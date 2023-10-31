The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 23 and 27.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2729: 10 Cheales Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed dormer, internal alterations, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

Ardingly

DM/23/2736: Old Farm House, Ardingly College, College Road. Repair strategy and programme of alterations to improve the condition of the buildings and accommodate additional pupils.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/2685: St Dunstans Church, Hammerwood Road. Notice Board For church activities.

DM/23/2723: Brambletye School, Lewes Road. Extension and fenestration alterations to pre-prep school building.

Balcombe

DM/23/2749: Worth Lodge Cottage, High Street. Construction of detached garage with adjacent workshop and storage over.

Bolney

DM/23/2075: Hurst View, Broxmead Lane. Single storey rear extension, two storey side extension and detached outbuilding. Additional supporting Arboricultural Impact Assessment and Arboricultural Method Statement received 25.10.2023.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2335: 1 Beale Street. Part retrospective conversion of garage into playroom and utility room (Corrected plans received on 23 October 2023).

DM/23/2722: 34 Wisden Avenue. Proposed first floor front extension over existing garage.

Chailey

LW/23/0596: Land Adjacent To Honeysuckle Cottage, Station Road North. Outline application, with all matters other than access arrangements reserved, for the erection of up to 3no. dwellings, access, landscaping, and associated infrastructure.

Cuckfield

DM/23/1313: Land off South Street. Continued use of historic gate for seasonal and farm related vehicular access onto South Street. Additional evidence received 20.7.23.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2465: 9 Maypole Road. T1 Oak - Reduce overhanging branches to previous cut points.

DM/23/2608: 38 London Road. Partial conversion of ground and first floor and upwards extension to existing building to provide 14 residential apartments. Design and Access statement received on 23.10.2023.

DM/23/2694: 63C Queens Road. Retrospective planning proposal for the erection of Garden outbuilding and demolition of existing outbuildings.

Hassocks

DM/23/2687: Woodside Grange, Woodsland Road. Outline application to include access, layout and scale for two dwellings.

DM/23/2688: Woodside Grange, Woodsland Road. Erection of a 5 bedroom single storey wheelchair accessible home.

DM/23/2692: 9 Avenue De Warenne. Conversion of detached garage into home office/studio with shower room and with the addition of new windows to the East Elevation. Proposal is for use ancillary to the main dwelling.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2380: 35 Mill Green Road. Two storey rear and side extension to a semi detached property. Side extension is an infill. Amended Plans received 24.10.2023 showing revised roofline over addition and flood risk details.

DM/23/2674: 11A Boltro Road. Variation of condition 2 of application DM/17/1697 for amendments to front elevation and two new roof lights to rear of ground floor apartment.

DM/23/2738: 23 Bruce Close. Two-storey side extension.

DM/23/2742: 3 Lucas Way. T1 Oak - Removal of 2 branches.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2702: Former Police Office, Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint. The alteration, extension and adaptation of existing single storey redundant police office unit to form proposed detached two storey two bedroom dwelling with off road parking for a single vehicle.

DM/23/2758: White Oaks, London Road, Sayers Common. Application for change of use of rear outbuilding for annexe and holiday short let accommodation.

Lindfield

DM/23/2713: 10 Summerhill Grange. 5 x Lime Trees - Crown reduction by 3 to 6 metres.

DM/23/2721: Marlow House, 107 High Street. T1 Sycamore - reduce height from 24m to 16m to previous crown reduction points. Prune laterally on North, South, East and West sides by 3m to previous crown reduction points.

DM/23/2728: 12 Eastern Road. Two-storey extension to the rear.

DM/23/2737: Wayside, 37 West Common. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.5m, to a maximum height of 3.5m and the height of the eaves to 3.3m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/2730: High Chestnuts, 11 The Rise, Lindfield. (T1) Horse Chestnut - Reduce canopy by 1 to 1.5 metres all over.

Plumpton

LW/23/0595: Downs House, St Helena Lane. Storage barn for equestrian use, and extension to sand school.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1031: Upper Pendent, North Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension to provide a cloakroom and utility room (Amended description 25/10/2023).

DM/23/2707: 1 Peckhams, North Lane. Refurbishment and repair of a Listed Building, including reinstatement of porch.

DM/23/2714: 1 Peckhams, North Lane. Refurbishment and repair of a Listed Building, including reinstatement of porch.

Westmeston

LW/23/0558: Mid Sussex Golf Club, Spatham Lane. Installation of solar panels.

SDNP/23/03808/PA14J: Westmeston Parish Hall, Lewes Road. Installation of 12 x 435 solar panels on the roof of the hall, fitting of a Tesla Powerwall 2 battery inside the hall.

Worth

DM/23/1371: The Old Station, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Change of Use From storage (B8) to Offices (E(g). (Amended Plans received 19/10/2023).