Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 3 and 7.

Ardingly

DM/24/1341: 4 Hobdens Lane. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a new 3-bay garage with loft accommodation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Balcombe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1327: 21 Newlands. Proposed single storey side conservatory and front porch.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/1262: 12 Firtoft Close. Proposed Single storey front extension and single storey garage extension to the front elevation. Mock Tudor fascia to front elevation at first floor level and smooth render infill and finish to existing rear elevation.

DM/24/1320: 2 The Oaks. Conversion of existing double garage into habitable accommodation (one bedroom with an ensuite shower room), installation of new windows.

DM/24/1336: 61 Nightingale Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension and porch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1354: 17 Park Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/23/1520 - To allow design changes.

DM/24/1356: Copper Beech, Malthouse Lane. G1 Lime - trim all branches by approximately 3-4 metres, to reduce overall crown to approximately 8 metres above ground level. G2 Horse Chestnut - Fell. G3 Lime Trim back all branches by approximately 3-4 metres to reduce overall grown to approximately 8 metres above ground level.

DM/24/1369: 70 Kings Way. Installation of a root barrier which will remove small fibrous roots to facilitate installation and retain the tree.

DM/24/1385: 9 Shotters. Oak Tree (T1) - Crown Lift by removing 3x Limbs to give a clearance of 3 metres.

Cuckfield

DM/24/1184: Chylowen, Tylers Green. Proposed outbuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1318: The Old Vicarage, Broad Street. Convert and extend the existing garage into a family leisure room incorporating a loft bedroom with new dormers to the front and rear.

DM/24/1335: 1 Horsgate View, Horsgate Lane. Loft conversion with gable-end and rear dormer.

Ditchling

SDNP/24/01957/FUL: 16 South Street. Construction of a car port over existing car parking spaces.

SDNP/24/02124/FUL: Oakmill Barn, Beacon Road. Erection of a temporary rural workers dwelling in connection with an equine rehabilitation business.

East Grinstead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0983: 67 Campbell Crescent. Demolition of garage and storage building. Double / part single storey side and rear extension roof extension and loft conversion with pitched roof dormers, a Juliette balcony to the rear elevation and front porch. (Amended plans and description 06/06/2024).

DM/24/1300: 9 St Agnes Road. Proposed first floor side extension, internal and external changes at ground and first floor levels.

DM/24/1305: 19 Buckhurst Way. Proposed ground floor wrap around extension, first floor side extension.

DM/24/1322: 97 Garden Wood Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1337: 49 Newick Way. Proposed garage conversion to form a study and kitchen.

DM/24/1361: 15 The Rise. Willow trees (T1 and T2) - Reduce back by 2-3 metres. Cherry Trees (G1) - Remove.

Hassocks

DM/24/0424: Land To The Rear Of Ockley Grange, Ockley Lane. Proposed erection of detached single storey 1 bed building to be used as a self contained holiday let. Amended and additional plans received to show parking area and removal of front window to holiday let building. Drainage plan and details received 22.05.2024.

DM/24/0714: 52 Parklands Road. Proposed single storey rear extension and rear deck. Amended Plans received 07.06.2024 showing reduced depth and reconfiguration of raised rear deck and addition of new screen fencing on northern garden boundary adjacent to flats at Heron Tye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1362: Rear Of 13 And 14 Fir Tree Way. 2 x Oak Trees - Crown lift by 9m. (T1) Removing lowest 2 limbs towards 13 Fir Tree Way.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1196: 23 Highland Road. Proposed annexe building to the rear of property (Amended Plans and Application Form received 03/06/2024).

DM/24/1304: Brambletyne, 5 The Rushes. 5 x Oak Trees, Reduce overhang into 41 Marlow Drive by 2 metres.

DM/24/1315: Land Adj. To 40 Lewes Road. T1 Oak - Fell. T2, T4 and T5 Holly - coppice up to 1 metre. T3 Hawthorn - coppice up to 1 metre. T6 Oak - remove wounded subdominant stem leaving 2m stub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1357: Homeleigh, Lowfield Road. Proposed demolition of existing conservatory, erection of a single storey rear extension and new pitched roof to replace the section of flat roof over the existing dwelling.

DM/24/1360: Land Adj. To Henry House, 85 Renfields. 4 x limes - Monolith.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1353: Lattenbury, Lewes Road. Proposed first floor extension to rear of existing property.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0755: 1 Lynton Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension to create a garage, replacement summer house (previously demolished), new vehicular access from highway. Amended plans received 27.05.2024 and 31.05.2024 showing new vehicular access removed and proposed widening of existing vehicular access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1054: Garden House, 93A High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of a single storey detached garage.

DM/24/1321: Pook Bourne Stud Farm, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed barn to house isolation stables.

Lindfield

DM/24/1279: 34 Finches Park Road. Proposed single and two storey, rear and side extensions. Infill of existing entrance canopy to form internal porch. New doors and windows.

DM/24/1283: 35 Compton Road. Proposed side and rear extension to ground floor and the addition of a dormer and roof lights to upper floor with minor internal alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1307: 35 Beckworth Lane. Proposed rear single and double storey extension with front dormer.

DM/24/1382: Lime Trees, 104 High Street. Yew Trees x3 (G1) - Reduce and Reshape Crowns by 1 metre.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0055: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Full Planning Application to retain the amended site levels on land to the South of Scamps Hill, in connection with development under construction and permitted under application reference DM/22/2699 (Variation of Conditions 7 and 8 relating to Reserved Matters application DM/20/2763).

West Hoathly

DM/23/1973: Philpots Manor School, Hook Lane. Conversion of two existing barns (used as equestrian stables) to create two detached dwellings, together with associated car parking, landscaping and amenity space (Revised plans and Planning Statement received 30.10.2023. Sustainability Statement received 30.10.2023. Noise responses received 27.11.2023 and 29.11.2023. Odour Assessment received 22.05.2024. Dust Assessment received 31.05.2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1332: Old House, Ardingly Road. Proposed erection of oak framed outbuilding to be used as Estate office.

DM/24/1363: St Margarets Church, North Lane. Installation of flat rooflight to existing flat roof of Vestry.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0359: 56 Orchard Close. Burgess Hill. Erection of double carport.

Worth