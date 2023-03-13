The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 6 and 10.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/0629: Sunnyside, Bolney Road, Ansty. Variation of condition 7 relating to planning application DM/21/1744 - To remove the proposed boundary fence and retain existing hedge.

Balcombe

DM/23/0110: Marshalls, High Street, Cuckfield. Removal of existing rear extensions and replacement with new single storey rear extension with associated hard and soft landscaping works, part removal of garage roof structure and refurbishment and alterations to the existing summer/pool house and garage. Internal alterations and installation of new sanitaryware and Air Source Heat Pumps. Repair all windows and re-tile and repair the main house roof. Revised drawings to showed reduction in depth to proposed single storey rear extension, including amended tree constraints plan, survey and tree report all received on 15.02.2023. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/23/0587: Victory Hall, Stockcroft Road. Demolition of two separate external walls and construction of new external walls and roof to provide an internal corridor between existing buildings, improving disability access into Victory Hall/Balcombe Club.

DM/23/0607: 14 London Road. Proposed ground floor rear and side extension.

DM/23/0620: 6 London Road. Single storey rear extension, external porch and associated landscaping.

DM/23/0630: Land Adjacent To Balcombe House, London Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning approval DM/22/3481 - Rationalisation of the site layout to detach Plots 8 and 9 which creates permeability between the plots and is reflective of the character of the building form and dwellings within the surrounding area; and Utilisation of space above the garages serving Plots 8 and 9 resulting in a better and more attractive environment for the future occupiers.

Planning applications

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0488: 178 Chanctonbury Road. New hip to gable enlargement and rear dormer loft conversion.

DM/23/0569: 53 Holmesdale Road. Removal of existing porch and erection of new single storey porch. Extension of existing footpath crossover / dropped kerb from main highway.

DM/23/0617: 6 Crescent Way. Change of use of first floor from commercial unit and 2no flats to 4no flats. Revision of planning permission DM/20/2740.

DM/23/0638: 5 Ladymead. T1 Ash fell.

DM/23/0645: 50 Ferndale Road. T1 Yew, reduce height by 1 metre. T2 Hazel, fell to ground level, grind out stump to 200mm below ground level. T3 Sorbus, reduce crown by 50%. S4 stumps x 2, dig out and remove stumps.

Chailey

LW/23/0091: Little Teagues Farm, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Remove external overhang at roof at 5no. dwelling houses.

Cuckfield

East Grinstead

DM/22/3668: Stoneleigh West, College Lane. Proposed new single storey 3 bed dwelling with new access and parking amenity for two cars.

Hassocks

DM/23/0543: 12 Abbots Close. Proposed ground floor rear window amendments to provide 2 sets of bi-fold doors within existing openings on to garden. A loft conversion to provide additional bedrooms, inc. 2 juliette balconies to the rear, family bathroom and office space.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0566: 21 Manaton Close. T1 Oak - reduce crown in height and radial width by approx 2-2.5 metres.

DM/23/0605: The Coach House, Balcombe Road. Proposed alterations to the roof to form two additional rooms in the roof space.

DM/23/0646: Land North Of North Heath, Franklands Village. Ash tree infected with ganoderma. Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/0628: Emberhurst, Bonfire Lane. T1 Purple Maple prune to previous cut points and crown thinning by 20%. T2 Chestnut, reduce back to previous cut points and thin crown by 25%. T3 Sycamore, reduce and reshape crown height by 4m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0608: 119 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of garage and erection of 2 storey side extension.

DM/23/0618: Fourwinds, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/22/2973 -For the list of Plans Referred to in Consideration of this Application, to which Condition 2 relates, to be amended to include; 004 Proposed Floor Plans Rev E, 005 Proposed Elevations Rev H.

DM/23/0636: 7 South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Removal of existing chimney stack, replacement of 3 N° rooflights to the main roof and re-tiling all pitched roof areas with slate tiles.

Lindfield

DM/23/0602: 40 Barncroft Drive. Garage conversion into a habitable space.

DM/23/0610: The Stand Up Inn, 45 - 47 High Street. Alterations to rear pitched roof to form flat section, to accommodate new sound attenuation equipment for kitchen ventilation.

DM/23/0632: Barrington House, Portsmouth Wood Drive. New 1 bedroom, 2 storey family annex for elderly relative use, accessed from existing private driveway of main house, adjacent to existing garage building. Proposed revised roof and windows to existing garage.

DM/23/0653: 35 Compton Road. Magnolia - all over crown reduce by approximately 1 metre all over to tidy shape.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0644: Old Scaynes Hill House, Clearwater Lane, Scaynes Hill. T1 Weeping Willow, remove storm damaged branches. Reduce crown by 2.5m.

Slaugham

DM/22/3402: Stanbridge View, Nursery Lane, Warninglid. Proposed/Partially in retrospect fishing lake, perimeter screening bund and with associated buildings for the benefit of anglers and for the education of young and disabled anglers. Additional information received 6th March 2023 in respect of drainage, car parking and visibility splays.

DM/23/0599: Naylands, Staplefield Road. Internal alterations to the second floor to include the removal of existing modern fibreboard and timber partition walls, formation of new and replacement partition walls to create a shower room, along with the installation of a timber ceiling level. Installation of breathable insulation, lime plaster and paint finishes. Installation of mechanical and passive ventilators.

DM/23/0614: Lydhurst Estate, The Street, Warninglid. Variation of condition 21 relating to planning application DM/21/3959 - To allow the main house Lydhurst to continue to be occupied as a primary residential property until the occupation of the proposed leisure uses on the estate.

Turners Hill

DM/22/3821: Withy Cottage, 63 Selsfield Road. Proposed two storey extension to replace existing porch and dormers. Amended plans received 08.03.2023 showing the two existing dormers on the south elevation enlarged.

Twineham

DM/23/0615: Grovelands, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Proposed infill extension within the canopy of the existing summerhouse, together with the installation of new wood burner and flue.

West Hoathly

DM/23/0591: 3 Highcroft Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed single storey front and side extensions, raising of flat roof to previously converted garage, enlargement of existing rear balcony, new dropped kerb entrance.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0100: Land To The North Of Clearview, Nursery Lane. Demolition of existing two-storey outbuilding, construction of a two-storey 4no. bed dwelling house.

Worth

DM/23/0606: Land At Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Erection of a pictoral map.

