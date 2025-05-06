Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between April 28 and May 2.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/3070: The Old Lodge, Ditton Place, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Proposed single storey field shelter on land adjacent to, and subordinate to, The Old Lodge. The proposal also comprises the addition of native hedging and trees around the proposed shelter and boundary. (Biodiversity Enhancement Strategy Report and Ecological Appraisal received 05.03.2025) (Revised plans received 16.04.2025).

Ardingly

DM/25/1112: The Holt, Stonehurst, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Proposal for a new garden artist studio.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1060: Land At And Adjacent To The Former Sewage Treatment Works, Fairbridge Way, Burgess Hill. Variation of conditions 2, 3 and 6 relating to planning application DM/21/2627 (as amended by NMA DM/25/1095). (Amended information and plans received 29 April 2025).

DM/25/0589: Land North Of Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. The installation of 1 No. 30 metre high lattice tower mounted with 6 No. antennas, 12 No. cabinets, within a compound comprised of 2.4 metre high palisade fencing painted green, 1 No. electrical metre cabinet and associated development thereto. (amended plans received 25.04.2025, amended photo montage received 01.05.2025 and amended description 06.05.2025).

DM/25/0923: 104 St Andrews Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed demolition of existing outbuilding and wall and erection of a single storey rear extension with glazed verandah (Amended description and plans received 30.04/2025).

DM/25/1089: 1 Gerald Close, Burgess Hill. Lime Tree - fell.

DM/25/1144: 23 Foxglove Close, Burgess Hill. T1 - Oak - Reduce lowest lateral bough to lessen wind loading by 1m back to suitable growth points.

Chailey

LW/25/0197: Glendene House, Station Road, North Chailey. Erection of 2no. Dwelling-houses, demolition of 2no. existing outbuildings with hard and soft landscaping and fenestration alterations to the existing dwelling-house.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0993: Southease, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. New detached garage with secure store and log store. Extending driveway.

DM/25/1079: Burtenshaws, Church Platt, Cuckfield. Replace existing wooden windows with like-for-like uPVC windows.

DM/25/1093: The Co-operative Food, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Replace existing signage with new almost like for like signage.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/01705/HOUS & SDNP/25/01706/LIS: 80 East End Lane, Ditchling. Taking down of parts of damaged outbuilding and rebuilding over a larger footprint, including open carport.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0556: 2 Chantlers Close, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey wrap around extension to the rear south elevation and the side west elevation. (amended plans received 28.04.2025).

DM/25/0934: East Grinstead Sports Club, Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead. Proposed Additional 37 Vehicle Parking Spaces adjacent to existing main car-park.

DM/25/1070: 1 Regal Drive, East Grinstead. Construction of a new front porch to accommodate a shower room and WC.

Hassocks

DM/25/0672: 46 Dale Avenue, Hassocks. Extensions and alterations to the existing house and conservatory, including the demolition of the back porch, carport and garage. Construction of a lean-to shed and extension to existing garden room.

DM/25/0845: The Old Thatch, 15 Lodge Lane, Hassocks. Retrospective application for the conversion of a detached garage to office with a walk way link to house.

DM/25/1047: The Oaks, Southdown Farm, Lodge Lane, Hassocks. First floor extension above link between house and swimming pool enclosure.

DM/25/1092: 42 Stanford Avenue, Hassocks. Proposed hip to gable Roof extension and loft conversion including the erection of a rear dormer and installation of Velux rooflights to front elevation. New Side elevation windows to first and second floor.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1077: 2 - 8 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath. Change of use from commercial space to two flats.

DM/25/1086: 30 Quarry Hill, Haywards Heath. Proposed single and double storey extension with garage conversion.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1142: Trinity Court, Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak Tree (T1) - Crown Reduce by up to 2 metres.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1611: Pegden Hall, Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill. Retrospective change of use of a tract of agricultural land which has been incorporated into the adjacent C3 Class domestic garden - corrected location and block plan received.

DM/25/1118: Foxwood House, 18A The Platt, Lindfield. T2 Beech - cut back low limb 2 meters back past fence line.

Slaugham

DM/25/1124: 5 Smugglers End, Handcross. T1-T3 - x3 Silver Birch - crown reduction of 1.5 to 2 metres.

DM/25/1125: 22 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Variation of condition no 2 of planning application DM/24/0470 - To allow for design changes.

Streat

SDNP/25/01307/CND: Blackberry Wood, Streat Lane, Streat. Variation of condition 1 (details to changes of types of vans) related to Planning Approval LW/09/1115 to include changing designated wardens accommodation from one cabin to an alternative one.

Turners Hill

DM/24/1165: Land At Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Outline application with all matters except access and layout reserved - Proposed demolition of existing building and construction of buildings comprising, agricultural, café, retail, museum and event space, for use in association with surrounding land for horticultural and agricultural activities by visiting members of the public (together with surrender of outline planning permission for construction of crematorium chapel and natural burial site). Formation of associated car parking, minor upgrade of existing vehicular access, and provision of surface water attenuation basin, landscaping and infrastructure works (Updated information received 14 November 2024 and 8 April 2025).

DM/25/1121: Shamrock Cottage, North Street, Turners Hill. Leylandii x1 - fell.

Worth

DM/24/2957: The Prince Albert, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Sever existing land to retain existing public house use and area of pub garden and erect a convenience store and 4 no. apartments with associated works, including alterations to the existing vehicular access and car park (Amended plans and retail justification received 1 May 2025).

DM/25/1074: Sideways, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Conversion of bungalow loft to provide bedroom, bathroom and mechanical room accommodation, and addition of front entrance porch at ground floor level.

DM/25/1083: 6 Knowle Close, Copthorne. Conversion of the existing bungalow's loft space into habitable accommodation and construction of a front porch extension.