The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 5 and 9.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/0886: South Meadow Cottage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Retrospective planning application for the partial change of use of land to residential garden area (revised description).

DM/25/1129: Land At Foxhole Farm, Foxhole Lane, Bolney. Outline application (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale reserved), for the erection of up to 200 residential dwellings, including affordable housing; a community building (use class F1) encompassing land for education provision, together with associated access, ancillary parking and landscaping; the creation of a vehicular access point from the A272 Cowfold Road, and pedestrian and cycle only access to The Street; and creation of a network of roads, footways, and cycleways through the site; together with the provision of countryside open space, children's play areas, community orchard, and allotments; sustainable drainage systems and landscape buffers.

Bolney

DM/25/0780: Red House Farm, Cowfold Road, Bolney. Proposed two storey rear extension. Existing store room removed. New soil vent stack. Roof replaced and repaired. New doors and some windows removed. New outdoor steps, wall and patio with glass balustrade. Various internal alterations and associated landscaping.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/1099: 44 Nightingale Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1143: 18 Wykeham Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1159: 3 Oakwood Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

DM/25/1196: Burgess Hill School For Girls, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. Various works to trees as detailed in accompanying tree schedule.

DM/25/0289: 5 Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill. Amended description - Variation of condition 1 relating to planning application DM/23/0201 (as amended by s.96a approval DM/25/0991) - to amend the approved plans.

Chailey

LW/25/0171: Wowo Campsite, Wapsbourne Manor, Farm Lane, Sheffield Park, North Chailey. Installation of solar panels, sewage treatment plant and food hut.

Cuckfield

DM/25/1141: Burtenshaws, Church Platt, Cuckfield. Proposed uPVC covering to existing soffit, fascia, bargeboards and cladding to ground floor and first floor rooflines, and replace old gutters and gutter downpipes with new, like-for-like.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0477: 19 College Lane, East Grinstead. Proposed off road parking bay. (Amended Plans received 06/05/2025)

DM/25/1100: 21 Blount Avenue, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/25/1106: 4 And 4A East Court Villas, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Change of flat 4 and 4a to a single family C3 dwelling.

DM/25/1126: Precisions Technology Supplies Ltd, 15 And 16 Birches Industrial Estate, East Grinstead. Minor external refurbishment works to enhance the appearance of the buildings, consisting of new timber cladding and decorative paint finish to doors, windows and entrance canopy.

DM/25/1133: 97 Moat Road, East Grinstead. Erection of a single storey rear extension and a double storey side extension, including demolition of existing garage and side extension.

DM/25/1150: 31 Overton Shaw, East Grinstead. The demolition of an existing rear conservatory, proposed single storey rear extension, and installation of a fixed skylight to the proposed rear extension.

DM/25/1153: First And Second Floor, 5 - 11 London Road, East Grinstead. Change of use of Class E commercial, business and service to 2 residential properties (C3).

DM/25/1170: Stildon Brendoncare Nursing Home, Dorset Avenue, East Grinstead. Oak Trees (T1,T2,T3 and T4) - Fell.

Hassocks

DM/25/0381: 45 Ockley Way, Hassocks. Side extension at first floor over existing ground floor area and associated two storey rear extension. Removal of the existing ancillary garage and outhouse buildings and the installation of fencing along the eastern garden boundary. New porch. (Revised plans received 07.05.2025. Revised description agreed 08.05.2025).

DM/25/1172: 31 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Variation of condition nos 2 and 4 relating to planning application DM/24/2716 - to allow design changes to rear extension flat roof.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1108: Central Education Ltd, Barclay Court, Market Place, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition nos 2 and 8 - To replace approved drawings with new drawings, to amend the materials, layout of staircores and fenestration detail at third floor.

DM/25/1113: 19 Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed two-storey wrap around extension and new porch.

DM/25/1130: 66 Western Road, Haywards Heath. Removal of chimney, extending the pitched roof and inserting a loft conversion.

DM/25/1145: 60 Blunts Wood Road, Haywards Heath. New porch to front of the house, Extension of utility room, Extension out from rear of garage and removal of wall between kitchen and dining room to form one room and raising roof of garage to create room above.

DM/25/1149: Northlands Wood Primary Academy, Beech Hill, Haywards Heath. The proposed development will provide extensions to the Hall and the Community Facility at the existing school.

DM/25/1163: Byron Court And Chaucer Court, Paddockhall Road, Haywards Heath. The proposal includes replacement of the existing balustrades on all balconies for Chaucer and Byron Court. (Proposed materials - glass and stainless steel).

DM/25/1167: 6 Eastern Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed rear single storey extension with flat roof and lantern rooflight and garage conversion to office space.

DM/25/1177: 16 Ash Grove, Haywards Heath. Proposed loft conversion.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1152: Mote Croft, Church Lane, Horsted Keynes. G1 Thuja x25 fell. T2 Ash - canopy raise by 5m to clear roof of school. T3 Holly - coppice. T4 Holly - coppice. T5 Cherry - fell. T6 Willow - fell. T7 Horse Chestnut - fell. T8 Willow - coppice. T9 Willow - coppice. T10 Cypress - fell. T11 Norway Spruce - fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0643: 142 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single-storey rear extension with 2 no.rooflights, replacement conservation area style sash windows to front elevation, and sunpipe to rear roof elevation. (Amended plans received 06.05.2025 and certificate received 08.05.2025).

DM/25/0851: The Old House, Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed car port (amended location plan received 24/04/2025).

DM/25/1160: 7 Sunleigh Court, Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Leylandii (T1) - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/25/1103: Marlow House, 107 High Street, Lindfield. Retrospective listed building consent for a variation to the scheme approved under DM/22/3695, incorporating some reinstatement works.

DM/25/1104: Marlow House, 107 High Street, Lindfield. Retrospective planning permission for a variation to the scheme approved under DM/22/3694, incorporating some reinstatement works.

DM/25/1184: 15 Appledore Gardens, Lindfield. New front porch and front dormer, new two storey rear extension, side elevations reconfigurations.

Worth

DM/25/1091: Little Acorns, Brookhill Road, Copthorne. Proposed single storey side extension, removal of front hipped roof and bay window, new render to front elevation and 2no. Front windows, velux sun tunnel to south facing existing roof.

DM/25/1102: Francis Court, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Variation of condition No: 2 relating to planning application DM/23/2360 - to amend the drawing list as the site plan has been updated.