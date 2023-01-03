The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 19-23.

Albourne

DM/22/3814: Wick Farm House, Truslers Hill Lane. Replacement of one barn and erection of a second barn with flexible use for either Class B2, B8 or E(g).

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3845: Lanehurst Stables, Twineham Lane. Proposed single storey extension to existing utility room.

DM/22/0752: Earthingleigh, College Road, Ardingly. Erection of one detached 5 bedroom dwelling and a pair of semi-detached 5 bed dwellings with associated parking and access from College Road. (Photo: Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3863: Highways Access Land North Of Poplar Cottage, Nursery Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of 2no store buildings and erection of a Local Meeting Hall; Change of use of 1no store building to create an ancillary community hall. Application to renew planning permission Reference DM/19/2350.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ardingly

DM/22/0752: Earthingleigh, College Road. Erection of one detached 5 bedroom dwelling and a pair of semi-detached 5 bed dwellings with associated parking and access from College Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning applications

Bolney

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3404: The Old Post Office, The Street. Installation of replacement glazing to retained shopfront, new off-street parking arrangement, new rear porch and conversion of attic space (amended plans and description 22/12).

DM/22/3819: Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Construction of single-storey extension to the rear elevation, along with related minor internal and fenestration alterations and other improvements to the external appearance of the building along with associated hard and soft landscaping works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3820: Horsmanshoad Farm, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Construction of single-storey extension to the rear elevation, along with related minor internal and fenestration alterations and other improvements to the external appearance of the building along with associated hard and soft landscaping works.

Burgess Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3671: Hilgay Care Home, Keymer Road. T1 and T2 lime - prune to clear the fabric of the building by 2.5m. T3 dead Maple - fell.

DM/22/3674: 7 Starling Close. Remove existing conservatory and erect a single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3771: 1 Brookway. Retrospective application for the retention of timber fence.

DM/22/3813: 37 - 39 Church Road. Internally illuminated fascia sign and internally illuminated projection sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3831: 21 Priory Road. Removal of existing garage and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3835: 38A Ferndale Road. Change of use of two flats to a single dwelling house with two storey flank extension and single storey rear extension following removal of existing carport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckfield

DM/22/3848: 4 Brock End. Single Storey Oak Framed Garden Room Extension to Rear Following Demolition of Existing Conservatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Grinstead

DM/22/0718: Land Rear Of 61 Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Development to provide a mix of 20, two, three and four bedroom dwellings with access obtained through adjoining site (as approved under DM/20/1078) with associated landscaping and infrastructure. (Further ecology information received 15th July, further drainage information and amended plans received 25th July.) (Additional Noise Report received 20th December 2022).

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3484: Cestria, West Lane. Garage extension.

DM/22/3811: The Pavilion, 1A Pavilion Way. Single storey side extension with basement and separate garden room with storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3812: 4 Linden Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/3822: Nutkin, Oakley Close. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3856: 12 Clays Close. Proposed two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, relocation of front door, replacement of windows.

DM/22/3862: Land Adjacent To Brookhurst, Furze Lane. Variation of condition 2 of planning permission DM/20/4098 To remove approved plan: LDD1641-ARB-DWG-002 -Rev.03 Replace with plan: LLD1641-ARB-DWG-002 - Rev.05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3868: 86 Halsford Park Road. The erection of a single storey rear 3m extension with associated fenestrations. A loft conversion/rear dormer with fenestrations.

DM/22/3871: Cedar Lodge, Hackenden Lane. Proposed timber 5-bar entrance gate, driveway surface treatment and planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3891: The Old Convent, Moat Road. T2 Horsechestnut - remove.

Hassocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3566: 4 Lagwood Close. Proposed increase to size of dormers to rear elevation in 1st floor roof. Increase size of two outer dormers to match middle dormer. (Material amendments to planning application DM/21/1590).

DM/22/3807: 18 Highlands Close. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory, single storey side extension to enlarge kitchen, single storey side extension to connect house to garage and create study along with single storey rear extension. Single storey front porch extension. First floor front gable to match existing gable to provide ensuite shower room. Extension of rear dormer to provide storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath

DM/22/3829: 42 - 48 America Lane. Two illuminated Fascia signs, F/ACM Panel, ACM Panel and Poster Cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3847: 30 Queens Road. Extension of the existing rear dormer window.

DM/22/3850: Heathen Brewers Ltd, Heathen House, Triangle Road. Remove existing lean to roof and replace with a larger covered area within the same location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3852: 35 Balcombe Road. Proposed 2 storey side extension with new position single storey garage position and home office to garden area beyond.

DM/22/3853: 15 Allen Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3859: 1 The Spinney, Eastern Road. Proposed enlargement of existing dormer to east elevation roof slope.

DM/22/3865: The Coach House, Balcombe Road. Proposed loft extension, front orangery extension and internal alterations to improve family home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/3806: Bluebell Railway, Horsted Keynes Station, Station Approach. Reinstatement and re-opening of the former Horsted Keynes to Haywards Heath branch line, connecting to the existing freight line at Ardingly; construction of a new underbridge, a box tunnel under College Road and diversion of permissive path; associated permanent and temporary works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3851: Old Keysford Hall, Treemans Road. Main house rear elevation sole plate to be repaired where damaged. Minor repairs to more recent kitchen/toilet extension.

Lindfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3177: Rose Cottage, Lewes Road. Proposed two storey side and rear extensions, removal of conservatory and replacement garage, together with associated alterations. Amended plans received 23.12.2022 showing revised roof height and design for the proposed side extension.

DM/22/3694: Marlow House, 107 High Street. Demolition of the modern two-storey rear extension and demolition of the modern conservatory addition. Construction of a new, two-storey extension to the rear elevation. Alterations to Bakehouse structure to include reduced floor level, removal of mezzanine floor level, re-roofing works and internal insulation. Various works to the listed building to include roof and chimney repairs, window and door replacement, replacement of building services (mechanical and electrical) to include the installation of new sanitary accommodation. Demolition of partially-built three-bay garage and construction of new detached garage building. Associated hard and soft landscaping works, to include new timber gates and brick wall to driveway entrance, new permeable driveway surfacing and new planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3781: Oakley House, 15 High Street. Reconfiguration and extension of the existing ground floor to provide open plan living space and first floor to provide an additional bedroom, loft conversion with rooflights and replace the existing garage.

DM/22/3791: Lindfield Bowling Club, Lindfield Common Bowling Green Car Park, Backwoods Lane. The construction of a Public Convenience block on Common Land to the North of the car park at Lindfield Bowling Club on Backwoods Lane. This application is a re submission of approved application DM/19/0071 and has been updated to incorporate the new Changing Places Legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3854: Marlow House, 107 High Street. (T4) Magnolia - Fell (T8) Acer ssp - Fell ( T11) Medlar - Fell.

DM/22/3879: Oak Trees, Roundwood Lane. T1 Oak - remove lowest branch on northern side of Oak at 3 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3898: Public Toilets Opposite Lindfield Dry Cleaners, 4 Denmans Lane. Lime T1 - Fell.

Lindfield Rural

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3805: Brook Cottage, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Enlargement of raised platform as approved under application DM/21/3086.

DM/22/3849: Carradale, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension to provide additional bedroom, bathroom, media room and gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3858: Garlands, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Proposed Jabal aluminium electric sliding gate in anthracite grey with brick side walls ranging from 1.8m -2.2m in height with brick pillars with toppers.

Turners Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3810: Burleigh Oaks House, East Street. New 4 bay garage with extended pool room above. Replace delipidated pig stye with timber drying wood store.

DM/22/3821: Withy Cottage, 63 Selsfield Road. Proposed two storey extensions to replace existing porch and dormers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/3838: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed removal of existing rooflight to rear bedroom and formation of new Juliette Balcony with pitched dormer roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3843: The Meadows, Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single-storey porch extension.

DM/22/3846: 191 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of rear Conservatory and associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3870: 7 Wickham Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a single storey, flat roof rear extension and garage conversion (amended description 23/12).

West Hoathly

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3861: 5 Melchbourne Villas, North Lane. T1 Flowering Cherry - reduce height by 2m and reduce crown by 0.5m to reshape.

DM/22/3867: The Malthouse, North Lane. Single storey rear extension and rear dormers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worth

DM/22/3539: Woodmans, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Application for change of use of land to allow for the siting of three glamping pods (revised glamping pod plans received 21.12.2022).

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3832: Carpe Diem, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory and garage conversion.