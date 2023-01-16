The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 9-13.

Ardingly

DM/23/0099: 42 High Street. T1 Holly - Reduce crown by 2m. T2 Cherry - Reduce crown by 2m.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/3139: Suffolks, 30 Hammerwood Road. Proposal for existing crossover to be widened for two driveways. Amended plans received 10th January 2023 updating information for clarity and submission of certificate B (received 22/12/2022).

DM/23/0055: 40 Hammerwood Road. Single storey extensions to rear and sides. Part conversion of four bay garage into habitable space. Replacement windows. Alterations to bay window roofs to front. New pedestrian and vehicular access.

Bolney

DM/22/3736: Foresters Cottage, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed garage block for householder use.

Planning applications

DM/22/3738: Foresters Cottage, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed larger single storey rear and smaller single storey side extensions.

DM/22/3739: Foresters Cottage, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed annex to principal residence.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/3361: 67 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed front elevation dormer and rear/side 2nd floor extension.

DM/22/3710: 118A Junction Road. Variation of conditions 1, 6 and 8 of planning application DM/20/1680 and removal of condition 9 and 10 as applicant now wishes to use the existing entrance (Amended description 12.01.2023 to include all relevant conditions).

DM/23/0017: Regal Print And Tshirt Company Ltd, 197 Lower Church Road. Change of use from a shop (E) to a launderette (Sui Generis).

DM/23/0018: 7 Woodcrest Road. Single storey rear extension to replace the existing conservatory. Internal alterations.

Cuckfield

DM/23/0009: Stroods, Whitemans Green. Demolition of existing garage and extension. Erection of a single storey side extension with 2 glazed links connecting the extension to the original cottage. Erection of a lightwell featuring the existing chimney stack, a pool, a garden shed. and a stone paved area and decking to rear. Replacement of all windows to timber windows and roof to receive new finish with clay tiles.

DM/23/0022: Hatchgate Cottage, Hatchgate Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 6 homes with access from Hatchgate Lane together with parking, landscaping and associated works.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3756: 3 Faraday Avenue. Double story extension to side of property - either to be built on existing adjoined garage, or in place of existing garage depending on strength of foundations.

DM/23/0026: Land At St James Road. Erection of 3no. two-bedroom terraced houses with associated amenity space.

DM/23/0053: 14 And 16 Sackville Lane. T1 Oak - reduce crown by 1.5m. T2 Oak - Reduce crown by 1.5m.

DM/23/0088: Springmount, Lingfield Road. T1 Oak cut back branches overhanging roof of 4 Burston Gardens by approx 2m, leaving branch length of 6m. T2 Oak cut back branches overhanging garden by 2m.

DM/23/0095: Mid Sussex District Council Chequer Mead Car Park, Church Lane. Cherry (T1) 02EE Crown reduction to previous pruning points as detailed in attached survey 1.5m north, east, south and west of crown area. Oak (T2) 02DS crown lift to 4m as detailed in attached survey.

Hassocks

DM/23/0050: 44 Church Mead. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new extension.

DM/23/0064: 20 Lodge Lane. x2 Conifers - reduce to 6m high, consistent with start of house roofline, reduce lower branches overhanging road and footpath by 1m in line with Yew hedge below. Lime tree - reduce branches overhanging road and footpath by up to 2m back to previous cut points.

DM/23/0080: 8 Orchard Lane. T1 Beech - reduce crown by 2m. T2 Sycamore - reduce crown by 2m.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/3768: 24 Summerhill Close. Amended description - First and second floor side extension and rear dormer window.

DM/22/3828: 104 Bentswood Road. Oak Tree - Crown Reduction by 3-4 meters

DM/22/3852: 35 Balcombe Road. Proposed 2 storey side extension with new position single storey garage position and home office to garden area beyond (Existing and proposed elevations received 04.01.2023).

DM/23/0036: Lyndenhurst, 7 Summerhill Lane. Proposed two storey side extension, two storey rear extension. Single storey rear extension with crittall windows and glazed doors. Full height crittall windows to small ground floor side windows and a pitched roof open porch to main front door.

DM/23/0045: 3 Kingfisher Drive. Proposed single storey side extension to replace existing conservatory.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2982: The Cottage, South Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Two-storey side extension (Tree Report recieved 09.01.2023).

DM/22/3749: Applegarth, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. (Amended description 09/01/2022) Proposed rear and side extension, roof and first floor extension to the southern side and dormer windows above the existing integral garage.

DM/22/3798: 113 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed Change of Use to a micro brewery / tap room with a proposed extraction fan to the north elevation. Window to be blocked up in the store room to the rear.

DM/23/0066: 12 Orchard Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new window at first floor level, side elevation.

Lindfield

DM/22/3346: Tentersmead, 18 High Street. T1 Hawthorn - reduce height by 2m. T2, T3, T4 and T6 Holly - reduce height by 1.5m. T5 and T7 Hawthorne - reduce height by 1.5m.

DM/22/3720: 5 Hickmans Close. The proposed works include a rear two storey extension, a rear single storey extension and the widening of an existing dormer to the side roof pitch.

DM/23/0046: 58 Noahs Ark Lane. Proposed single storey front extension to replace existing porch and provide enclosed porch with cloakroom.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0020: Henfield Place, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposed construction of a single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, insertion of new conservation roof lights, new porch canopy and installation of PV panels. Internal alterations, fenestration alterations and replacement with double glazed windows.

DM/23/0072: Cockhaise Farm, Monteswood Lane Lindfield. Proposed retention of the existing agricultural workers dwelling and parking (granted consent in 2019) on a permanent basis, with internal amendments to decrease the number of bedrooms from three to two.

Slaugham

DM/22/3402: Stanbridge View, Nursery Lane, Warninglid. Proposed/Partially in retrospect fishing lake, perimeter screening bund and with associated buildings for the benefit of anglers and for the education of young and disabled anglers.

DM/23/0010: Land To The Rear Of 16 Covert Mead, Handcross. Large Oak tree. - Removal of dead and diseased branches.

Turners Hill

DM/23/0011: East Street Business Centre, East Street. Part retrospective change of use of land from E(g) to a Sui Generis consisting of E(g) and B8.

DM/23/0015: Stable Block, Burleigh Oaks Farmhouse, East Street. Replacement agricultural shed.

West Hoathly

DM/22/3866: 1 Lower Pendant, North Lane. Roof lights to side elevation.

DM/23/0030: Primrose Hill, Selsfield Road. Request retrospective planning permission for decking in rear garden which will exceed 30cm height due to slope of land. The property is curently being sold and this issue has been raised.

Worth

DM/22/1536: The Cannons, Furnace Farm Road, Furnace Wood. Revised description - Change of use of the land to use as a dog day care and training centre and retention of three buildings in relation to the use. Noise assessment report received 11/12/22.

DM/23/0019: Yew Tree Cottage, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Outbuilding to provide area for an office/studio.

DM/23/0021: Front Bungalow Haynes Farm Copthorne Common Copthorne. Demolish roof and walls of existing dwelling and rebuild single story dwelling using existing foundations and footprint. Extend roof area to cover decking along west elevation.

DM/23/0103: Land Parcel Adjacent To 34 Calluna Drive, Copthorne. Oak (T1) - 06DV Crown reduction of top height only by 4m from branch tips to be above the stem wound/cavity highlighted in picture, to mitigate against the risk of stem failure.