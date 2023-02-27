The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 20-24.

Albourne

DM/23/0520: Eastwood Farm, Shaves Wood Lane. This application is to discharge the Section 52 agreement linked to application AE/009/86 at Eastwood Farm, Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne, BN6 9DY.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2272: Land At Hurst Farm, Hurstwood Lane. Outline application with all matters reserved except for access for the erection of up-to 375 new homes, a two-form entry primary school, burial ground, allotments, open space with associated infrastructure, landscaping and parking areas. 'Amended land use, building heights parameters and access plans, and additional information regarding drainage, agricultural land classification, highways matters and burial ground and water quality received 20th February 2023.' (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/0421: Stable Block, Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Extension and alterations to the existing Stables building to improve and expand the existing restaurant and café/tea house. Partial change of use of Stables from gym to new farm shop/ delicatessen with storage above. Change of use first floor from offices to 4 No. hotel rooms for visitor accommodation and associated parking and landscaping works.

DM/23/0446: Ansty Village Centre, Deaks Lane, Ansty. Erection of a Waymarker.

DM/23/0458: Taylors Farm, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Remove existing single storey link building and rebuild new single storey garden room link on similar footprint, install two conservation roof windows.

Ardingly

DM/23/0468: Fairhaven, Church Lane. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool and associated landscaping.

Balcombe

DM/23/0444: Land Adj. To Station House, London Road. Erection of a Waymarker.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/3264: Wintons Fishery, Folders Lane. Demolition of existing rental office unit 1B, and proposed single storey, 60sqm office space to provide new updated office facilities for a growing business. Flood Risk Assessment received 21/2/2023.

DM/22/3711: 2 Copestake Drive. Internal remodelling to convert the garage into a habitable space.

DM/22/3835: 38A And 38B Ferndale Road. (Amended Application form received 14.02.2023 and amended plans received 20.02.2023) Change of use of two flats to a single dwelling house with two storey flank extension and single storey rear extension following removal of existing carport.

DM/23/0276: 24 Oak Hall Park. Gym and Office Outbuilding.

DM/23/0438: Land To The South Of Kings Way. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/21/3385 - The application seeks minor amendments to the consented scheme, and as such requires the plans set out within condition 1, to be substituted.

DM/23/0455: 77 Janes Lane. Remove condition 3 from planning application DM/22/3299.

DM/23/0461: 70 Leylands Road. Retrospective planning permission sought for a two storey side extension and roof alterations.

DM/23/0479: 17 And 19 Park Road. 1 x Cypress and 1 x Portugese Laurel (located at number 17) - Fell. 1 x Eucalyptus (located at number 19) - Remove one limb overhanging number 17.

DM/23/0509: 42 Meadow Lane. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/23/0511: 47 Sycamore Drive. Proposed replacement of glazed roof to conservatory with a slate roof.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3894: Templecoombe Cottage, Coombe Hill Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with bespoke architectural stone Orangery. Addition of rear dormer with a first floor door to allow access onto an associated first floor balcony.

DM/23/0315: 5 Pond Way. Remove existing shed and erect a single storey garden room in the rear garden, to be used as ancillary accommodation to main dwelling. Relocate gate.

DM/23/0426: 2 Wordsworth Rise. Two storey side extension and porch to front.

DM/23/0442: East Grinstead Railway Station, Railway Approach. Erection of a Waymarker.

DM/23/0484: 41 High Street. Change of use from Class E to Sui Generis for use as Tattooing and Piercing. Current Air conditioning to be changed to a new system and business to extend into the basement area.

Hassocks

DM/23/0291: 14 Hurst Road. Proposed first floor storey extension with new pitched roof over, including three dormer windows to the front roof slope and existing chimney extended. Removal of existing conservatory, construction of canopy porch and new aluminium windows and doors. (Revised description agreed 21.02.2023. Planning Statement and Tree Report received 21.02.2023).

DM/23/0420: 10 Kymer Gardens. Demolition of existing conservatory and garage, and erection of a rear / side single storey extension.

DM/23/0451: Church Hall, St Francis Of Assisi, Priory Road. Proposed single storey addition to Front (East) Elevation together with Velux Roof lights to the Rear (West) Elevation and new cladding to the whole building.

DM/23/0462: 13 Silverdale. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0045: 3 Kingfisher Drive. Proposed single storey side extension to replace existing conservatory.

DM/23/0434: Grass Verge Adjacent To 2 Priory Way. Proposed 5G telecoms installation: 15m street pole and additional ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works.

DM/23/0482: Waitrose, 6 Clair Road. Variation of condition 24 attached to planning permission 14/03342/CND in order to secure unrestricted delivery hours and use of the service yard associated with the approved supermarket. (Amended Description 23.02.2023).

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/0215: The Crown Inn, Cricket Pavilion, The Green. Timber extension to existing groundsman shed to create a workshop area and storage area on a concrete base.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0254: Church, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. 3 x Lime Trees - Fell.

DM/23/0436: Gaybrook, High Hatch Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed extension of rear dormer.

DM/23/0471: 85 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Liquid Ambar - reduce crown by 1 metre. T1 Holm Oak - reduce crown by 1 metre.

DM/23/0492: 3 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Two storey rear extension with first floor Juliette balconies, single storey rear extension, front porch and part garage conversion into a habitable room.

DM/23/0519: Land Adjacent To Oak Tree, St Georges Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a new single storey two bedroom dwelling (C3 use class) with a detached bin and bike store and associated hard and soft landscaping works.

Lindfield

DM/23/0447: Land Adj. To 1 Dukes Road. Erection of a Waymarker.

DM/23/0476: Mid Sussex District Council Tollgate Car Park, Tollgate. T1 - Western Red Cedar 07N8 - crown lift to 2m above footpath and bin area

DM/23/0486: Rosemary Cottage, 80 High Street. Alder tree - All over crown reduce by 1.2 to 1.5 metres.

DM/23/0494: Milton House, Black Hill. Proposed replacement two storey rear extension (as approved under application DM/22/1056) to include PV panels on the eastern roof slope.

DM/23/0502: 17 Pickers Green. Proposed single and two storey extensions.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0397: Yew Tree Farm, Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill. Change of use of existing dwelling and outbuildings to an educational establishment (small special-needs school) under Class F1 with parking and associated works.

Slaugham

DM/23/0445: Handcross Recreation Ground, High Street, Handcross. Erection of a Waymarker.

DM/23/0503: 7 High Beeches Cottages, High Beeches Lane, Handcross. Proposed 2 Bay Oak Garage.

Twineham

DM/23/0515: Land At Northlands Farm, Jobs Lane, Sayers Common. Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness under Section 191 of the Town and Country Planning Act (1990) which seeks confirmation that development approved under planning application reference TW/009/89 has lawfully commenced.

West Hoathly

DM/23/0437: New Coombe Farm, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed general purpose steel portal framed barn.

DM/23/0441: West Hoathly Parish Council Car Park, Finche Field Recreation Ground, Church Hill. Erection of a Waymarker.

DM/23/0487: 23 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed rear dormer and front facing velux window to create loft room.

Worth

DM/23/0440: Land Adj To The Royal Oak, Station Road, Crawley Down. Erection of a Pictoral Map.

DM/23/0443: Land At Worth Way, Crawley Down. Erection of a Waymarker.

DM/23/0453: Land At Crawley Down Pond, Cob Close, Crawley Down. Erection of a Waymarker.

DM/23/0467: Millwood, Lake View Road, Furnace Wood. Proposed two storey extension to side of existing dwelling.

