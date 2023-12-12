The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 4 and 8.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/3087: Heatherlands, Cansiron Lane. Extension of the existing entrance porch, double storey rear extension and timber vertical cladding added to the facade of the first floor.

DM/23/3105: Land Off Turners Mill Road, Haywards Heath. Redevelopment of the site comprising the erection of 16 new residential dwellings (Use Class C3), together with associated car and cycle parking, landscaping and other associated works. (Photo: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/23/3070: 3 - 4 St James Cottages, Haywards Heath Road. T1 Yew - reduce canopy by 1 metre, back to previous points.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2240: Unit 5, 55 Victoria Road. Change of use of premises from general industrial use (Class B2) to mixed use consisting of brewery (Class B2), taproom (sui generis) and ancillary shop. Parking Survey received 08.12.2023.

DM/23/2901: Tesco Stores Ltd, Jane Murray Way. Group of trees in excess of 40 Maple, Oak and Hawthorne - Crown reduction horizontally by up to 3m.

DM/23/2904: V K M Motor Accessories Ltd, 22 Station Road. Demolition of existing tyre fitting workshop. Erection of one replacement building comprising eight flats.

DM/23/3064: Land To The Rear Of 13 Franklands Way. Oak Tree (T3) - Fell.

Chailey

LW/23/0713: Leighwood House, Leighwood Farm, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Variation of condition 1 (Plans) relating to approval LW/21/0026 - Changing location of garage and log store.

Cuckfield

DM/23/2867: Land East Of Ansty Way, Cuckfield Bypass. Change of use of farmland and woodland to parkland reserve to include public access and instigation of long-term management and rewilding regime, including establishment of pedestrian and cycle tracks, with new pedestrian and cycle access points off Cuckfield Road to the south and Staplefield Road to the north. Proposals to include the addition of two wooden viewing platforms and two hides. Sports pitches at Beech Farm Field to remain in sports use.

DM/23/3002: Holly Oaks, Courtmead Road. Single storey rear and front extensions, garage conversion together with associated internal and external alterations to create annexe accommodation.

DM/23/3092: Church Bank House, Church Platt. Oak Tree in garden beside fence line overhanging footpath - reduce canopy by 1.5 metres.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/04864/FUL: 56 Lewes Road. Proposed demolition of existing chalet bungalow, detached double garage and other outbuildings, and erection of three (C3) dwellings, 1no 4-bed two-storey dwelling, 1no 3-bed two-storey dwelling, and 1no 2-bed single storey dwelling together with associated landscaping, vehicle and cycle parking.

SDNP/23/05129/CND: 31 East End Lane. Variation of Condition 2 (Plans) to Planning Approval SDNP/22/03244/HOUS to include change of roof material to be grey GRP roof instead of lead roof.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2511: 15 Martyns Place. T1 western red cedar - remove the 4 lowest branches. T2 western red cedar - remove the 5 lowest branches. T3 western red cedar - remove the 4 lowest branches.

DM/23/3050: East Grinstead Tyres Ltd, 213 - 217 London Road. Conversion of first floor office to a one bedroom flat.

DM/23/3052: The St James Dental Practice Dental Surgery, 36 St James Road. Proposed rear extension to existing dental surgery.

DM/23/3073: 18 High Street. Two entrance doors to access the retail units.

DM/23/3077: 12 The Rise. Weeping Cypress Conifer Tree - remove 2 low overhanging branches (one overhanging the drive and one overhanging the pavement).

DM/23/3079: Development Site At Former Tower Car Sales, Tower Close. Variation of condition no 16 relating to planning application DM/21/3534.

Hassocks

DM/23/2948: 11 Kymer Gardens. Reduce lime back to previous pruning points resulting in approx. 2.5 to 3m crown reduction and remove epicormic growth from main stem.

DM/23/3044: 42 Hurst Road. Erection of two storey side extension (plus basement) and replacement two storey rear extension. Relocation of rear swimming pool and enclosure within new pool house.

DM/23/3048: 2 Hassocks Gate. Proposed pitched roof single storey side extension.

DM/23/3095: 6 The Crescent. Sycamore (T1) - Fell.

DM/23/3114: 68 And 70 Keymer Road. Redevelopment for retirement living accommodation for older people comprising 41no. apartments including communal facilities, access, car parking and landscaping.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2674: 11 Boltro Road. Variation of condition 2 of application DM/17/1697 for amendments to front elevation and two new roof lights to rear of ground floor apartment. (Please note amended address). Description amended 06.12.2023 to include rear roof profile adjustments.

DM/23/2983: 17 Oathall Avenue. Proposed amendment to conditions 2 (approved plans) and 3 (materials) relating to planning application DM/23/1122 for an amendment to the external finish.

DM/23/3006: Barn Cottage Pavilion, Barn Cottage Lane. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/21/1758 for a new mixed-use purposed built community centre with use by day nursery, with an outdoor play area not attached to the existing pavilion building.

DM/23/3061: 20 Wealden Way. Proposed garage conversion and single storey extension.

DM/23/3062: 23 Greenhill Way. T1 - Hornbeam overhanging crown reduced by 2.5m. T2 - Oak overhanging crown reduced by 2.5m. T3 - Oak overhanging crown reduced by 2.5m. T4 - Oak overhanging crown reduced by 2.5m.

DM/23/3068: 69 Haywards Road. Rear extension and refurbishment of existing garage studio space.

DM/23/3071: 45 Blunts Wood Road. Rear single storey extension with a flat roof and a lantern rooflight. Partial rear garage conversion into utility room. New small side window to match existing windows. New door to side of garage. Installation of french doors with juliette balcony in place of rear first floor window.

DM/23/3074: David Jenkins Design Ltd, The Architects Office, Gower Road. Conversion of first floor of unused office space into one bedroom flat.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/3023: 6 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. (T1) Holmoak- raise crown up to 4m and reduce Overhanging branches to property at the rear up to 2m back to boundary. (T2) Holmoaks, multi stemmed trees alongside same boundary - raise crown up to 4m and reduce overhanging branches to property at rear by up to 2m.

DM/23/3065: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of "Goods In" and Covered Cycle Storage Area.

DM/23/3066: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of "Goods In" and Covered Cycle Storage Area.

DM/23/3080: Redroofs, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. Maple tree - cut back epicormic growth to previous growth points approximately 2-3 metres.

DM/23/3120: Applegarth, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear and side extension, roof and first floor extension to the southern side, dormer windows above the existing integral garage and existing windows following consent under application DM/23/1325. Addition of rooflight to front elevation, window added in utility room, and fascias/soffits to be grey.

DM/23/3124: 17 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement window to second floor South elevation.

DM/23/3125: 17 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement window to second floor South elevation.

Lindfield

DM/23/3089: Marlow House, 107 High Street. Replacement front entrance door.

DM/23/3103: 44 Denmans Lane. Internal and external alterations to an attached garage to provide ancillary accommodation for a live-in carer.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/3047: Goddards Farm, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Re slate existing single storey 'lean to' utility room roof and remove existing redundant 20th century chimney stack to below line of original slate roof.

DM/23/3113: 3 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. Silver Birch - fell and remove.

Newick

LW/23/0658: Tanglewood Farm, Jackies Lane. Demolition of storage barn and erection of a two storey residential annexe (Resubmission of LW/23/0204).

LW/23/0708: 10 Powell Road. Section 73A Retrospective application for alterations to fenestration on side elevation, and alterations to drainage and flue position.

Slaugham

DM/23/3069: Ryders, Slaugham Place. Conversion of detached garage to self contained annex for ancillary use to the host dwelling.

DM/23/3100: 4 Smugglers End, Handcross. Extend into loft space to create new bedroom and ensuite with construction of 2 new dormers to the south roof slope, and new first floor extension over garage to create a new first floor bedroom with new east and west facing windows.

DM/23/3127: Colwood House, Hollingbury Court, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Liquid Amber (T1) - Reduce canopy by 1-1.5m. Sycamore (T2) Reduce canopy height by 4m and road side by 2.5m.

Streat

SDNP/23/05009/HOUS: Blabers Mead, Streat Lane. Removal of existing conservatory on the east side of the dwelling and replacement with single storey side extension.

West Hoathly

DM/23/2927: St Dunstans Church, North Lane. Change of use in order to convert St Dunstan's Chapel into a dwellinghouse (C3), together with the construction of a summer house in the garden, and relocation of existing gate.

DM/23/3093: 2 The Dunnings, Sandy Lane. Proposed demolition of detached garage outbuilding and development of a single storey wrap around extension, together with 2no conservation area type roof lights.

Westmeston

SDNP/23/04420/HOUS & SDNP/23/04421/LIS: Spatham Farm Cottage, Spatham Lane. Conversion of Stables to Golf Simulation Suite.

SDNP/23/04422/FUL & SDNP/23/04423/LIS: Spatham Farm Cottage, Spatham Lane. New Padel Court with Legacy Planting Plan: to include Orchard and Replacement Planting Beds.

Worth

DM/23/3090: Altena, Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. Front extension and conversion of existing garage to new home office. Front extension to create new extended entrance hall. New permeable paved driveway parking area.

DM/23/3097: 2, 3, 4 And 5 Abergavenny Gardens, Copthorne. (T1) Oak - Cut back to previous pruning point approx 1.5m leaving height of approx 15m and lateral spread of approx 10m. (T2) Maple - Cut back to previous pruning points approx 1.5m leaving height of approx 12m and lateral spread of approx 8m. (T3) Maple - Cut back to previous pruning points approx 1.5m leaving height or approx 10m and lateral spread of approx 7m. (T4) Oak - Cut back to previous pruning points approx 3m leaving height of approx 15m and lateral spread of approx 15m.

DM/23/3098: 15 Newtown, Copthorne. Ground floor rear extension.