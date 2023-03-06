The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 27 and March 3.

Ardingly

DM/22/1774: Havelock Farm, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Demolition of existing agricultural buildings (with those of heritage value to be retained), formerly known as Havelock Farm, and the development of a new conservation and research nursery consisting of four glasshouses of varying size, polytunnels, shade structures, standout area, mechanical plant building, and associated hard and soft landscape works. (Amended plans received showing Wakehurst Farmhouse accurately and amended Certificate B received 26th July) (Amended plans and further supporting info received 4th October) (Ecological Impact Assessment received 16/02/23).

DM/23/0470: 1 Sumners. Proposed infill side extension to North East Elevation of house to create a study room accessible from the second bedroom.

DM/23/0538: Ardingly College, College Road. Erection of a Cricket Net Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/0560: Badger Sett, Hammerwood Road. Proposal to build two oak framed car garage, to be finished with cedar tiles to match house and fibre slate roofing tiles also to match house.

Balcombe

Planning applications

DM/23/0273: Worth Forest Glamping, Worth Lodge Cottage, High Street. Application for existing glamping site to host weddings within the existing site boundary.

DM/23/0587: Victory Hall, Stockcroft Road. Demolition of two separate external walls and construction of new external walls and roof to provide an internal corridor between existing buildings, improving disability access into Victory Hall/Balcombe Club.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0239: Land Off Maple Drive. The erection of a new Church and Community Facility including all associated external works forming car, motorcycle and cycle parking and associated hard and soft landscaping. (Amended Plans received 28.02.2023).

DM/23/0450: Archer Court, Crescent Road. Cherry - fell to ground level.

DM/23/0479: 17 And 19 Park Road. 1 x Cypress and 1 x Portugese Laurel (located at number 17) - Fell. 1 x Eucalyptus (located at number 19) - Remove one limb overhanging number 17.

DM/23/0532: Land Rear Of 96 Folders Lane. Development of 40 dwellings (including 12 affordable homes) with access from Phase 1. Provision of car parking, access roads and landscaping.

DM/23/0533: 74 Nightingale Lane. Single storey rear extension.

DM/23/0534: 83 Leylands Road. Demolition of existing garage and rebuild as a garden annex. A single storey rear extension.

DM/23/0553: 4 Folders Close. T1 Quercus rober - Reduce canopy by 2.5 metres.

DM/23/0567: 68 Park Road. T1 Cupressus Macrocarpa - Reduce radial spread overhanging the garden of 'Newlands' by up to 2.5 metres and blend pruning into high crown with no height reduction.

DM/23/0589: 46 The Oaks. T1 and T2 Oaks - Crown thin by 20 percent.

Chailey

LW/23/0040: Bineham Garden, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Variation of Planning Condition - Variation of Condition 1 (Plans) relating to approval LW/22/0236 - in order to retain the basement in situ and relocate the footprint by 1.5m.

Cuckfield

DM/23/0535: Webster House, Whitemans Green. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/00716/HOUS: 32 Lewes Road. Erection of rear extension, enlargement of existing rear dormer, replacement of existing shed, and alterations to fenestration to rear.

East Grinstead

DM/22/3676: Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Change of use of land to residential garden land. (Amended description and amended plans received 23/2/2023 correcting location plan, amending site plan and plan showing extent of current and proposed garden land.)

DM/23/0335: 14 Railway Approach. Change of use of first floor of an existing mixed-use building, from office (class E) to residential. Conversion of the first and second floor into five self-contained rooms and a landscaped terrace at first floor level with pedestrian and vehicular access gates. The ground floor will remain as office use.

DM/23/0540: 25 Fairlawn Drive. Proposed single storey front extension and first floor side extension.

DM/23/0571: 86 Halsford Park Road. Two storey side extension, erection of a porch and associated fenestrations.

DM/23/0585: 17 Barton Crescent. Partial demolition of existing rear extension. Construction of single storey rear, side extensions with internal alterations.

Hassocks

DM/23/0527: 42 Adastra Avenue. Proposed loft conversion to include dormer windows to side roof slopes and proposed conversion of garage to form entrance / enlarged hallway.

DM/23/0530: 22 Silverdale. Proposed replacement detached outbuilding.

DM/23/0536: 70 Grand Avenue. Front addition to form porch and cloakroom.

DM/23/0586: 13 London Road. Proposed single storey front and rear extensions.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0172: 67 Harlands Road. Proposed garage conversion with the addition of a bay window.

DM/23/0295: Burns House, Harlands Road. Installation of air conditioning unit on roof of building.

DM/23/0551: 62 Wivelsfield Road. Removal of lean to side entrance and re postponing of front door. Ramp to side of dwelling and raised patio to rear.

DM/23/0577: High Beech, Bentswood Road. Proposed single storey side and rear extension. Installation of raised decking.

DM/23/0595: Wickham Farm Annexe, Old Wickham Lane. T1 Poplar - reduce crown by up to 4m and tidy snap-out wounds.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0525: Flat 4, Old Mill House, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed conservatory to be built on front balcony.

DM/23/0528: Site Of Disused Sewerage Works, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. The installation of a 25 metre high slimline lattice tower supporting 6 no. antenna apertures and 4 no. 600mm transmission dishes, the installation of 6 no. equipment cabinets, a 3 metre high security fence and ancillary development thereto.

DM/23/0559: 105 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed side window and rear french doors.

Lindfield

DM/23/0466: 36 Savill Road. First floor extension over existing garage and new timber frame open porch with lead finished roof.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0454: 8 Clover Gate, Lindfield. Retrospective app to replace original 2m high fence with new 2.4 high fence along north west boundary.

DM/23/0555: Woodknoll House, Knoll Place, Lindfield. T1 Yew Tree - 1. Lowest branch on southern stem reduce to first suitable growth point, approx 3.5 metres from stem. 2. Second lowest branch on southern stem reduce to first growth point approx 3 metres from stem. 3.Next two lowest limbs - remove 4. Lowest limb north side, lowest branch reduce by approx 3.5 metres to first suitable growth point.

Slaugham

DM/23/0513: Slaugham Park House, Slaugham Park. To remove the 1930s built in cupboards from the proposed plant room.

Turners Hill

DM/23/0550: Fen Place Bungalow, East Street. Proposed Loft Conversion, Dormer Roof Extension.

Twineham

DM/21/2276: Land East Of Wineham Lane, Wineham. Battery energy storage facility and associated infrastructure. (Amended plans, safety management plan, fire strategy and other supporting information received 17th June 2022) (Further landscape and heritage responses received 28/9 and Water Neutrality Assessment received 4/10) (Water Neutrality Mgt Plan and updated plans received 21/2/23).

DM/22/3721: Twineham Grange Farm, Bob Lane. Outline application for the erection of two holiday lets with associated parking. Some matters to be reserved except for access and layout. (Amended plan received 27th February showing revised location of holiday let Unit B').

West Hoathly

DM/22/3867: The Malthouse, North Lane. Single storey rear extension. Amended plans received 27.02.2023 with design of extension amended to include lean to roof with two roof lights.

Worth

DM/22/3530: 27 Knowle Drive, Copthorne. Erection of 2 detached No. 3 bed dwellings and associated landscaping following the demolition of the existing dwelling. (Flood Risk assessment received 23 February 2023).

DM/23/0541: Tronning, Grange Road, Crawley Down. Proposed ground floor rear extension, first floor rear extension and associated roof amendments, garage conversion into habitable space.

DM/23/0568: Stonelea, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. Extension to the rear and first floor including external alterations.

DM/23/0570: Front Bungalow, Haynes Farm, Copthorne Common. Re cladding of single storey dwelling, replacement windows relocation of front door and roof extension to the west to create covered area and replacement tiles.

