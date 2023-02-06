The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 30 and February 3.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3357: Slough Place Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Three bay garage and wooden jetty. (Revised location plan received on 19.12.2022).

DM/22/3464: Naldred Farmhouse, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Construction of new driveway following blocking of existing access. Replacement of metal gate with new timber gate. (Revised plans received 26.01.2022).

DM/22/0368: Mount Pleasant Nursery, Cansiron Lane. Outline planning permission for the demolition of an existing dwelling and nursery buildings and construction of up to 6no. self/custom-build dwellings with creation of new access onto Cansiron Lane and provision of a new passing point/layby (amendment to DM/18/3242 to allow the development to come forward as self/custom-build). All matters are to be reserved except for access. Additional ecology surveys received 21/9/22. (Additional ecological information received 20/01/23). (Photo: Google Maps)

Ardingly

DM/23/0228: 51 College Road. Proposed first floor extension to the rear and internal/external alterations.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2190: Mount Pleasant Nursery, Cansiron Lane. Reserved Matters application for the approval of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale following Outline Planning Permission DM/18/3242 (Additional ecological information received 20/01/23).

Balcombe

DM/23/0270: 9 Oldlands Avenue. Lime tree - re-pollard to be similar to trees on Oldlands Avenue.

DM/23/0304: The Coach House, Oldlands Avenue. T1 and T2 Oaks reduce crown by 1.5 to 2.5m. Crown lift lower limbs. T3 and T4 Oaks, controlled dismantle to ground level.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0109: 18 Victoria Close. Alterations to existing conservatory and extension.

DM/23/0258: 9 Shotters. Proposed loft conversion.

Bolney

DM/23/0269: Farney Close School Ltd, Bolney Court, Crossways. Window reconfiguration (to facilitate rearranged accommodation) at three residential units.

Cuckfield

DM/23/0047: 3 The Brambles. Proposed loft conversion with raised ridge and rear dormer.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1909: The Cottage, 11B High Street. Demolition of existing rear single storey outrigger extension and replacement with new dual-pitched roof with roof lights, together with minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling. Description amended 01.11.2022 to include installation of air source heat pump - noise impact assessment provided. Amended plans received to show acoustic fence to be installed. Description amended 31.01.2023 to include flue to main roof and first floor window to east elevation.

DM/22/1910: The Cottage, 11B High Street. Demolition of existing rear single storey outrigger extension and replacement with new dual-pitched roof with roof lights, together with minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling. Description amended 01.11.2022 to include installation of air source heat pump. Amended plans received to show acoustic fence to be installed. Description amended 31.01.2023 to include flue to main roof and first floor window to east elevation.

DM/22/3538: 19 Glendyne Way. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduction of lower limbs by 2.5 metres and Crown reduce by up to 2.5 metres, and thinning by 20%.

DM/22/3786: Land Adj To 1- 6 Turret Court, London Road. Red Oak - Crown lift approximately 6m over carriageway, remove epicormic growth from main stem and about crown break, clear from adjacent building by approximately 4m, remove the low primary limb that is growing towards the adjacent property of 1-6 Turret Court and cross-rubbing on the adjacent Western Red Cedar tree.

DM/23/0219: Mobile Home, 2 Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. The use of land for the stationing of a mobile home ( Mobile Home 2) for residential purposes.

DM/23/0242: 18 Oakhurst Gardens. Proposed loft extension.

DM/23/0248: 47 Felbridge Close. Demolition of existing attached single garage and construction of single storey extension to side elevation.

DM/23/0253: Land Rear Of 22 Campbell Crescent. Oak trees (T1 & T2) cut the trees back by 3 metres.

DM/23/0265: Units 10, 11, 12, 13-14 3 - 4 Queens Walk. Variation of condition 22 of application DM/17/3645 to vary the hours to - 'The commercial premises hereby approved shall not be open for trade or business except between the hours of 08:00 to 23:00 on Mondays to Saturdays and 09:00 to 23:00 on Sundays'. This is with the exception of Unit D, which shall not be open for trade or business except between the hours of 06:00 to 22:00.

DM/23/0290: 7 Frith Park. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/22/2543: 6 Bonny Wood Road. Proposed two storey rear extension with pitched roof to an existing chalet dwelling. Addition of external insulation to entire dwelling. Amended plans received 30.01.2023 showing addition of first floor tile hanging finish to rear and part side elevations and reduced rear first floor window size.

DM/22/3384: 83 Parklands Road. Proposed ground and first floor side extensions to existing dwelling, removal of existing dormers, addition of external rendering and a new roofline to house.

DM/22/3564: 1 Hurst Road. Proposed demolition of existing garage and erection of detached double garage and new entrance gates.

DM/23/0291: 14 Hurst Road. Proposed first floor storey extension with new pitched roof over, existing chimney extended above new roof level, new aluminium windows and doors, new open porch canopy to front door.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/3363: 44 Mill Green Road. Proposed dropped kerb.

DM/23/0205: 7 Lucastes Lane. Install solar panels on garage roof.

DM/23/0243: 4 The Dell. T1 Sycamore - reduce back lateral growth encroaching on 1 The Dell by 1m. T2 - 2 x lime - fell to ground level.

DM/23/0274: 55 Gower Road. Loft conversion.

DM/23/0284: 56A Wivelsfield Road. Conversion of internal garage to living space together with new window to replace garage door.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0263: 39 Nursery Close, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and the erection of a two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/23/0271: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear two storey extension, including reduction in height of 1no window to front elevation to 1.05m, addition of partial vertical plain tile hanging to front and rear elevation and addition of ground floor window to north elevation.

DM/23/0283: 17A Kemps, Hurstpierpoint. Loft conversion.

DM/23/0301: Flat 5 Eastern House, 27 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Two new roof lights to the west elevation.

Lindfield

DM/22/1190: 12 Denmans Close. Single storey garden room side extension (Amended plans received 12.05.2022) (Tree information received 15.12.2022 and 05.01.2023. Revised plans received 30.01.2023 and 01.02.2023).

DM/23/0249: 34 Blackthorns. Demolish existing garage. Erect a ground and first floor side extension. and a new front porch. Replace all existing windows. Attach new solar panels to rear.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0267: Field Cottage, Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill. Removal of planning condition no 7 relating to planning application LR/06/02137/FUL.

Slaugham

DM/22/3608: 19 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Single storey rear extension with first floor extension above. Two storey side extension and conversion of the hipped roof to a gable. Hardstanding to the front court. (Revised description agreed 27.01.2023).

West Hoathly

DM/23/0303: St Margarets Church, North Lane. T1. Liquid Amber. Take down to near ground level. T2. Ash tree, Take down to near ground level. T3. Leaning Prunus, into T2 Ash. Take down to basal upright growth. T4. Liquid Amber adjacent to T3. Reduce back side limbs up to 2 metres. Back from grave stones.

DM/23/0308: 25 Hoathly Hill. Application to remove property from Section 52 legal agreement dated 29th December 1986, following on from application DM/19/3820.

Worth

DM/23/0230: Glenwood, Lake View Road, Furnace Wood. Construction of a new extension providing additional accommodation on the ground floor and the first floor. New dormer window to the side elevation.

DM/23/0260: 55 Forest Close, Crawley Down. Proposal to relocate the existing six-foot high wooden rear garden fence and pedestrian access gate forwards by 5.2 metres, this will bring it in line with the front of the existing garage and neighbouring property's boundary line.

