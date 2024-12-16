The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 9 and 13.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2735: North Hall Cottage, Mallions Lane, Staplefield. Demolition of existing outbuilding and conservatory, replacing conservatory with a glass canopy. New extension and glass link, internal alterations, new laid patio and paths. New protecting timber box frame window and door in existing historic openings. Existing oil tank to be replaced with a new tank on a concrete base in a different position and to be screened by a fence and the existing cesspit is to be replaced with a new treatment plant.

DM/24/2959: Mabels Emporium, 10 Victoria Way, Burgess Hill. Two storey rear extension and proposed Gym use on ground and first floor. (Image: Google Maps)

Ardingly

DM/24/2780: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Replacement of the existing oil tank fired boilers with a new Air and Water Source Heat Pump system and associated works (Amended description 09/12/2024).

DM/24/2822: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Replacement of the existing oil tank fired boilers with a new Air and Water Source Heat Pump system and associated works (Amended description 09/12/2024).

DM/24/2953: Lywood Barn, Lindfield Road, Ardingly. The addition of a new entrance porch to the rear of the existing barn. The alteration of a several windows and the addition of a new window, side door and rooflight.

DM/24/2954: Lywood Barn, Lindfield Road, Ardingly. The conversion of an existing garage building into a part garage, part home office building. Proposed works include the replacement of an existing conservatory with a rear extension.

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/2992: Rossendale, 5 Wellfield, Ashurst Wood. Proposed single storey rear extension with pitched roof and metal cladding.

Balcombe

DM/24/2869: Oldland, Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. Proposed rear/side single storey extension.

DM/24/2912: Equestrian Yard, London Road, Balcombe. Proposed conversion of stables and timber barn to one residential dwelling and change of use of land to residential curtilage.

Bolney

DM/24/2215: Land Adj To Nightingales, The Street, Bolney. Outline application with some matters reserved (Appearance and Landscaping) for the development of two semi-detached houses and associated parking.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2073: 3 Winkhurst Way, Burgess Hill. 3 x Silver birch trees. Cut back to previous cutting points.

DM/24/2970: Capital Hair And Beauty, Unit A, Consort Way, Burgess Hill. Construction of new commercial building within classes E(g), B2 and B8.

DM/24/2979: Tree Adjacent To 2 Willowhurst, Burgess Hill. T3 - Monterey Cypress Reduce height of weakened remaining stem to the South, by 4m (to same level of North Stem that was previously snapped in storm from 16m to 12m).

DM/24/2988: 89 Janes Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed pitched roof dormer to North/Rear elevation.

DM/24/3044: Ote Hall Farm, Janes Lane, Burgess Hill. Discharge of planning condition no 4 in relation to planning application DM/21/3607.

Chailey

LW/24/0653: The Old Dairy, Railway Lane, Sheffield Park, North Chailey. Replace existing temporary Portakabin with larger temporary Portakabin with floor space of 28msq.

LW/24/0727 & LW/24/0728: Warren Farmhouse, Warren Lane, North Chailey. Replacement of existing link to include new pitched glazed roof, new cladding and alterations to fenestration to existing garage, removal of section of internal wall between kitchen and link, removal of paint and cement render from brick fireplaces and chimney stack, cleaning of timbers, installation of additional appliances on ground/first floors.

LW/24/0729 & LW/24/0730: Warren Farmhouse, Warren Lane, North Chailey. Conversion of former agricultural buildings to holiday accommodation, associated alterations and landscape works.

Cuckfield

DM/24/3020: Land Adjacent To Birch Tree House, 1 Bevan Bank, Cuckfield. T1 Lime: Reduce entire crown to shape by 2 - 2.5m.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0882: Land To The Rear Of 18-26 Railway Approach, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey extension to existing building for the use to remain as a workshop. (BNG received 29.11.2024. Amended description 11/12/2024.)

DM/24/2794: Land To Rear Of Mulberry Gate, Copthorne Road, Felbridge. Change of use of land to residential garden.

DM/24/2989: Roxanne, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Part single part double storey side extension.

DM/24/3005: 1 Nightingale Close, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing single storey attached garage and erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Installation of solar panels on the rear roof and Air Source Heat Pump.

DM/24/3027: 1 Barn Field Place, East Grinstead. T2 0 large Beech Tree, fell. Re-plant 1 x heavy standard tree of native species. T5 - large Beech Tree, prune back 3-4m to north over neighbouring property.

Hassocks

DM/24/3004: 3 Newlands Close, Hassocks. Proposed rear and side single storey extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2569: Little Barn, Hanlye Barn, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Installation of two doors and four window screens, together with tiled steps at Little Barn.

DM/24/2677: 82 Middle Village, Haywards Heath. Replace white wooden windows and patio doors with white uPVC double glazing windows and door.

DM/24/2987: Cameron House, 60A Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Fell two conifers.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/3014: Burghurst Lodge, Wyatts Lane, Horsted Keynes. Silver Birch (T1) - Reduce by 6-8 metres. Silver Birch (T3) - Fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2787: White Oaks, London Road, Sayers Common. Conversion of garden room to residential annex.

DM/24/2942: 7 Maude Singer Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed ground floor rear extension.

DM/24/2983: White Horse Lodge, Furzeland Way, Sayers Common. Replacement of Existing Container with New.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/2830: Orchard Farm, Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill. Conversion of the existing barn and stable block to a residential property and creation of a new access. (Amended description 10.12.2024).

DM/24/2963: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Application for Modification of Planning Obligation Schedule 1, Paragraphs 5.6 and 5.7 (Scamps Hill Country Park) and Schedule 3, Paragraph 3 (Primary School Land) pursuant to the S.106 Agreement Dated 9 June 2017.

DM/24/2984: Burnside, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Proposed first floor rear extension.

DM/24/2994: Costells Wood, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Removal of existing conservatory replaced with single storey extension.

Newick

LW/24/0718: 21 Newick Drive, Newick. Alteration to existing single storey flat roof extension to pitched roof and change of external materials.

Plumpton, Streat, East Chiltington and St John (Without)

SDNP/24/04557/FUL: Plumpton College, Ditchling Road, Plumpton. Installation of 2 no, antennas and ancillary development thereto including 2 no. Remote Radio Units.

Slaugham

DM/24/2976: Devonshire House, High Street, Handcross. Erection of boundary wall to rear of building and revised fenestration to rear elevation.

Turners Hill

DM/24/2926: 3 Fen Place Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. Single storey side extension.

DM/24/2986: 10 Willow Ridge, Turners Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

West Hoathly

DM/24/3002: West Hoathly Bowls Club, Hook Lane, West Hoathly. Felling and removal of Oak tree at Northern edge of car park.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0707: Springbank, Slugwash Lane, Wivelsfield. Hipped to gable roof extension with raising of roof pitch, addition of two storey side extension and alterations to existing rear fenestration.

LW/24/0733: 26 Medway Gardens, Burgess Hill. Erection of a two storey and a single storey rear extension.

Worth

DM/24/2957: The Prince Albert, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Sever existing land to retain existing public house use and area of pub garden and erect a convenience store and 4 no. apartments with associated works, including alterations to the existing vehicular access and car park.

DM/24/2981: Palmers Autocentre Tyres, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Variation of condition 4 of planning appeal ref AP/23/0015 (DM/22/0867 - To allow for design changes.