The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between April 17 and 21.

Albourne

DM/23/1029: North Park Farm, Church Lane. Proposed engineering operations to infill slurry and dirty water lagoons and revert land to agricultural grassland.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/3775: Sherwood, Bolney Road, Ansty. Amended description: Retrospective application for the use of former garage as ancillary accommodation with changes to the fenestration and roof.

Ardingly

DM/23/0963: Land East Of Haycorn, Street Lane. Lime (T2) - Fell. Ash Trees (T11-T14 & T16-18) - Fell. Oak Tree (T12) - Fell. Oak Tree (T19) - Cut back branch to SW at 7m by 5m. Reduce crown by 2m from branch tips to appropriate lateral point to balance and match crown of (T20). Oak Tree (T20) - Reduce extended lateral branch to north by 7m off branch tips. Reduce overall crown of this tree by 2m from branch tips to appropriate lateral point to balance crown.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2832: Wealden House, Lewes Road. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of residential redevelopment scheme comprising 2 x three storey buildings containing 15 apartments together with 35 x three and four bedroom houses, 105 car and garage spaces, associated landscaping and open space. 'Additional supporting information (Viability Report) received 26th October 2022.' (Amended elevations to plots 1 to 6 and plot 47 received 30th November 2022).

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0929: 14 Withy Bush. Loft Conversion

DM/23/0982: 42 Hammonds Ridge. Proposed single storey extension to the rear, new porch and roof extension with loft conversion and rear dormer.

DM/23/1043: Birch Manor, 4 Oak Grange. Proposed erection of a garden shed and the siting of an external heat pump unit.

DM/23/1060: Land At And Adjacent To The Former Sewage Treatment Works, Fairbridge Way. Variation of conditions 2, 3 and 6 relating to planning application DM/21/2627.

Chailey

LW/23/0175: Hoods Croft, North Common Road, North Chailey. Single solar array to rear side.

LW/23/0200: Chailey Heritage Clinical Services, Beggars Wood Road. Section 73A Retrospective Planning Application for recently completed car park, in relation to approved planning application LW/22/0174 - Scheme has reduced in size with formation of 34no. new spaces within newly formed main car park, new pedestrian/staff footpath, external lighting and general landscaping.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1038: Cuckfield House, High Street. TP1 - Cherry - remove and replace with two pleached trees.

DM/23/1039: The Laurels, Broad Street. Two storey rear extension with associated alterations.

DM/23/1048: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. Replacement of existing Northern boundary fence with a wall and associated railings as well as a replacement wrought iron gate.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0966: 10 Engalee. Proposed loft conversion with velux windows.

DM/23/0979: National Trust Standen, West Hoathly Road. Replacement of the security system within Standen House.

DM/23/1018: 2 Christopher Road. Proposed ground floor side extension with pitched roof including rear dormer.

DM/23/1020: 27 North End, London Road. Proposed rear dormer to incorporate loft conversion.

DM/23/1052: 29 North End, London Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1054: 23 Portland Road. Single storey rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/23/1015: Manor House, 104 Keymer Road. T1 Laurel - Crown thinning by 30%. T2 Yew - Remove branches by 1.5m. T3/T4 Sycamores - Crown reduction by 5m. T5 Magnolia - Remove lower bough and 2 smaller branches overhanging boundary.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/0410: Pennington House, Franklands Village. Proposed three bay mobility scooter shelter.

DM/23/0431: Haywards Heath Football Club, Hanbury Park Stadium, Allen Road. Approval for change of use and installation of storage/shipping containers including one office container within existing car park for general storage.

DM/23/0612: 2 Fairfield Way. Proposed two storey rear extension, front porch, garage extension, a new front bay window, new workshop and 6ft fence to rear boundary.

DM/23/0685: 322 Franklands Village. Silver Birch and Cherry tree - Fell.

DM/23/0706: 89 Farlington Avenue. Demolition of the existing garage and construction of a single storey rear extension. Change roof covering and amended fenestration. (Revised description agreed, revised plans and further information received 20.04.2023).

DM/23/0977: Karmel, 50 Lucastes Avenue. T1 Hazel - Reduce overhanging branches back past fence line. T2 Hazel - Fell. T3 Field Maple - Fell. T4 Ash - Fell. T5 Dead Ash - Fell.

DM/23/1019: 37 Sunte Close. Remove existing rear extension/conservatory, new ground floor rear and side extensions.

DM/23/1024: Birnam, Fox Hill Village. Proposed detached garage.

DM/23/1027: Water Tower, Princess Royal Hospital, Lewes Road. The removal of 3 No. antennas, The installation of 3 No. antennas, Installation of 1 No. internal cabinet, Installation of 3 No. BOB units on a new interior cable ladder.

DM/23/1028: Water Tower, Princess Royal Hospital, Lewes Road. The removal of 3 No. antennas, The installation of 3 No. antennas, Installation of 1 No. internal cabinet, Installation of 3 No. BOB units on a new interior cable ladder.

DM/23/1033: 19 Summerhill Close. Proposed first floor rear and side extension. Proposed loft conversion with rear pitched roof dormer and two roof light windows.

DM/23/1034: Circle Of Support Room, 4 Oathall House, 68 - 70 Oathall Road. T1 - Holm Oak - Remove stem leaning over road. Reduce the remaining stem growth by 2m to secondary growth points. T2 - Holm Oak - Reduce the dominant side of the crown by 2.5 metres to re-balance growth structure. T3 - Holm Oak - Crown reduction/ pollard by 3m.

DM/23/1055: The Coach House, Balcombe Road. Alterations to the roof to form two additional rooms in the roof space.

DM/23/1076: 4 Wychperry Road. Single storey rear extension with amendment to existing patio steps.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0376: 2 Hannington Place, Hurstpierpoint. Single-storey rear extension and pergola, conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and associated changes to the front elevation with new window and raised parapet above (Amended description and amended plans received 17 April 2023).

DM/23/1001: 123 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition 2 of application DM/22/1979 - for alterations to approved plans.

DM/23/1014: Site Of The Former Old Police Station, Jobs Lane, Sayers Common. Demolition of existing former police building and the erection of new building to form new Class E Office Unit.

DM/23/1051: The Farmers Stores, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Proposed mixed used commercial park including a wellness centre Class E(d) and 19 units for Class E(g), B2 or B8 uses.

Lindfield

DM/23/0874: Firs Cottage, 155 High Street. Erection of lean-to greenhouse, measuring H 197.8cm W 192.9cm D 66.6cm, against an existing wall within the curtilage. To provide level base for the greenhouse, a dwarf wall measuring 205cm by 75cm has been built, with a max height of 13cm. To provide a complete rear wall to the greenhouse, an existing brick wall, within the curtilage, has been raised by 16cm for a length of 235cm.

DM/23/0875: Firs Cottage, 155 High Street. Erection of lean-to greenhouse, measuring H 197.8cm W 192.9cm D 66.6cm, against an existing wall within the curtilage. To provide level base for the greenhouse, a dwarf wall measuring 205cm by 75cm has been built, with a max height of 13cm. To provide a complete rear wall to the greenhouse, an existing brick wall, within the curtilage, has been raised by 16cm for a length of 235cm.

DM/23/1078: 33 Pickers Green. Proposed single storey rear extension and alteration to front dormer.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/1049: San Simeon, 11 Hillcrest Close, Scaynes Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/23/1059: 2 Chailey Glimpse, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposed Loft Conversion with rear dormer.

DM/23/1073: Old Cudwells Barn, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Variation of Condition No 2 relating to planning application DM/22/0809 - to allow alterations to the fenestration.

Slaugham

DM/23/1012: 6 The Street, Warninglid. Two storey rear extension, internal alteration, replacement of existing wall hanging tiles at the front, rear and side elevations, construction of a side door canopy and reconfiguring the roof of the existing rear extension.

DM/23/1013: 6 The Street, Warninglid. Two storey rear extension, internal alteration, replacement of existing wall hanging tiles at the front, rear and side elevations, construction of a side door canopy and reconfiguring the roof of the existing rear extension.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1023: Home Farm Buildings, Vowels Lane. Change of use of the agricultural buildings from agriculture to a flexible commercial use in practice, the use will be restricted to storage only (in line with use class B8 Storage and Distribution).

Worth

DM/23/0763: 3 Acorn Avenue, Crawley Down. Single storey extension to the northern elevation. Loft conversion including a hip to gable conversion to the northern elevation, one dormer window on the western roofslope and a roof light on the southern rooflsope (Revised description agreed and revised plans received 18.04.2023).

DM/23/1074: Land South Of Copthorne Preparatory School, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. Erection of 2 metre high metal fencing around a woodland forest school area within the school's grounds.

