The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between April 21 and 25.

Albourne

DM/25/1054: Nursery Barn, Church Lane, Albourne, Hassocks. Existing garden store converted to annex accommodation, no alterations to external elements.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0856: Land To R/O 99 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing garage and shed and erection of a single storey 2no bedroom dwelling with associated landscaping, parking for two cars and erection of a new shed.

DM/25/1038: 1 Oakwood Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed single story rear extension.

DM/25/1057 and 1058: Burgess Hill School For Girls, Keymer Road. Revision to floodlighting fittings and hours of operation.

DM/25/1059: 5 Sevenfields, Burgess Hill. English Oak - Crown reduce height and radial spreads back to previous pruning points, approx 2 - 3m. Remove epicormic growths from main steam.

Bolney

DM/25/0781: Red House Farm, Cowfold Road, Bolney. Proposed two storey rear extension. Existing store room removed. New soil vent stack. Roof replaced and repaired. New doors and some windows removed. New outdoor steps, wall and patio with glass balustrade. Various internal alterations and associated landscaping.

DM/25/1024: Providence Farm, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/21/1680 (Barn 1) - to allow amendments to the plans and drainage details.

DM/25/1025: Providence Farm, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Retrospective consent for retention of 1 residential unit as built, originally consented under permission DM/20/4235.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0942: 12 Manor Drive, Cuckfield. Proposed replacement of existing conservatory roof.

DM/25/1071: Bentleys, 2 Hatchlands, Cuckfield. Oak - Reduce by 1 - 2 metres and thin by 10% to reduce stress on decaying stem.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/01374/HOUS: Lime Tree House, 1 Hideaway Place, Ditchling. Erection of two storey side extension.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0773: Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Proposed conversion of an existing outbuilding to a two storey residential dwelling including its partial demolition. Removal of two outbuildings and erection of a detached 3 bay garage. Removal of existing hardstanding for the formation of a domestic garden.

DM/25/1006: 5-8A Whitehall Parade, London Road, East Grinstead. Variation of condition no.9 of planning application DM/24/0704 - to amend the fenestration of the building.

DM/25/1015: Fairfield House, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. Plain clay, vertical tile hanging to first floor, to the South West Elevation, Partial South East and North West Elevations.

DM/25/1029: 5 Beacon Rise, East Grinstead. Retrospective application to amend the landscaping to front of the property to provide additional off road parking.

DM/25/1030: 4 Beacon Rise, East Grinstead. Retrospective application to amend the landscaping to front of the property to provide additional off road parking.

DM/25/1035: 8 Kennedy Avenue, East Grinstead. The erection of a front extension to enlarge a galley kitchen.

DM/25/1069: Land Outside 1-9 Garden House Lane, East Grinstead. T7 Horse Chestnut and T13 Sycamore - reduce whole crown by approximately 2m to previous reduction points, crown lift to 5m above ground level on all aspects, remove epicormic and basal growth.

DM/25/1073: Flat 1, Tobias Place, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. Chestnut (T1) - Thin Canopy by 20%. Birch (T2) - Fell. Leylandii (T3) - Reduce height by approx 3 metres to leave a height of 7 metres.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0445: Land At Colwell Farm, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Outline application with all matters reserved except for access, for up to 80 dwellings with associated landscaping, open space, infrastructure and vehicular and pedestrian accesses. UPDATED INFORMATION of highways layby plan, Transport Note, response to Ecology consultation comments and updated Landscape Visual Impact Assessment.

DM/25/0847: 23 Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. Hawthorn - Cut back overhanging branches on top of garage. (site address changed 23.4.25)

DM/25/0930: 50 College Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed ground floor rear extension.

DM/25/1013: 24 Old Wickham Lane, Haywards Heath. Part ground floor, part first floor extension and creation of new porch.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0868: 14 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks. Single storey rear infill extension, partial replacement of existing windows, 2no windows and creation of front driveway. (Amended redline site plan received 17/04/2025).

DM/25/1046: Newtons, 40 New Way Lane, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks. Proposed two storey front, rear and side extensions with a Juliette balcony to the first floor rear elevation and an extension to the existing garage to create a double garage.

Lindfield

DM/25/1052: 44 Brookway, Lindfield, Haywards Heath. Oak - Crown thinning of 30%.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/1019: 49 William Allen Lane, Lindfield, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey side extension and grey composite cladding to the first floor, pitched roof. Single storey rear extension, new front porch extension. All new windows and windows replacing existing will be grey UPVC flush casement windows. High level slot windows with obscure glazing to ground floor side wall of new side extension.

DM/25/1026: 51 William Allen Lane, Lindfield, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey extension to the side of the property and new outbuilding.

Newick

LW/25/0148: Land At Goldbridge Farm, Goldbridge Road, Newick. Phased outline development for up to 250 new homes (including 40% affordable), access, landscaping, open space and other associated infrastructure with all matters reserved except site access.

Slaugham

DM/25/1014: The Garden House, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid, Haywards Heath. Change of Use from agricultural land to domestic garden / residential curtilage associated with The Garden House.

DM/25/1056: Swallows, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid, Haywards Heath. Proposed ground floor single storey rear extension.

West Hoathly

DM/25/1048: The Conservatory Duckyls, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly. The retention of existing building (due to be demolished under planning permission DM/22/2429) to create a car port and garden store to be used in connection with newly constructed dwelling.

Westmeston

SDNP/25/01390/LDE: Sorrento, Spatham Lane, Westmeston. Continued occupation of dwelling in breach of agricultural occupancy condition attached to E/69/24.

SDNP/25/01394/LDE: Sorrento, Spatham Lane, Westmeston. Use of land and buildings for ancillary domestic purposes.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0165: Brook Lodge, Theobalds Road, Burgess Hill. Erection of 1no. dwellinghouse with detached garage, associated access and landscaping.

LW/25/0211: Cumbria, Green Road, Wivelsfield Green. Demolition of garage, proposed two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and fenestration alterations (Resubmission).

Worth

DM/24/3104: Sandhill Farm, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Temporary agriculturally-tied caravan accommodation. Amended plans, BNG metric and application form received 4th and 14th April to amend red line to provide on-site BNG.

DM/25/0438: Ember Rise, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey rear extension, porch extension, first floor extension with a crown roof, changes to fenestration and removal of chimney. (amended plans received 10.04.2025)

DM/25/1045: 28 Old Station Close, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey rear extension.