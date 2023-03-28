The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 20 and 24.

Albourne

DM/22/3783: Squirrels, The Street. (Tree Report 20.03.2023) Ground and first floor flat extension to front/side elevation, forming car port and balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0678: Truslers Well, Truslers Hill Lane. Conversion of double detached garage to create ancillary accommodation to the main dwelling; part demolition of existing side single storey extension; two new porches; two-storey side and rear extensions and proposed balcony to first floor rear elevation; new detached garage store and outbuilding together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/22/3864: Moonshine Meadow, Land West Of Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed construction of three chalet bungalow style detached dwellings with detached/ attached oak framed carports with associated parking. (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0793: 2 Gable Cottages, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. 9 x Ash to be dismantled.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/0578: Mount Pleasant, Cansiron Lane. Installation of a ground mounted system comprising of 30 solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning applications

Balcombe

DM/23/0789: Great Coopers Corner Farm, Redbridge Lane. External alterations to outbuilding including replacement and changes to fenestration, replacement of oak balcony, relocation of external stairs, and change of roof type from hipped to gabled. Extension of brick wall, creation of outdoor kitchen and shingle path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0272: 106A London Road. Detached garden room (Amended description and amended plan received 13 March 2023).

DM/23/0740: 7 Meadow Lane. Single storey rear extension.

DM/23/0783: 9 Victoria Way. 2 x illuminated 'Totem' signs at the car park entrance with signage to the front elevation of the building and signage on the rear elevation of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0788: 269 Junction Road. Loft conversion with rear and side dormers.

Chailey

LW/23/0129: Street Record, Beggars Wood Road. Proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

LW/23/0134: Wapsbourne Manor, Wapsbourne Manor Farm Lane, Sheffield Park, North Chailey. Internal and exterior alterations including rebuilding of brick chimney, re-roofing using clay tiles and stones, retention of existing partition walls and installation of pentice boards to north and east windows and revision for previous approval LW/22/0188 and LW/22/0243 to a Grade II* Listed Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/23/0147: Land North Of The Phylton, Green Lane. Demolition of garages and the erection of 1no 2 bed dwellinghouse (Resubmission of LW/22/0429).

Cuckfield

DM/23/0483: Land At Courtmead Road, Cuckfield. Replace existing dilapidated sign with new sign.

East Grinstead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0730: Bays Cottage, 62 Dunnings Road. Proposed loft conversion, side dormer with roof light windows to front and back.

DM/23/0731: Sherries, 1 Halsford Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension and garage to side.

DM/23/0734: Chantry House, Coombe Hill Road. T1 Sweet Chestnut - Reduce crown by 2m and lift crown by 1m.

DM/23/0780: 86 Garden Wood Road. Removal of existing garage replaced with double storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks

DM/23/0651: 65 Downs View Road. Demolish existing front porch, garage and rear extension. Erect a new front porch, side and rear wrap around double storey extension and enlarged raised terrace at the rear. Amendment to planning application DM/22/3187 to replace the two rear windows with Juliette balconies.

DM/23/0771: Adastra Hall, Keymer Road. Erection of two pitched roof single storey rear / side extension. (to form larger second function room with communal toilets, kitchen and disabled wc and larger communal toilets to main building).

Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/21/3875: Land At Anscombe Woods Crescent. The erection of two buildings to provide 2 no. 1 bed apartment, 6 no. 2 bed apartments and 2 no. 3 bed apartments (total 10 units), with associated access, car parking, covered cycle parking, refuse store and woodland management plan. (Amended plans 18.05.2022, Amended plan and additional information submitted 28.06.2022 Ground Level Tree Assessment received 12/10/2022, Amended Plans 17.03.2023 to change design).

DM/23/0601: 2 Fairfield Way. Proposed out building in rear garden.

DM/23/0623: 7 Ferny Croft. Retrospective application for the erection of an internal garden batten fencing approx 215 - 220cm high.

DM/23/0706: 89 Farlington Avenue. Demolition of existing garage and single storey rear extension. Change roof covering and amended fenestration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0754: 70 New England Road. Proposed two storey rear extension, internal configuration, window alterations, new external stairs to first floor of garage extension.

DM/23/0762: Land Opposite 10 Bridgers Mill. Proposed detached, chalet style, three bed dwelling house.

DM/23/0792: 8 The Droveway. T1 - Hornbeam, Reduce back to previous pruning points resulting in a 1-2 metre reduction in size. T2 - Oak, Reduce lateral spread by approx 2 metres. T3 + T4 - Hornbeam, Crown lift by 1-2 metres, reduce lateral spread by 2-3 metres. T5 - Western Red Cedar Fell. T6 - Western Red Cedar Fell.

Horsted Keynes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0493: Hamsland Dairy, Lewes Road. Construction of a single-storey extension to the side elevation to form a double garage and a single-storey extension to the front elevation to form a porch. Erection of two single-storey extensions to the rear elevation to form additional accommodation and additional living space. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool to the south-east of the house and an adjacent pool house, with associated hard and soft landscaping.

DM/23/0603: Leamlands Barn, Cinder Hill Lane. Proposed inground pool with associated landscaping.

DM/23/0721: 11 Jefferies. Two storey side extension and four vehicle hardstanding to the rear of the property.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/22/3864: Moonshine Meadow, Land West Of Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed construction of three chalet bungalow style detached dwellings with detached/ attached oak framed carports with associated parking.

DM/23/0338: 43 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. First floor side extension over garage, replace conservatory with two storey rear extension with elevational alterations (Corrected and amended plans received 27 February and 2 March 2023).

DM/23/0722: The Stables, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Change of use of The Stables from holiday let to dwelling house.

DM/23/0786: The Old House, Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed unfenced equestrian training area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindfield

DM/22/3694: Marlow House, 107 High Street. Demolition of the modern two-storey rear extension and demolition of the modern conservatory addition. Construction of a new, two-storey extension to the rear elevation. Alterations to Bakehouse structure to include reduced floor level, removal of mezzanine floor level, re-roofing works and internal insulation. Various works to the listed building to include roof and chimney repairs, window and door replacement, replacement of building services (mechanical and electrical) to include the installation of new sanitary accommodation. Demolition of partially-built three-bay garage and construction of new detached garage building. Associated hard and soft landscaping works, to include new timber gates and brick wall to driveway entrance, new permeable driveway surfacing and new planting. (Amended plans received on 17th March 2023).

DM/22/3695: Marlow House, 107 High Street. Demolition of the modern two-storey rear extension and demolition of the modern conservatory addition. Construction of a new, two-storey extension to the rear elevation. Alterations to Bakehouse structure to include reduced floor level, removal of mezzanine floor level, re-roofing works and internal insulation. Various works to the listed building to include roof and chimney repairs, window and door replacement, replacement of building services (mechanical and electrical) to include the installation of new sanitary accommodation. Demolition of partially-built three-bay garage and construction of new detached garage building. Associated hard and soft landscaping works, to include new timber gates and brick wall to driveway entrance, new permeable driveway surfacing and new planting. (Amended plans received on 17th March 2023).

DM/23/0737: Trees In 11 And 12 Dukes Road. T1 Fir - Fell. T2 Laurel and Fir - reduce back to the boundary and top out by up to 2m. T3 Willow - reduce crown on lawn side by up to 2m. T4 Holly - reduce crown by up to 3m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0773: 44 Savill Road. T1 Oak - Thin lower crown by 25%, Remove large deadwood from entire crown.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/0778: The Sloop Inn, Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill. Conversion of existing store to restaurant space, new single storey link extension with new rear garden courtyard. Erection of single storey rear extension to kitchen and a staff smoking canopy to rear garden. Changes to ground floor fenestration along with internal reconfiguration including the conversion of existing first floor rooms for guest accommodation and night manager.

Newick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/23/0102: River Farm, Lane End Common, North Chailey. Two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension, alterations to fenestration including 2no. dormer style windows to rear roof and detached two storey garage/outbuilding with first floor office ancillary to main dwelling.

Turners Hill

DM/23/0707: 9 Wren Street. Horse Chestnut - Crown lift by 2m to remove lower branches that are overhanging property.

Twineham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/0769: Land Adjacent To Bolney Substation, Bob Lane. Construction and operation of a battery energy storage system together with all associated equipment, ancillary infrastructure and landscaping.

West Hoathly

DM/23/0777: The Barn, Upper Sheriff Farm, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Proposed single storey side extension providing secure vehicle and estate machinery storage.

Wivelsfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/23/0140: Bramble Lodge, Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green. Section 73a retrospective application for single storey moveable and temporary dwelling for accommodation whilst works are carried out to adjacent properties and buildings.

Worth

DM/23/0331: Whitegates Cottage, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Convert garage/garden machinery store into home office/gym for sole use of the occupants of Whitegates Cottage with no internal or external changes.

DM/23/0763: 3 Acorn Avenue, Crawley Down. Proposed ground floor rear extension, Loft conversion with hip to gable rear and 2 side dormers.

Advertisement Hide Ad