove the limb growing to the back boundary of garden back to source. Remove major dead wood.

DM/22/3386: 6 West Mallion. 1x Oak Tree - Reduce the crown by 1-2 meters and remove epicormic growth.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/2705: Buckhurst Place, Wyatts Lane. Leylandii - Fell. Holly - fell. Robinia - Remove storm damaged limb on south side of the tree.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2607: 1 Berrylands Cottages, London Road, Sayers Common. Demolition of shed, double garage and conservatory. Proposed ground floor side and rear extension on its place.

DM/22/3043: Oak Cottage, Chalkers Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective erection of a 1.8m fence.

DM/22/3312: Nationwide Building Society, 58 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Prior Approval change of use from a Building Society (Class E) to residential (Class C3).

DM/22/3330: Grove Cottage, 122 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of all softwood single glazed sash windows to hardwood slimline double glazed units and a change of style to two windows at the front and back of the property.

Lindfield

DM/22/3095: 134 The Welkin. 1x Oak Tree - Reduce 3 branches by 3m on the South-East of the trunk and overhanging the road and pavement. Lift Crown by 6m including the removal of epicormic growth at 4m on the West and 5.5m to the North-East.

DM/22/3313: Tiptoe, Denmans Lane. Replacement of existing timber windows to principal elevation with new timber windows.

DM/22/3320: 46 Hickmans Lane. Extension to first floor over existing rear ground floor extension. Conversion and extension of loft area over proposed first floor extension to form additional living accommodation.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2609: B S W Building Services Ltd, Units 1 To 3, Rock Lodge Vineyard, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Retrospective application for the Change of Use of part of unused field, construction of car park, including perimeter curbs and tarmac surface to form overflow parking for 12 additional vehicles from existing small parking area to the west of existing office buildings.

DM/22/3342: 3 Chilton Grove, Lindfield. Proposed ground floor rear extension. Conversion of garage to habitable room. Two new windows to front of property in replacement of the existing garage door.

DM/22/3343: 3 Chilton Grove, Lindfield. Proposed loft conversion consisting of the construction of a rear dormer window and 2 x side obscure glazed windows.

Slaugham

DM/22/3292: Springwood Farm, High Beeches Lane, Handcross. Proposed replacement dwelling, garage/workshop and greenhouse.

DM/22/3365: BP Express Handcross Filling Station, London Road, Handcross. Creation of charging zone, erection of EV chargers, erection of canopy, sub-station enclosure and associated forecourt works.

West Hoathly

DM/22/3344: Duckyls Wood, Vowels Lane. Oak Tree on Vowels Lane adjacent to telegraph/power pole - fell.

Worth

DM/22/3335: 1 St Francis Gardens, Copthorne. 1x Tree - Remove split branch as per photograph.

DM/22/3370: 76 Lashmere, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension with minor internal alterations.