The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 6-10.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3875: South Meadow Cottage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Retrospective application for retention of domestic garden room on agricultural land to north-west of South Meadow Cottage.

DM/23/0294: Highweald Wine Estate, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Retrospective Installation of mobile structure for wine tasting and associated decking, landscaping and access track.

DM/22/3057: Little Winton, Keymer Road. (Amended Plans received 06.02.2023 and 17.01.2023) Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 6 new homes with access from Keymer Road including parking, landscaping and associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/0361: Furnival Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed use of the land for siting a mobile home for use incidental to the main dwelling and the proposed mobile home meets the definition of a caravan as set out in the Caravan Sites Act 1968, and as amended in October 2006 (CSA).

Ardingly

DM/22/3795: Greenfields, College Road. (Amended plans received 08/02/2023) Partial demolition of the existing single storey lean-to extension and replacement two storey side infill extension, single storey rear extension, infill loft extension, alterations to the roof to install rooflights on rear elevation, alterations to the existing garage including three new windows to side façade, replacement barn style windows to front elevation and side access door.

Burgess Hill

Planning applications

DM/22/3361: 67 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed front elevation dormer and rear/side 2nd floor extension. Amended Plans received 03.02.2023 showing removal of rear dormer.

DM/23/0272: 106A London Road. Detached single storey garden room, which exceeds the permitted planning height of 2.4 metres.

DM/23/0277: 64 Royal George Road. Demolition of existing garage and modification to existing garden store (including height adjustment). Erection of a single storey extension to the west and north elevation.

DM/23/0348: 56 Ferndale Road. 2 x Hornbeam trees - reduce height by 3.6m.

DM/23/0355: 25 Dyall Close. Rear single storey extension.

DM/23/0357: 89 Janes Lane. Single storey side/south extension and two storey side/north extension and new porch.

Cuckfield

DM/22/3325: Riseholme, Tylers Green. Proposed amendments to two existing access points across an existing dwelling and new build currently under construction. (Updated plans received 12.12.2022. Tree information received 12.12.2022 and 06.02.2023).

DM/23/0317: Laurel House, 21 Manor Drive. The proposed works include, Removal of a single storey extension. Removal of a conservatory and replacement with a two storey extension on similar footprint to conservatory. Garage conversion into habitable space. Small single storey extension to side for porch into garage conversion. Small single storey extension to front to line through with existing front facade. Existing first floor window moved across facade.

DM/23/0324: 2 Longacre Cottages, Ardingly Road. Proposed part two-storey side extension.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3792: Unit 12, Queens Walk. Proposed external illuminated signage. Amended Plans received 03.02.2023 showing the proposed projecting sign repositioned on the building.

DM/23/0157: 107 Dunnings Road. Proposed small garden cabin 3m x 4m x 2.5m to use as a bespoke single client hair salon and family garden room.

DM/23/0302: Oakhurst, Maypole Road. Variation of condition 3 of application DM/20/0015 to allow Warnham Red Stock brick and Redland Rosemary medium mix brindle clay hanging and club tiles to be used on the front elevation as well, as per all the sides already approved.

DM/23/0323: 7 Court Close. Proposed two storey rear extension and single storey Garage side extension.

DM/23/0339: 10 The Meads. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/22/3336: 30 Stonepound Road. Proposed front elevation dormer, rear and side roof extensions and associated alterations. Amended Plans received 03.02.2023 showing removal of rear dormer.

DM/23/0238: 2 Dale Avenue. T1 x Acacia and T2 x Ash - fell, as in poor condition.

DM/23/0255: Clayton Wickham Cottage, Belmont Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey extension to existing house.

DM/23/0342: 36 Grand Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/23/0347: 14 Ewart Close. (T1) Ash - Fell

DM/23/0378: 33 Kings Drive. Proposed dormer to rear side of existing roof.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/3353: 73 Farlington Avenue. Front elevation dormer and rear roof extensions with associated alterations. Amended plans received 03.02.2023 showing removal of rear roof dormer addition.

DM/23/0054: Fleur De Lis, 2 Bolnore Road. T1 - Conifer Group located left of rear car park. Reduce height by a maximum of 2.5m and trim front face of all Conifers to improve light.

DM/23/0352: 20 Willow Park. T1 - Lapsed hornbeam coppice - remove two small stems to rear of and within coppice. Reduce hornbeam by 2.5m in height and width.

DM/23/0353: 75 Harlands Road. First floor rear extension with roof alterations.

DM/23/0354: 7 Oldfield Drive. 1 X Oak remove stem leaning into house, 4 x Beech fell, 4 x Holly fell, 7 x Oak fell, 2 x Ash fell, 1 x Fir fell.

DM/23/0356: The Glade, 30 Lewes Road. T1 Ash - controlled dismantle to ground level, T2 Ash - controlled dismantle to ground level.

DM/23/0369: Land To The West Of 7 Muster Green South. Erection of Three Storey Building to Provide Commercial Use (Class E) at Ground Floor and 4 x 1 Bed Flats (Class C3) above at First and Second Floor.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/0372: Leighton Cottage, Leighton Road. Remove existing dilapidated shed to side of property and replace with proposed single bay oak frame garage with attached garden shed.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0216: Feathers Of Hurstpierpoint, 155 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Division of existing ground floor shop to form ground floor shop to the front and a one bedroom flat to the rear, including a small extension/porch to side elevation.

DM/23/0305: The Meadows, Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed detached single-storey Home Office ancillary to 'The Meadows'.

DM/23/0337: 1 Oakfield, London Road, Sayers Common. Conversion of existing double garage into habitable room; and erection of replacement detached double garage.

DM/23/0338: 43 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. First floor side extension over garage; replace conservatory with two storey rear extension with elevational alterations.

DM/23/0341: 7 Wickham Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a single storey, flat roof rear extension and garage conversion.

DM/23/0376: 2 Hannington Place, Hurstpierpoint. Single-storey extension to the rear and internal alterations on the ground floor.

Lindfield

DM/22/3416: Pear Tree Cottage, Old Place, High Street. Demolish existing detached garage. Proposed rear and side extension and replace existing glazing with Heritage double glazed units and addition of an Air Source Heat Pump. Amended plans received 24.01.2023 showing revised kitchen window. Amended Plans received 09.02.2023 showing alterations to height and profile of boundary wall.

DM/23/0209: 17 Portsmouth Wood Close. T1 Hornbeam - cut back to boundary line, 2.5 metres. T2 Hornbeam - Over no. 17 Portsmouth Wood Close - crown lift to 6 metres high, above 6 metres high reduce branch length by 2.5 metres. No reduction to top height of the tree. T3 Oak - reduce branch length over no. 17 Portsmouth Wood Close by 2.5 metres. T4 Beech - crown lift to 9 metres in height, 2 metre branch length.

DM/23/0316: Old Barn Studio, Chaloner Road. Proposed single storey rear extensions.

DM/23/0328: 9 Portsmouth Wood Close. (T1) Oak - Reduce top of crown by approximately 1.5 meters, also reduce sides of south section around 2.5 meters and lightly reduce east and west side 1.5 meters max. Nothing off north side. Crown lift 2 branches at around 7.5 meters back to stem, and remove all lower epicormic growth.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2699: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Variation of conditions 7 and 8 relating to Reserved Matters application DM/20/2763. (Amended plans received on 2nd February 2023 showing further changes to the appearance of the dwellings.

DM/23/0322: 26 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. Proposed side and rear single storey extension, with partial pitched roof to the front and partial flat roof to the side and rear.

Slaugham

DM/23/0296: Land West Of Stanbridge Barn, Stanbridge Lane, Staplefield. Change of Use of land to dog walking field with use for dog training classes. Proposed hardstanding for vehicle parking, 1.8m high perimeter fence and wooden field shelter.

Turners Hill

DM/22/3887: 10 Medway. Hip-to-gable conversion, front porch, revised fenestration, loft conversion with metal clad dormer, single storey rear lean to extension with metal roof, extended patio/ deck area to rear and replacement of existing outbuilding.

Twineham

DM/22/3721: Twineham Grange Farm, Bob Lane. Outline application for the erection of two holiday lets with associated parking. Some matters to be reserved except for access and layout.

West Hoathly

DM/23/0259: Stonelands, West Lodge, Ardingly Road. Single storey rear extension and first floor extension over annexe.

DM/23/0360: 3 Hoathly Hill. Application to remove property from Section 52 legal agreement dated 29th December 1986, following on from application DM/19/3820.

Worth

DM/22/3735: The Platt, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed new swimming pool building and tennis court within the curtilage of the current property. Arboricultural Method Statement and Tree Protection Plan received 07.02.2023.

DM/23/0287: Sunnyhill Farm, Sunnyhill Close, Crawley Down. Proposed car port for electric vehicle and storage space.

DM/23/0300: Lake House, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Single storey extensions to existing detached annexe and retention for residential use all as previously consented under reference DM/19/0129 dated 1 March 2019.

DM/23/0351: Felstead, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. Garage conversion to habitable space.

DM/23/0377: 5 Kitsmead, Copthorne. Single storey extension to front.

