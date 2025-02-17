The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 10 and 14.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balcombe

DM/25/0355: Lower Ricks, London Road, Balcombe. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/24/0874 - to amend the approved plans.

DM/25/0292: Land To The North Of Lyndon, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Full planning application for the retention of and further works for the erection of two residential dwellings (Use Class C3) with supporting infrastructure including access, parking and landscaping. (Image: Google Maps)

Burgess Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0114: 127 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill. Rear Extension to property was completed under permitted development in 2021.

DM/25/0139: Incorpore Ltd, 14 Mill Road, Burgess Hill. Change of use of the existing building from Administrative Offices (Class E(g)(i) to Massage Therapy Rooms (Class E(e). Development of a front access ramp.

DM/25/0305: Land To The South Of Kings Way, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/23/1548 - to amend the plans to allow minor amendments to the approved scheme.

DM/25/0311: 3 Inholmes Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0339: 38 The Martlets, Burgess Hill. To carry out temporary filming within the Lidl and Heights units. Unit 38 and 49 The Martlets Shopping Centre. Total of 28 days filming within a 12 month period. applicable dates cover 40 days to allow for movements in schedules, only 28 days filming will be carried out.

DM/25/0340: City Electrical Factors, Unit B1, Burgess Hill Trade Centre, York Road. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduce radial spread by 3 metres. Oak Tree (T2) - Reduce radial spread by 2- 3 metres.

DM/25/0344: 64 Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Application to discharge Condition No's: 10 - Proposed Screens/walls 11 - EV Charging 12 - Connection to High-speed Broadband 14 - LEMP 15 - Lighting Design for Biodiversity in connection with planning approval ref:DM/24/1886.

DM/25/0373: 103 Station Road, Burgess Hill. Variation Condition of No: 3 of Planning Permission DM/24/2846 to enable substitution of plans to allow for the materials to be changed on the rear dormer to black timber, with a natural timber infill, in line with the facing materials of the ground floor extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0376: Land To The South Of Kings Way, Burgess Hill. Discharge of Condition 18 relating to planning reference DM/23/1548.

Chailey

LW/25/0043: Hickwells, Cinder Hill, Chailey. Relocation of the main bathroom door by 200mm, removal of existing partition wall/door between the guest room and ensuite at first floor level.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0372: 19 Manor Drive, Cuckfield. T2388 - Lime - Repeat crown reduction to a final height of 18m with a 3m horizontal radial canopy spread. Remove deadwood more than 25mm diameter. Remove mature upright regrowth from prior pruning points. Crown lift to 5m. Remove epicormic growth on the lower 5m of the stem to within 1cm of the parent material on an annual basis to allow survey.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/25/00293/HOUS: The Barn, Lewes Road, Westmeston. Single storey first floor rear extension, new front porch, gable end side roof extension and fenestration alterations.

East Grinstead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0286: West Street Baptist Church, West Street, East Grinstead. Non Material Amendment to planning application DM/22/0738 - to amend the roof profile to raise the ceiling height.

DM/25/0322: 37 Linden Avenue, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0338: 40 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduce Crown by approx 2 metres.

DM/25/0352: 5 Moor Place, East Grinstead. Ground works and associated fibrous root pruning to install a root barrier 32m in length and 3.5m in depth.

Hassocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0301: 61 Stonepound Road, Hassocks. Removal of existing front porch and rear conservatory. Two-storey extension at front of property, and stepped two-storey / single-storey extension at rear. New obscured glass side window and two new extract vents in existing side wall at 1st floor.

DM/25/0310: Twinham, 34 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Proposed erection of 1 No. single storey, self-build dwelling house, with new access and parking on garden land to the east side of Twinham.

DM/25/0341: 12A The Close, Hassocks. Proposed 2 storey flank extension and single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2863: 2 Diamond Cottages, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Single storey extension to side/rear garden with associated alterations. (Arboricultural report and amended plans received 11/02).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0299: 63 Balcombe Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed ground floor single-storey side extension.

DM/25/0327: 38 Woodlands Road, Haywards Heath. Erection of first floor front extension on top of existing porch.

DM/25/0328: 45 Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey garage conversion.

DM/25/0331: 35 Blunts Wood Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension and first floor rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0334: 44 Barnmead, Haywards Heath. T10 Ash - crown reduction by no more than 4 metres.

DM/25/0343: 11 Oathall Avenue, Haywards Heath. Proposed first floor rear and side extensions. The rear extension to be built upon the existing rear ground floor extension with a full width balcony. The side extension to be built over the existing garage.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/0298: Buckhurst Meadow, Wyatts Lane, Horsted Keynes. Trees in rear garden. Apple trees - Thin crowns by approximately 5 percent. Hazel trees x3 - coppice. Chestnut - reduce and shape back to previous pollard points. Beech tree - reduce and shape by approximately 1 metre.

DM/25/0356: Rear Of Horsted Keynes Village Hall, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Damson Tree - Fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2932: Land South Of Contego Safety, Wearmaster House, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed variation of conditions 17 and 18 relating to planning application DM/21/1118 to allow 24 hours access to the site for 365 days a year with no exceptions and deliveries during the night. (Description of application amended on 11/02/2025).

DM/25/0292: Land To The North Of Lyndon, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Full planning application for the retention of and further works for the erection of two residential dwellings (Use Class C3) with supporting infrastructure including access, parking and landscaping.

DM/25/0313: Howard Lodge, 7 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Sycamore - crown reduce by 2m due to proximity to road.

DM/25/0330: 38 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Eucalyptus (T1) - reduce crown by 2 - 3m no further than previous pruning points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0358: 1 Wintergreen Way, Sayers Common. Erection of an annexe for ancillary use to the main dwellinghouse.

DM/25/0359: 1 Wintergreen Way, Sayers Common. Use of the land for siting a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwellinghouse.

Lindfield

DM/25/0270: The Toll House, 56 High Street, Lindfield. Proposed restorations, revision of outbuilding, insulation, new consumer unit, removal of modern wall, addition of shower room and minor reconfigurations.

DM/25/0271: The Toll House, 56 High Street, Lindfield. Proposed restorations, revision of outbuilding, insulation, new consumer unit, removal of modern wall, addition of shower room and minor reconfigurations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0296: 37 Blackthorns, Lindfield. Demolition of single storey rear extension, erection of two storey side extension and lean to extension. Addition of front porch and PV panels on roof slope.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/0274: Bacons Farm, Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill. Proposed Winery Building for Existing Vineyard.

DM/25/0302: 5 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. Multi stemmed silver birch tree and single stemmed silver birch tree - fell and remove both trees.

DM/25/0350: Goddenwick Farm, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Proposed change of use of residential outbuilding to a farm cafe and the retrospective replacement and extension of a timber deck.

Plumpton, Streat, East Chiltington and St John (Without)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/00418/FUL: Plumpton College, Ditchling Road, Plumpton. Installation of 2no. antennas and ancillary development thereto including 2no. Remote Radio Units.

Slaugham

DM/25/0309: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Ash dieback in a high usage zone. Reduce the tree back to a monolinth to prevent future issues.

Worth

DM/24/2646: Down Park Place, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of replacement ancillary domestic building comprising garage, garden store and gym. (amended tree protection plan 12/12 BNG info received 07/02).