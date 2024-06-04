Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 27 and 31.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0433: Borde Hill Garden Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Visitor and community hub, outdoor learning and adventure playground, community growing area and historic botanical propagation polytunnels, new and improved access and connectivity infrastructure, wider landscaping and biodiversity enhancements and associated works. Amended Plans received 28th May 2024 revising position of southern pay kiosk and bike parking; clarification on surface material; amendments to the eco lodge; removal of play equipment in Spring Copse; submission of Flood Risk Assessment and response and revisions to ecology / BNG.

DM/23/2699: Land South And West Of Imberhorne Upper School, Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead. Hybrid planning application seeking 1) outline planning permission for a mixed use development comprising up to 550 dwellings (Use Class C3), a care village of up to 150 dwellings (Use Class 2), land for a 2 form entry primary school (including early years provision and special needs education provision), mixed use neighbourhood centre, allotments, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage; and 2) full planning permission for playing fields, new sports pavilion, and running track associated with Imberhorne Secondary School, a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) with associated car park, access from Imberhorne Lane, internal road to the SANG and associated landscaping and infrastructure. (Additional/amended information and plans received 22nd May 2024). (Image: Google Maps)

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/1289: 67 Maypole Road. Proposed first floor extension on top of existing single storey rear extension with flat roof and clay tiles cladding. New window and french doors to the existing extension.

Balcombe

DM/24/1317: Wynstay, Stockcroft Road. Conversion of property (subdivided into 7 flats) back into a single private dwelling house.

Bolney

DM/24/1151: Spronketts House, Spronketts Lane, Warninglid. Proposed side conservatory and decking area.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0285: 2 Greenlands Drive. Proposed new single storey two-bedroom dwelling on north/rear section of existing garden, with new vehicular access from adjacent Keymer Road. Amended plans received 26.04.2024 showing increase in plot size and revised position of dwelling and parking spaces. Updated tree report received 22.05.2024 and updated bat assessment received 28.05.2024.

DM/24/1254: 189 Leylands Road. Erection of a 14 pen cattery outbuilding (accommodating up to 28 cats) within the rear garden and conversion of a single garage to form a reception/food preparation area ancillary to the cattery.

DM/24/1258: 23 Sycamore Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension, new link between existing garage and main house, and part conversion of existing garage.

DM/24/1288: 93 Valebridge Road. Proposed front porch.

DM/24/1294: 8 Oak Hall Park. (T1) Ash - Fell.

DM/24/1297: 25 Chestnut Close. T1 Ash fell to 4m standing stem.

DM/24/1333: Land East Of Keymer Road And South Of Folders Lane. Discharge of condition 2 in relation to DM/22/3049.

Ditchling

SDNP/24/01794/HOUS: Long Barn, Common Lane. Single storey side extension and replacement fenestration at all elevations

SDNP/24/02076/HOUS: 7 Shirleys. Two storey rear infill extension, side roof extensions with replacement of existing flat roofs, creation of 1no. rear dormer and front porch canopy, and alterations to fenestration at all elevations including addition of 7no. rooflights.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0831: Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Change of use of land to facilitate the siting of 4no. proposed yurts and 1no. shepherds hut for camping purposes and the retention of mobile home to be used ancillary, part retrospective.

DM/24/1033: 57 Halsford Park Road. Replace windows in back room with patio/french doors.

DM/24/1208: War Memorial Playing Fields, East Court, College Lane. T1 Sycamore - Cut back overhanging branches approx 3.5m to boundary.

DM/24/1278: 5 And 6 Standen Cottages, West Hoathly Road. Recovering of the roofs using existing materials, repairs to the timber structure, renewal of the central valley gutter and introduction of a rooflight. Renewal of and additional rainwater goods. Introduction of fire separation within the roof void and elsewhere. Renewal of secondary glazing. External redecoration.

DM/24/1306: 19 Buckhurst Way. Proposed new outbuilding at back of garden.

DM/24/1331: Natwest, 15 London Road. All fascia signage to be removed. All marketing to be removed. ATM to be removed and install new blank panel to match existing door front. Night safe face plate to be removed and bricked to match existing. Letter box to be sealed internally.

Hassocks

DM/24/1247: The Gate House, 26B Lodge Lane. Installation of 11 solar panels on south facing roof.

DM/24/1299: 5 Stonepound Ridge. Proposed velux to front elevation and side window to dining.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0979: 141 South Road. Proposed signage to advertise Miniature Manors Ltd.

DM/24/0980: 141 South Road. Proposed renovations to improve the overall aesthetic of the shop front.

DM/24/1296: 2 Lucas Way. T1 - Thiya Plicata - Crown reduce by 3m. T2 - Malus - Crown reduce by 1m. T3 and T4 - Hawthorn - Crown reduce by 2m. G1 - unknown - ivy clad monolith x2 - Fell. T5- Maple - repollard.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/0278: St Giles Church, Church Lane. G1- mixed species - crown lift to 3m from ground level along path. T001 and T002 Limes - crown lift to 3m from ground level over path. T003 Cypress - reduce height of crown by 3 metres and reduction of contorted branches by 1m. T005 Yew - crown lift to 3m over path. T009 and T010 Ash trees showing signs of advanced die back - remove. T012 Ash - crown lift to 4m from ground level over playing field by removing low long branch to fence line. T014 Lime re-pollard within 2 years.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0628: 5 Fairfield Crescent, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing garage and storage structure, construction of single storey East, North and West extension, reconstruction of existing hipped roof to form first floor reconfigured roof with gable ends to convert the loft space to habitable use as a single bedroom. New north boundary with close boarded fencing and removal of existing hedging. New property entrance to be repositioned on East elevation. Amended plans received 29.05.2024 and 30.05.2024 showing increase in height of roof of single storey extension to east elevation.

DM/24/0853: Contego Safety, Wearmaster House, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application under Section 73A (2)(c) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 for a variation of plans in relation to Planning Application Ref. DM/20/3137.

DM/24/1203: Feathers Of Hurstpierpoint, 155 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. To operate as a restaurant and proposed extraction.

DM/24/1295: Feathers Of Hurstpierpoint, 155 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. New shop front canopy with sign writing.

DM/24/1323: 11 Hurst Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey extension to the front and side of the property and internal alterations to include a cloakroom and porch.

Lindfield

DM/24/0987: Marlow House, 107 High Street. Retrospective application to re-build the chimney after work commenced on previous application DM/22/3694, where chimney crumbled away.

DM/24/1285: 11 Savill Road. Proposed rear first floor infill extension and associated internal refurbishments.

DM/24/1291: 9 Shenstone. T2 Quercus Robur - reduce 3 lower limbs by 2m. T3 Quercus Robur - reduce 5 lower limbs by 2m.

Newick

LW/24/0363: Newick Sports Pavilion, The Recreation Ground, Allington Road. Renovation of the existing sports pavilion, including recladding, changes to type and location of doors and windows, new patio area and 6no. storage sheds to the side.

Slaugham

DM/24/1290: The Half Moon, The Street, Warninglid. T1 Sycamore - Fell.

Worth