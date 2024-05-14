Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 6 and 10.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/1047: Soles Coppice, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a replacement 4no. bedroom dwelling to include an extensive planted roof and a secure garage building with an air source heat pump enclosure, bicycle and waste and recycling storage.

Planning applications

DM/24/1052: St Marks Primary School, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. The proposed project is to undertake roofing works to include the replacement of associated window locally to the roof areas.

DM/24/1060: Lodge Farmhouse, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Retrospective application for an external balcony and additional windows to replacement two storey double garage building (works complete following planning app ref DM/21/4229).

DM/24/1087: Blackthorn Cottage, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Proposed single storey rear extension and outbuilding.

DM/24/1128: The Old Vicarage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. T1 Beech - Fell. T2 Beech - Fell.

Balcombe

DM/24/1149: The Lodge, Deanland Road. 1 x Conifer - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0710: 129 Chanctonbury Road. Removal of single skin pent roof porch and erection of proposed new porch.

DM/24/1011: 3 The Oaks. T1 and T2 (4 Oak trees) - Reduce the lateral and over hanging branches by approx 3- 4 metres. T1 and T2 (4 Oak trees) - Crown thin (trimmed) by 4-5 metres. X1 Oak tree (T3) - fell.

DM/24/1086: 23 Woodpecker Crescent. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/24/1121: 15 Barnden Close. Hornbeam (T10) - Reduce crown by 2-3m . Hornbeam (T11) - Reduce crown by 2-3m. Large Beech tree (T12) - fell to ground level. X3 Ash trees (G1) - Reduce two by 2.5m and fell one Ash tree with advanced dieback.

DM/24/1127: 33 Noel Rise. Demolition of existing rear extension and proposed erection of a single storey rear extension and extension of existing front and rear dormers at first floor.

DM/24/1155: 35 Crescent Road. Willow Tree (T1) - Fell.

Chailey

LW/24/0304: Heath View, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. 4 Bedroom House, 2 Bay Garage with home office, ancillary accommodation over with associated landscaping and rewilding.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0680: Laines Organic Farm, Newbury Lane. Proposed residential dwelling house for Farm Manager and change of use of land to residential curtilage.

Ditchling

LW/24/0296: Little Crank, Common Lane. Retention of replacement rear window; and application for replacement of existing front fenestration, repointing works to the existing chimneys, replacement of existing pitched and flat roof coverings, and replacement of tile hanging and timber cladding to the existing dormer cheek walls.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1083: G And G Food Supplies Ltd, Vitality House, 2 - 3 Imberhorne Way. Proposed single storey extension to side.

DM/24/1112: 26 Dormans Park Road. Demolition and replacement of utility/conservatory.

Hassocks

DM/24/1099: 24 Wilmington Close. Proposed single storey rear extension (orangery).

DM/24/1140: 5 Ewart Close. 1 x Chestnut - Removal of 3 lower limbs.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0813: Shangri La, Queens Road. Proposed erection of 1 no. new dwelling with car parking.

DM/24/1059: Parkers MOT And Tyre Centre Ltd, Units 1 And 2, 12 Bridge Road. Proposed signage - Unit A - 6 signs of various sizes for the building owner and the building occupier. Unit B - 6 signs of various sizes for the building owner and both building occupiers.

DM/24/1111: Sussex House, Perrymount Road. Change of Use from office (Class E) to residential (Class C3).

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1130: Town Place Farm, Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill. Conversion of former stable building to form residential dwelling with associated parking provision and landscaping.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0122: 174 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Part single storey / part two storey rear extension to a semi-detached house (Amended plans received 7 May 2024).

DM/24/1109: Downsview, 1 Albert Silsby Place, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/24/1131: 92 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposal to add a first floor extension to the existing bungalow to create a two storey dwelling.

Lindfield

DM/23/1332: All Saints Church Office The Tiger, All Saints Church House, 122 High Street. Construction of a timber outbuilding (Amended plans received 7 May 2024).

DM/24/1096: The Old Store, 61 Sunte Avenue. Proposed single storey wrap around extension to the rear.

DM/24/1102: 46 Blackthorns. Proposed two storey front, side and rear extension. Proposed rear single storey extension and porch.

DM/24/1103: 26 Barncroft Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/1154: The Pavilion, Francis Road. Holly (G4) - Coppice. Ash (T1 and T2) - Fell to ground . Maple (T3) Crown raise by 7 metres.

Slaugham

DM/24/1058: Seaforth Hall, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Proposal for two free standing signs showing building identification and advertising signs, one incorporating a noticeboard.

DM/24/1092: Highlands, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. Proposal to add a first floor balcony to the north eastern corner of the house serving the master bedroom.

Worth