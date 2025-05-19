The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 12 and 16.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/0854: Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Proposed insertion of 3 rooflights in southern roofslope.

DM/25/1264 & DM/25/1265: National Trust Standen, West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead. Removal of 3 oil boiler systems and replacing with low-carbon alternatives. Standen House (Grade 1) to gain a pellet biomass system and No 5 and No 6 Standen Cottages (Grade ll) to gain individual Air-Source Heat Pump systems to be located in the back gardens. This will include complete radiator and pipework upgrades.

Balcombe

DM/25/1206: Development Site, London Road, Balcombe. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning application DM/24/2270 - to allow design changes to plots 13 and 14 comprising of elevational treatments, internal reconfigurations and access and parking arrangements.

Bolney

DM/25/1180: 1 Marylands, Bolney. Proposed 12m x 15m temporary clear span structure to the side of the existing building and new 3m paladin fence with gate.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0840: 2 Paddock Walk, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0912: 2 Atkinson Gardens, Burgess Hill. Trees behind garden border fence to be cut back by the approximate 2 meters back to the fence line.

DM/25/1011: 1 Commercial Road, Burgess Hill. Two storey side extension and rear single storey extension. Two dormer windows to the rear roofslope. (Revised description agreed 06.05.2025).

DM/25/1039: 1 Oakwood Close, Burgess Hill. Single storey side extension. (Revised description agreed 06.05.2025).

DM/25/1088: 17 Franklands Way, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/23/1347 - to permit a material amendment to the garage doors.

DM/25/1117: Sharpthorns, 60A Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed two storey side extension to house in place of existing ground floor garage. Minor extension to rear of house. Construction of an annexe building for a family member within the garden.

DM/25/1128: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Second phase of the Western Bridge and Link Road, comprising the construction of a two-lane single carriageway road, with 3m shared surface (cyclist/pedestrian) on the west side of the highway, and a segregated 5m cycleway/footway on the east side. Connecting to the first phase of WBLR at the roundabout junction on the A2300. Provision of Western Bridge, spanning 71m, carrying the highway and cycleway/footway over the River Adur and floodplain, connecting with future phases at the eastern extent. Includes provision of access to future residential areas, signalised crossing points, earthworks, surface water and foul drainage infrastructure, utilities corridors, lighting and landscaping.

DM/25/1173: 144 Chanctonbury, Road Burgess Hill. Proposed front ground floor extension.

DM/25/1200: 3 Alexandra Road, Burgess Hill. Ground floor side extension and ridge height increase to create additional habitable accommodation in the loft.

DM/25/1236: Firgrove Nursing Home, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. Yew - reduce height by 2.5m

DM/25/1275: 7 Thornhurst, Burgess Hill. Oak - Thin regrowth by 25 percent.

Chailey

LW/25/0215: Land At Banks Road, North Chailey. Car park for 12 car parking spaces with turning.

Cuckfield

DM/25/1237: The Old Vicarage, Broad Street, Cuckfield. Red cedar - reduce height by upto 5m to match height of hedge.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0833: 4 Burston Gardens, East Grinstead. Proposed gable end first floor rear extension with juliette balcony, new roof lights to rear dormer, alterations to garage roof and rear and side main building fenestration.

DM/25/1193: 30 Estcots Drive, East Grinstead. To apply for the kerb in front of my property to be dropped.

DM/25/1255: 21 Garden House Lane, East Grinstead. 3 x Beech, T1 and T2 remove epicormic growth to a height of 5m. Reduce overhanging growth by upto 3m and no further than previous cut points.

DM/25/1256: 23 Garden House Lane, East Grinstead. 7 x beech trees. T1, T4 and T5, remove epicormic growth to a height of 5m. Reduce overhanging growth by max of 3m, no further than previous cut points. T3 - Remove 2 drooping branches back to secondary branch.

Hassocks

DM/25/0437: The Beaumont, 8 Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. External works to reduce and level the driveway. (BRE light impact plan received 14/04 and AIA Tree report received 13/05).

DM/25/1098: Barn Cottage, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/24/0407 - to allow for material changes to the external elevations.

DM/25/1212: 14 Sycamore Way, Hassocks. Conversion of loft space including construction of rear facing dormer window.

DM/25/1224: 35 Kings Drive, Hassocks. Proposed single storey rear extension to provide new kitchen/dining/living space, internal alterations to existing layout and external alterations to windows and materials.

DM/25/1232: 109 Grand Avenue, Hassocks. Proposed loft conversion with rear gable and side dormer.

DM/25/1243: 16 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Retrospective planning for front fence.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0331: 35 Blunts Wood Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension and first floor rear extension. Amended plans received 15.05.2025 showing revised extension design and daylight illustration for first floor extension.

DM/25/0959: 12 Sheppeys, Haywards Heath. Proposed rear single storey extension, small extension to rear of garage, front porch extension, small new ground floor side window to new wc and raised decked area to the rear of the property. Amended Description.

DM/25/1171: 28 Allen Road, Haywards Heath. Existing garage to be converted into living accommodation.

DM/25/1204: 5 Osborne Mews, South Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed alterations to convert roof terrace to a bedroom.

DM/25/1216: 5 Lucas Way, Haywards Heath. Poplar (T1) - Fell. Sycamore x 4 (Multi stemmed) (G2) - Crown reduce by 3m. Thuja (T3) - Crown reduce by 3m. Ash (T4) - Fell.

DM/25/1238: Linden, 9 Fox Hill Village, Haywards Heath. Proposed garage conversion.

DM/25/1266: 11 Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. Change of use from Small HMO (C4) (currently 6 sharers) to Large HMO (Sui Generis) (7 sharers).

DM/25/1287: Land To Rear Of 126C And 128A Franklands Village, Haywards Heath. T1 - Holly - pollard at 4m from ground. T2 - Birch - Fell. T3 - Birch - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1168: Annexe, Keysford, Treemans Road, Horsted Keynes. Convert existing barn into a two bedroom ancillary accommodation.

DM/25/1169: Annexe, Keysford, Treemans Road, Horsted Keynes. Convert existing barn into a two bedroom ancillary accommodation.

DM/25/1270: Freshfield Lane Brickworks, Freshfield Lane, Danehill. Installation of No10 carports fitting with solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities located within existing carparks.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1208: Friday Ad Ltd, London Road, Sayers Common. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/23/2039 to allow for changes to the scheme.

DM/25/1211: Washbrooks Family Farm, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of a cattle barn 40m x 10m for straw based winter housing of pedigree Dester herd.

DM/25/1214: 13 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Partial removal of garden wall. Construction of hard landscaped area across the front amenity space for off street parking, with associated dropped kerb.

DM/25/1215: 13 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Partial removal of garden wall. Construction of hard landscaped area across the front amenity space for off street parking, with associated dropped kerb.

DM/25/1230: 158 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Box Elder - reduce crown by 2m, T2 Hazel - reduce crown by 1m, T3 Hazel - Crown reduce by 1m.

DM/25/1260: Goldings, 1 College Place, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of existing detached single storey garage, for ancillary use by occupants of main house.

Lindfield

DM/25/1245: Lane House, 37 Denmans Lane, Lindfield. Erection of part two storey, part single storey side extension, front extension and rear extension with changes to fenestration and associated landscaping works, including widening existing access.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/1242: 3 Kidbrook, Lindfield. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/24/2251.

Plumpton

LW/25/0206: Bluebell Cottage, Green Lane, Plumpton. Variation of Conditions: 1 (Plans), 2 (Protect Retained Trees) and 6 (Approval of External Materials) in relation to approval LW/24/0196 to amend design, change external materials, alter fenestration and remove trees in order to reduce build cost.

Turners Hill

DM/25/1049: 9 Newstone Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. Retrospective application for a single storey rear extension joined onto an existing out house and a detached single storey single bay garage.

DM/25/1078: Pots And Pithoi Ltd, The Barns, East Street, Turners Hill. Erection of single storey store and car parking area.

West Hoathly

DM/25/1217: Glebe House, Church Hill, West Hoathly. Demolish existing timber structure pool house. Replace with new enlarged timber structure pool house outbuilding with tiled pitched roof.

DM/25/1246: Moatlands, Vowels Lane, West Hoathly. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/22/0536 - for the condition to be varied and propose the following revised wording - 'The parking spaces shown shaded blue on Drawing 001 (dated 27 November 2024) shall be retained at all times for their designated purpose.'

DM/25/1272: Cobwebbs, North Lane, West Hoathly. Proposed replacement porch to front of property.

Worth

DM/25/0245: Land North Of Ethlinden, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Change of use of land to equestrian and associated works including post and rail fence and timber gate (Corrected location and block plans received 14 May 2025).

DM/25/0533: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Emergency work to part-dismantle and re-build two chimneys due to storm damage.

DM/25/0534: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Emergency work to part-dismantle and re-build two chimneys due to storm damage.

DM/25/1090: 33 Hophurst Drive, Crawley Down. T3 Alder - reduce crown by upto 7 meters. Thin overhang over neighbour fence by upto 60%. Thin front of tree by 50%. T4 - Cherry - reduce crown by upto 7m. Reduce branch over shed by upto 3m. Thin crown overhanging nextdoor fence by upto 60%.

DM/25/1234: 21 Kitsmead, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension, single storey front extension and first floor front extension.

DM/25/1241: Cherokee, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. T1 Beech tree - lift crown to a height of 5.5m.