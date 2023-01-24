The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 16-20.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/0114: 21 Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath. Erection of a two storey side extension with living roof, balcony and glass balustrade.

DM/23/0151: Little Abbotsford, Isaacs Lane, Burgess Hill. Variation of conditions 2, 9 and 10 of application reference DM/19/3234 to enable a revised access position to be approved.

DM/23/0153: Little Abbotsford, Isaacs Lane, Burgess Hill. Application for approval of Reserved Matters following outline approval DM/19/3234 for the erection of nine dwellings relating to Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale. (Photo: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/22/3481: Land Adjacent To Balcombe House, London Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning approval DM/21/4235 - to allow amendments to the size and elevations of plots 6, 7 and 12. Amended plans received 18/1/2023 revising the design and scale of the rear extension to plots 6 and 7.

DM/22/3882: Casteye Barn, Haywards Heath Road. Installation of new front door configuration in place of existing W19 (an existing casement window opening with weatherboarded structural opening beneath). Description amended 19.01.2023 to include installation of new window openings, replacement of existing windows, partial conversion of existing garage, infill extension to unite the current dwelling and garage and flue to southwestern roofslope of main barn.

Bolney

DM/23/0100: Pine End House, The Street. Removal of existing conservatory glazing and proposed single storey rear extension (incorporating the walls of the existing conservatory).

Burgess Hill

DM/22/3562: 98 Folders Lane. Combining 2 existing dormer windows on the west side elevation to form one enlarged dormer window with a new roof between to create additional headroom between the 2 dormers internally. Amended plans received 16.01.2023 showing revised recessed flat roofed design.

DM/22/3620: 7 Nightingale Lane. Single storey flat roof extension to rear of property with roof lantern and new velux over existing bathroom. Amended plans received 18.01.2023 showing amendments to the position relative to the mutual boundary and to the roof height.

DM/23/0086: 7 Maple Close. T1 Oak - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/23/0129: 20 Silverdale Road. x2 Horse Chestnuts - pollard back to previous cut points.

DM/23/0150: 7 Meadow Lane. Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer window.

DM/23/0173: 82 And 84 Oak Hall Park. T1 Hornbeam at 84 Oak Hall Park - Thin crown by 20%, reduce crown by 3m and lift crown by 7m in line with oak tree. T2 Oak at 82 Oak Hall Park - Thin crown by 20% and reduce crown by 2m.

Cuckfield

DM/23/0110: Marshalls, High Street. Removal of existing rear extensions and replacement with new single storey rear extension with associated hard and soft landscaping works, part removal of garage roof structure and refurbishment and alterations to the existing summer/pool house and garage. Internal alterations and installation of new sanitaryware and Air Source Heat Pumps. Repair all windows and re-tile and repair the main house roof.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3902: 174, 174A And 174B London Road. The conversion of the existing two storey maisonette above 174/174A into two separate flats. Change of use and enlargement of existing 174B into a two bedroom two storey dwelling with the demolition of the adjacent single storey building and existing masonry chimney stacks with the formation of bicycle and bin storage with additional parking.

DM/23/0091: Oakhurst, Maypole Road. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/20/0015 to amend approved plans to include two rear cantilevered balconies to Flat 7 & Flat 8 and the removal of the Southwest basement window.

DM/23/0104: 3 Crescent Road. Proposed loft conversion with part hip to gable and rear dormer.

DM/23/0155: 56 Lynton Park Avenue. Façade alterations. Skylights to existing roof.

Hassocks

DM/22/3696: 44 Ockley Lane. Conversion and extension of existing 2-bed bungalow to 4-bed house. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and garage replaced with new habitable rooms, conversion, extension and remodelling of existing bungalow roof to accommodate 2 no additional bedrooms.

DM/23/0097: 17 The Crescent. Ground floor front extension.

DM/23/0112: 6 Highlands Close. Existing hipped roof to be converted to a gable ended roof and a rear box dormer to be set into the rear slope.

DM/23/0131: 9 Fir Tree Way. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/23/0135: 16 Parklands Road. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/23/0149: 6 Beaconhurst. Alterations to existing porch roof extending across principal elevation and formation of parapet to garage, rear single storey extension roof, fenestration and external cladding materials, construction of new boundary fencing on south side.

DM/23/0170: The Old Manor House, 102 Keymer Road. T1 Beech - reduce canopy by up to 2 meters cutting no more than 30mm of dynamic wood.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/4115: Great Mead, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed single storey Pilates studio within existing garden. Description amended 18.01.2023: studio to be used for purposes incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse.

DM/22/3850: Heathen Brewers Ltd, Heathen House, Triangle Road. Remove existing lean to roof and replace with a larger covered area within the same location and extension of opening hours from 9pm to 11pm. (Amended description 16.01.2023).

DM/22/3901: Hurstwood Place, Hurstwood Lane. Variation of condition 3 relating to DM/22/1561 for the hydrotherapy building and single storey extension roof tiles to be plain tiles instead of slate and the hydrotherapy building bi-fold doors to be off white powder coat aluminium instead of painted hardwood.

DM/23/0069: 31 Renfields. Installation of Air Source Heat Pump to the rear.

DM/23/0098: Princess Royal Hospital, Lewes Road. Extension to the existing Hospital building to provide a new endoscopy unit for a range of high volume, low complexity endoscopy procedures.

DM/23/0113: 24 Wickham Way. Variation of condition 2 relating to application DM/22/0735 - reducing size of proposed first floor rear extension.

DM/23/0126: Lime Tree Cottage, 11 Western Road. Erection of an L-shaped flat roof rear dormer and insertion of 2no. roof lights to front elevation.

DM/23/0130: 34 Lucastes Lane. 1x Willow (Weeping) - Full crown pollard (removal of re-growth to previous pollard points).

DM/23/0148: Rear Of The Cottage, Bramber Close. Lime (T1) reduce by 2-3m back to previous pollard points. Sycamore (T2) reduce by 2m. Lime (T3) reduce by 2-3m back to previous pollard points and remove deadwood. Beech (T4) reduce by 2-3m back to previous pollard points. Oak (T5) reduce by 2-3m. back to previous pollard points. Lime (T6) reduce by 2-3m back to previous pollard points.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/3064: Bridgers Farm, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of existing commercial buildings and construction of new replacement buildings to form flexible commercial use with associated external alterations to buildings.

DM/22/3505: 24 Kemps, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new dwelling. Amendments to existing dwelling to include new pitched dormers to front and rear, removal and repositioning of existing windows and incorporating attached store in kitchen. (Revised plans received 03.01.2023, 06.01.2023 and 16.01.2023).

DM/22/3857: Pickhams Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of existing barn to residential dwelling.

DM/23/0076: 17A Kemps, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/23/0108: Ladymead Mews, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. T001 Sycamore - raise canopy by removing 6 lowest branches and thin by 20%. T002 Sycamore - crown lift by removing 6 low branches, overall crown reduce by 2 metres, sever ivy at base of tree. T003 Sycamore - pollard to previous pollard points. T004 English Yew - overall crown reduce by 1.5 metre. T005 Common Beech - remove 2 small internal branches at approx 4m from ground level.

Lindfield

DM/22/2346: 83 Sunte Avenue. Part first floor and part two storey extension to the side, single storey extension to the rear and garage conversion.

DM/22/3769: Ladywell, Black Hill. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning permission DM/22/1657 - To change the rear extension glazing.

DM/22/3830: 18 Blackthorns. Proposed new front open porch and new front door.

DM/23/0059: Wincote, 63 High Street. Proposed new double glazed windows and doors (this application is a re-submission of approved application DM/22/1257).

DM/23/0065: Finches Corner, Hickmans Lane. Outline Application (with All Matters Reserved) for x1 No. bungalow infill dwelling including associated garages and amenity space, following demolition of existing garage.

DM/23/0090: Tachbrook, Lewes Road. Demolish existing flat roofed porch and rebuild to same size with tiled pitched roof to match main roof.

DM/23/0132: 4 Pelham Road. Proposed roof conversion with reduced barn ends and rear dormer with front rooflights, alterations to existing rear pitched roof to change to tiled edge flat roof. Connection of garage to existing house.

DM/23/0154: Old Barn Studio, Chaloner Road. T1 Apple Tree - Fell.

Slaugham

DM/22/3260: 6 Smugglers End, Handcross. Single storey extension on the rear of the garage.

Turners Hill

DM/23/0160: Furze Field House, East Street. Proposed extension of existing outbuilding, conversion for games roof, gym and office/study and proposed garage outbuilding.

Twineham

DM/23/0056: The Old Rectory, Church Lane. Demolition of the existing garage and construction of a new garage with proposed gym and office in the roof space, with associated hard and soft landscaping. Alterations and enhancements to the driveway to provide access to the new garage.

Worth

DM/22/3827: 1 Verwood Cottages, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. 4x Oak - reduce crowns by up to 3m and sever Ivy. 1x Oak - reduce crown height by 2.5m and crown lateral growth by 2m.

DM/23/0092: 50 Lashmere, Copthorne. Single storey rear extension.

DM/23/0096: Land South Of Copthorne Preparatory School, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. Erection of metal fencing to secure a woodland education area.

