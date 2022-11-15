The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 7-11.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0499: Dillions, Tanyard Lane, Staplefield. Proposed vineyard ancillary building providing office, sampling/tasting, packing storage and machinery workshop/store, and the Installation of a Klargester septic tank. (Amended plans, planning statement and heritage statement received 31.10.2022).

DM/22/2897: 1 Keepers Cottages, Mallions Lane, Staplefield. Three storey side extension (Amended plans received 08/11/2022 to amend redline).

DM/22/3214: 71 Crawley Down Road And Land South Of Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of existing structures and erection of 61 no. 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes (30% affordable) and new vehicular access via Crawley Down Road together with associated car parking, open space and landscaping.

DM/22/2967: The Old Vicarage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Part retrospective application for retention of two no. mobile stables; improvement to track to east of the WSCC Playing Field to Brantridge Lane; parking and turning area at end of existing field access track.

Ardingly

DM/22/3308: Godwin Hall, Ardingly College, College Road. Install 2 additional roof lights to the southeast elevation of the building to allow for the construction of two new day study rooms with en-suite bathrooms within the existing store cupboards.

DM/22/3413: The Rectory, Church Lane. T1 Pear Tree - remove broken limb, reduce and reshape crown by up to 3 metres.

DM/22/3438: Rocklands, Church Lane. Horse Chestnut (t11) - Fell.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2144: Telecommunications Mast At Grid Reference 541022 137185, Lewes Road. Proposal for the installation of a telecommunications base station comprising a 23m slim streetworks column with 3 no. antennas, 1 no. 300mm diameter dish antennas, the mounting of a GPS module to the top of the column, 2 no. radio equipment cabinets, 1 no. meter cabinet and ancillary works. "Amended plans received 10th November 2022 showing corrected layout and visibility splay."

Balcombe

DM/22/3310: 1 Box Cottages, High Street. Temporary change of use for an 18 month period of intended cattle shed to provide accommodation during building works to house, retention of agricultural storage barn and temporary shipping container providing storage in connection with building work to house.

Bolney

DM/22/3169: Badgers Brook, London Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and commercial building, with the erection of 4 x 4 Bedroomed Houses and 2 x 5 Bedroomed Houses.

DM/22/3431: Old Park Farm Stables, Broxmead Lane. Proposed erection of detached Garage.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2634: 2 The Spinney. New access, drop kerb and driveway off Leylands Road to front of property (Tree report received 03.11.2022).

DM/22/2909: 185 Chanctonbury Road. Front porch to house for downstairs toilet.

DM/22/3042: Rowan House, Keymer Road. Erection of a single storey wrap around extension to the rear and two new windows to the existing lounge.

DM/22/3299: 77 Janes Lane. Demolition of existing three bedroom chalet bungalow with garage and replacement with a four-bedroom self-build house with vehicle and cycle parking.

DM/22/3376: Scottish And Southern, 5 York Road. Electrical substation to be installed to increase power supply to building due to current load not being sufficient for new tenants use.

DM/22/3395: 16 Oak Hall Park. Ash (part of G2 group of trees) - fell.

DM/22/3411: 7 Kings Ride. New single storey porch to front elevation with flat roof approx 3.8sq.mts in floor area.

DM/22/3435: 18 Bramble Gardens. Garage conversion and single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3441: Mead Lodge, Courtmead Road. Oak (T1) - Reduce the overall dimensions of the tree by pruning the vertical branch length (tree height) by up to a maximum of 1.5 metres andthe lateral branch length (tree radius) by up to a maximum of 2.5 metres. Prune in any other remaining branches to shape.

DM/22/3460: Holly Oaks, Courtmead Road. T1 - Birch - Reduce the overall dimensions of the tree by pruning the vertical branch length (tree height) by up to a maximum of 3 metres and the lateral branch length (tree radius) by up to a maximum of 1 metres. Prune in any other remaining branches to shape.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3204: The Willows, Hazelden Place. Demolish existing rear extension. Erection of a part-1 part-2 rear extension and a double storey side extension. Also the enlargement of front porch to match neighbouring property and enlargement of detached garage.

DM/22/3359: Wayside, Old Road. To erect a timber frame double garage with first floor storage space within the back garden.

DM/22/3380: 16 Wellington Town Road. Existing use is residential home and lawful certificate requested for existing loft space being in use and used for over 12 years.

DM/22/3412: Ashurst, Furzefield Road. A single-storey extension to the rear of the property to provide more space to the existing living area.

DM/22/3453: St Swithuns Church Hall, St Swithuns Close. T1 - Cedar of Lebanon (Cedrus libani) sectional fell to ground level.

Hassocks

DM/22/3336: 30 Stonepound Road. Proposed front elevation dormer, rear and side roof extensions and associated alterations.

DM/22/3350: Broadhill Place, Ockley Lane. Erection of single storey extension and proposed door to West elevation.

DM/22/3379: Clevelands, 18 Lodge Lane. T1 Lime - Reduce height by 6m and crown by 2m. T2 Lime - Reduce height by 6m. T3 Norway Maple - Reduce crown by 3m. T4 Horse Chestnut - Reduce height by 6m and all sides by up to 2m. T5 Horse Chestnut - Reduce height by 6m and all sides by up to 2m. T6 Sycamore - Reduce height by 7m. T7 Poplar - Reduce height by 6m. T8 Stcamore - Reduce crown by 4m. T9 Norway Maple - Reduce crown by up to 3m.

DM/22/3384: 83 Parklands Road. Proposed ground and first floor side extensions to existing dwelling, widened dormers at roof level and a new roof over the entire house.

DM/22/3399: 67 Downs View Road. Two storey rear extension with juliette balcony to rear, single storey rear and side extension, first floor extension at front of property.

DM/22/3400: 11 Friars Oak Road. New porch extension to front elevation.

DM/22/3418: 18 Manor Avenue. Hip to gable roof extension with rear dormer and new Juliette balcony, together with front Velux roof windows. Fenestration alterations to ground floor rear elevation and refurbishment to existing front dormer.

DM/22/3419: 13 Highlands Close. Single storey infill front extension to enlarge bedroom.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2218: Maxwelton House, 41 - 43 Boltro Road. Redevelopment of site to provide a development of 50 retirement living apartments, associated parking, landscaping and amenity provision. Amended plans received 3/11/2022 addressing comments of Urban Designer and Design Review Panel.

DM/22/3353: 73 Farlington Avenue. Front elevation dormer and rear roof extensions with associated alterations.

DM/22/3368: 5 Oathall Avenue. Demolish existing single storey front entrance extension and construct new 2 storey front extension and alterations to front elevation. Demolish existing car port and side extension and construct 2 storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3373: 27 Lucastes Road. Single storey extension to the front and side of the property (revised application from DM/20/0502).

DM/22/3388: 36 Woodlands Road. Use of the land for siting a mobile home for use ancillary to the main dwelling and the proposed mobile home meets the definition of a caravan as set out in the Caravan Sites Act 1968, and as amended in October 2006 (CSA).

DM/22/3389: 36 Woodlands Road. Erection of a timber single storey granny annexe for ancillary use to the main dwelling.

DM/22/3407: Oathall House, 68 - 70 Oathall Road. T1 Holm Oak - lift overhanging branches by roadside and over the car park by approximately 2 metres.

DM/22/3420: Chestnut Corner, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Dormer windows to the rear roof slope to replace the consented Velux conservation roof windows including an additional dormer to an existing bedroom.

DM/22/3434: 10 Myra Mews. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/3392: Kenilworth, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of an oak-framed porch extension to the front elevation. Remodelling of the existing single-storey rear extension to include a flat roof lantern and fenestration changes. Internal alterations to include remodelling of mezzanine level to provide additional bedroom accommodation. Timber pergola to rear elevation. Insertion of Velux windows within existing pitched roof. Demolition of existing lean-to to the west elevation. New bin, log and cycle storage structures. Associated hard and soft landscaping works.

DM/22/3417: 88 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Crab apple (T1) reduce crown by up to 1m, back to previous pruning points. Rowan (T2) reduce crown by up to 1m, back to previous pruning points. Hawthorn (T3) reduce crown by up to 1m, back to previous pruning points.

Lindfield

DM/22/3372: Pear Tree House, 30 High Street. Fig Tree - reduce by 1.5 metres and thin by 20%. Yew tree 1 - reduce branches overhanging parking area by no more than 2 metres. Yew tree 2 (growing over summer house) fell to just above ground level.

DM/22/3427: Old Barn Studio, Chaloner Road. T1 Magnolia - Fell.

Worth

DM/22/2611: 10 Gorse Close, Copthorne. Construction of a new 2-bedroom dwelling at the end of the existing terraced property at 10 Gorse Close with 1no. parking space to the rear of the property.

DM/22/3405: 30 Spring Gardens, Copthorne. T1 Oak tree - Reduce crown by up to 3 metres or nearest growth point.

DM/22/3406: 48 Bridgelands, Copthorne. T1 Oak tree - Removal of snapped branch from overhanging Oak tree.

DM/22/3437: Park House, 20A Westway, Copthorne. Oak tree (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m (Re growth from previous reduction points) and thin by 10% leaving at a height of 16m and width of 14m.

DM/22/3455: 52 Bridgelands, Copthorne. T1 Oak - prune lateral easterly facing limbs overhanging house by 1 meter. T2 Oak - Prune southerly facing limbs by 1 meter.