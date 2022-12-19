The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 12-16.

Albourne

DM/22/3783: Squirrels, The Street. Ground and first floor flat extension to front/side elevation, forming car port and balcony.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3695: Marlow House, 107 High Street, Lindfield. Demolition of the modern two-storey rear extension and demolition of the modern conservatory addition. Construction of a new, two-storey extension to the rear elevation. Alterations to Bakehouse structure to include reduced floor level, removal of mezzanine floor level, re-roofing works and internal insulation. Various works to the listed building to include roof and chimney repairs, window and door replacement, replacement of building services (mechanical and electrical) to include the installation of new sanitary accommodation. Demolition of partially-built three-bay garage and construction of new detached garage building. Associated hard and soft landscaping works, to include new timber gates and brick wall to driveway entrance, new permeable driveway surfacing and new planting. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/3767: Court Cottage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Proposed two storey side extension to provide additional habitable accommodation.

DM/22/3775: Sherwood, Bolney Road, Ansty. Retrospective application for the retention of a home office with changes to the fenestration.

Ardingly

DM/22/3774: Greenfields, College Road. Extensions to existing outbuilding.

DM/22/3795: Greenfields, College Road. Partial demolition of the existing single storey lean-to extension and replacement two storey side infill extension; single storey rear extension; infill loft extension; alterations to the roof to install rooflights on rear elevation; alterations to the existing garage including three new windows to side façade, replacement barn style windows to front elevation and side access door.

Balcombe

DM/22/3766: 15 Bramble Mead. Proposed single storey side extension, front porch extension, internal alterations.

Bolney

DM/22/3790: The Old Distillery, Jeremys Lane. Proposed front dormer and balcony.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2931: 40 Inholmes Park Road. (Plans received 12.12.2022) First floor rear roof alterations with new rooflights.

DM/22/3653: Hammonds Barn, London Road. Installation of freestanding balanced flue gas stove in main living room. The flue will extend upwards from the top of the stove and out through the adjacent wall (or the roof as advised by the fitting contractors). Installation of a gas pipe to the stove from the boiler in the adjoining kitchen.

DM/22/3712: 9 Victoria Way. Formation of new openings, render brickwork., erection of 1.8m high close boarded fence along boundary with pavement to Victoria Road frontage.

DM/22/3797: 18 Park Road. T1 Pear - reduce crown by 1.5 m, T2 Plum - reduce crown by 1.5 m, T3 pollard at 2m.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3759: Weydown, Courtmead Road. T1 Field Maple - reduce crown by up to 1m.. T2 Blue Atlas Cedar - raise crown by removing lowest branch and 3 very small lower branches. T3 Oak (neighbour) to remove 5 lower branches growing over the garden. T4 Poplar to remove 2 torn hung up branches. T5 Beech (neighbour) to reduce height by 3metres and cut back branches to the boundary.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1909: The Cottage, 11B High Street. Demolition of existing rear single storey outrigger extension and replacement with new dual-pitched roof with roof lights, together with minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling. Description amended 01.11.2022 to include installation of air source heat pump - noise impact assessment provided. Amended plans received 07.12.2022 to show acoustic fence to be installed.

DM/22/1910: The Cottage, 11B High Street. Demolition of existing rear single storey outrigger extension and replacement with new dual-pitched roof with roof lights, together with minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling. Description amended 01.11.2022 to include installation of air source heat pump. Amended plans received 07.12.2022 to show acoustic fence to be installed.

DM/22/3433: 41 Bramble Twitten. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3792: Unit 12 Queens Walk. Proposed external illuminated signage.

Hassocks

DM/22/3656: 1 Little Copse Road. Proposed single storey side extension and removal of existing chimney.

SDNP/22/05658/FUL: Land West of The Drove, Ditchling. Use of land as a Camp Site between April and September Inclusive, each year; Tents and Supporting Infrastructure to be in Situ Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays only, and removed at all other times. Including an area retained for horse keeping.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/3698: 3 Updown Hill. Proposed single storey side extension and wood burning stove.

DM/22/3768: 24 Summerhill Close. Proposed two storey side extension and internal alterations.

DM/22/3772: Parkers MOT And Tyre Centre Ltd, Units 1 And 2, 12 Bridge Road. The proposed development involves the demolition of the existing buildings and construction of two steel framed, metal clad buildings to replace the existing garage workshop, van hire and Rok Skool. There is a change of use on part of the existing site from E/B2 to B8.

DM/22/3776: 2 Redwood Drive. T1 Maple and T2 Chestnut overhanging neighbour's property reduce back to fence line. Approximately 1.5 metre, garden side reduce branches overhanging summer house by approximately 1-1.5metre. Shrubs overhanging neighbour's property cut back to fence line by approximately 0.5-1metre.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/3714: Horsted House, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Landscape garden at Horsted House using some inert soil (clay subsoil) and infilling of a hollow to restore garden land.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/3753: 18 Meadow View, Sayers Common. Creation of new access and dropped kerb.

DM/22/3761: Opposite 9 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. G4, Please view tree schedule on plan.

DM/22/3789: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Extension to the existing boarding house to form eight new boarding rooms and associated facilities, including two staff flats and associated alterations.

DM/22/3793: Tibbiwell, St Georges Place, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition no. 2 of planning application DM/21/4306 - Conditioned drawing numbers to be updated with the revised drawing numbers due to materials changed.

DM/22/3825: Trinity Court, Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Holm Oak - reduce overhang to Trinity Court (Northern side of crown) by 2m. T2 Lime - remove lowest limb on North side back to main trunk and reduce remaining overhang to Trinity court on North Side by 2m.

Lindfield

DM/22/3720: 5 Hickmans Close. The proposed works include a rear two storey extension, a rear single storey extension and the widening of an existing dormer to the side roof pitch.

DM/22/3787: 34 West Common Drive. Proposed dormer roof side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3796: Orchard House, Roundwood Lane. Proposed loft conversion dormer roof extension, gable roof extension and replacement slate roof tiles.

DM/22/3824: 35 Portsmouth Wood Close. Ash Trees - (T1-T4) Fell - due to Ash die back and (T5) to be reduced to fence height.

DM/22/3837: 14 Portsmouth Wood Close. Ash (T2) Multi-stem - Remove declining stem to base. Ash (T3) Multi-stem - Remove declining stem to base.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/3561: Little Croft, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. T1 and T2 Beech: Lateral prune East canopy aspect by approx. 2m. Retained East radius of approx. 4m. T3 Cherry Laurel: Lateral prune East canopy aspect by approx. 1m. Retained East radius approx. 2.5m. G1 Mixed species hedgerow group along West boundary with Gravelye Lane: Lateral prune East aspect encroachment to garden back to appropriate pruning points around fence line by approx. 1m and up to a height of approx. 6m. Final lateral spreads of trees on East aspect to be a minimum of approx. 2m.

DM/22/3748: 8 Hillcrest Close, Scaynes Hill. First floor rear extension and alterations.

Turners Hill

DM/22/3716: Sundial Cottage, 6 Newstone Cottages, East Street. Remove existing old black steel framed leaded windows & replace with thermally efficient double glazed, black powder coated aluminium framed, leaded, pattern to match exactly, existing windows.

DM/22/3728: Turners Hill Park, Nightingale Lane. Please refer to Tree Survey and Quantified Tree Risk Assessment.

Westmeston

SDNP/22/05552/HOUS and SDNP/22/05553/LIS: Hayleigh Farmhouse, Streat Lane, Streat. Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement single-storey annexe dwelling.

West Hoathly

DM/22/3743: 1A Hoathly Hill. Variation of condition No: 1 of Planning Permission DM/22/2119 - to amend the approved Site Plan, to allow for the path between 1 Hoathly Hill and the new house to remain at existing ground level and to avoid building over underground service which supply neighbouring houses.

DM/22/3799: The Schoolmasters House, Church Hill. Sweet Chestnut and Beech Trees - reduce crown by 3m either side of tree trunk (ie; 6m across). Cherry Tree - fell. x5 Laurel - remove.

Worth

DM/22/1536: The Cannons, Furnace Farm Road, Furnace Wood. Revised description - Change of use of the land to use as a dog day care and training centre and retention of three buildings in relation to the use. Noise assessment report received 11/12/22.

DM/22/3826: 2 Pasture Wood Close, Crawley Down. T1 Oak -Dead wood and remove epicormic growth up to the crown. T2 Beech - Dismantle down to ground level.