The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 2-6.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3875: South Meadow Cottage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Retrospective application for retention of domestic garden room on agricultural land to north-west of South Meadow Cottage.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/3049: Land East Of Keymer Road And South Of Folders Lane. Residential development, consisting of 260 dwellings with vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access, car parking, open space, play space, ecological areas, attenuation ponds, landscaping and all other associated works. (Amended plans received 20th December showing a reduction in the number of dwellings (now 260), design and layout changes and additional/amended supporting information). (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/2832: Wealden House, Lewes Road. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of residential redevelopment scheme comprising 2 x three storey buildings containing 15 apartments together with 35 x three and four bedroom houses, 105 car and garage spaces, associated landscaping and open space. 'Additional supporting information (Viability Report) received 26th October 2022.'

Balcombe

DM/22/3823: Little Bretts, Haywards Heath Road. Installation of new kitchen units and installation of a log burner.

DM/22/2878: Kibo House, Stockcroft Road. Amended Description. Creation of enclosed carport to front and side access steps to garden. New outdoor kitchen/dining, raised planting and seating area to the side/rear garden. Hip to gable roof conversions to the front and rear. Changes to fenestration throughout and internal alterations. Inclusion of timber weatherboarding on front and north (side) elevations and render to first floor rear projection. 1.8 metre timber privacy screen to north (side) elevation to serve rooftop terrace area. Amended plans received 23rd December 2022.

DM/22/3882: Casteye Barn, Haywards Heath Road. Installation of new front door configuration in place of existing W19 (an existing casement window opening with weatherboarded structural opening beneath).

DM/22/3885: Casteye Barn, Haywards Heath Road. Installation of new front door configuration in place of existing W19 (an existing casement window opening with weatherboarded structural opening beneath).

DM/23/0034: Kibo House, Stockcroft Road. Oak (T1) raise crown by 2.5m and reduce remaining crown by 2m due to considerable growth and excessive shading.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2205: 40 Victoria Close. Proposed ground and first floor extensions to rear with internal alterations

DM/22/2458: Parklands, Keymer Road. New road access entrance and dropped kerb to Parklands. Amended pans received 23.12.2022 showing revised gate design and supporting details.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3543: Mercers, High Street. T1 Cherry tree - fell. T2 Beech tree - crown thin by up to 25%.

DM/23/0008: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Retrospective Approval sought for roller shutter doors to provide secure parking to an existing Car Barn.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3483: 32 West Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.00m, to a maximum height of 2.905m and the height of the eaves to 2.68m (Amended description 23.12.2022).

DM/22/3894: Templecoombe Cottage, Coombe Hill Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with bespoke architectural stone Orangery.

DM/22/3899: 129 Dunnings Road. Proposed 2 storey side extension and single storey extension to rear.

DM/23/0007: Highfields, West Hill. Outline application for Redevelopment of existing single dwelling house and erection of Care Home for up to 85 Bedrooms, with all matters reserved except for access.

DM/23/0012: The Old Mill, Dunnings Road. Replacement of asphalt flat roof covering including upgrading of insulation to comply with current regulations, temporary removal and reinstatement of existing kitchen extract/ventilation and air cooling/heating plant and raised access walkway. Removal of modern 1980's timber window frame and replacement with oak glazed door for emergency egress from staff accommodation.

DM/23/0013: The Old Mill, Dunnings Road. Replacement of asphalt flat roof covering including upgrading of insulation to comply with current regulations, temporary removal and reinstatement of existing kitchen extract/ventilation and air cooling/heating plant and raised access walkway. Removal of modern 1980's timber window frame and replacement with oak glazed door for emergency egress from staff accommodation.

Hassocks

DM/22/3903: 17 The Quadrant. Roof conversion with hip to gable and rear dormer.

DM/23/0002: Byanda, Brighton Road. Demolition of Byanda (a single residential property and ancillary buildings) and the erection of a 60 bedroom residential care facility, with associated access, ground works, car parking, servicing, private amenity space, landscaping, construction of substation unit and boundary treatment.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/3227: Sainsbury's Local, 25 Wivelsfield Road. Variation of condition 7 of planning reference 09/02552/COND to allow an increase in delivery hours from 10.00 until 21.00 on Sundays and Bank Holidays. (Please note revised hours).

DM/22/3698: 3 Updown Hill. Proposed single storey rear and side extension and wood burning stove. (amended plans and description 04/01).

DM/22/3726: 45 Greenways. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension to the main house with associated internal and external alterations and retrospective permission for existing ancillary outbuilding.

DM/22/3876: 47 Lucastes Avenue. Proposed balcony at first floor and flat roof of single storey rear extension.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/3881: Myrtle Villa, Chapel Lane. Proposed single storey rear kitchen and utility room extension to provide access to garden from living area.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/3526: 157 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Apple Tree - Reduce crown by 1m and thin by 20%.

DM/22/3793: Tibbiwell, St Georges Place, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of conditions 2 and 3 of planning application DM/21/4306 - to increase the height of the extension, reduce its depth and width, change the materials and remove the sun shade. (Revised description agreed 04.01.2023).

DM/23/0023: Land West Of Burgess Hill Between The A273 And A2300, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition 5 (Approved Plans) relating to Resevered Matters application DM/20/0254 - Updates to design of road network, road infrastructure and attenuation basins.

Lindfield

DM/22/2403: 2 Church View Cottages, Francis Road. Reconfiguration of glazing to lounge area by installing three bi-folding doors with a 2-part bi-folding set to form glazed corner with structural post and the replacement of the front entrance door.

DM/22/3904: Old Barn Studio, Chaloner Road. Proposed new porch canopy. Replace wall at front and demolish north chimney and raise central chimney.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2699: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Variation of conditions 7 and 8 relating to Reserved Matters application DM/20/2763. (Amended plans received on 16th December 2022 showing design and elevational changes to proposed dwellings).

Slaugham

DM/22/3432: Land On The East Side Of Old Brighton Road South And Land South Of Imperial House, Pease Pottage. Erection of two commercial buildings for Class E(G) Light Industrial or B8 Storage and distribution use. Provision of 12 car parking space with secure and covered cycle parking. Associated hard and soft landscaping, planting and boundary treatments.

DM/22/3873: The Armoury, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Proposed conversion of the approved annex on the site to a single 2no. bedroom dwellinghouse with associated works.

DM/23/0004: Highlands, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. Proposed single-storey rear extension.

Turners Hill

DM/22/2540: 4 Newstone Cottages, East Street. (Amended Plans received 30/11/2022 and 04/01/2023) Replacement of existing garage with a new garage with hipped clay roof to match that at 3 Newstone Cottages. Stone piers on front elevation of garage and render on sides and rear of garage to match existing on main house. New single storey rear extension with flat roof and glazed roof lantern comprising Dining, Utility, WC and side entrance. Render and stone finish to match existing on main house.

DM/22/2541: 4 Newstone Cottages, East Street. (Amended Plans received 30/11/2022 and 04/01/2023) Replacement of existing garage with a new garage with hipped clay roof to match that at 3 Newstone Cottages. Stone piers on front elevation of garage and render on sides and rear of garage to match existing on main house. New single storey rear extension with flat roof and glazed roof lantern comprising Dining, Utility, WC and side entrance. Render and stone finish to match existing on main house. Additional kitchen units added to increase kitchen capacity.

DM/22/3887: 10 Medway. Hip-to-gable conversion, front porch, revised fenestration, loft conversion with metal clad dormer, single storey rear lean to extension with metal roof, extended patio/ deck area to rear and replacement of existing outbuilding.

West Hoathly

DM/22/3896: 21 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed rear dormer and front facing velux window to create loft room.

Worth

DM/22/3874: 59 Church Lane, Copthorne. First floor extension to the side/rear of the existing property.

DM/22/3877: 60 Erica Way, Copthorne. T1 Hazel - reduce in height by up to 7.5m and cut back branches to fence line overhanging garden.

