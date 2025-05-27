The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 19 and 23.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/0854: Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Proposed insertion of 3 rooflights in southern roofslope.

DM/25/1327: The Martlets Shopping Centre, Burgess Hill. Variation of conditions 6, 21 and 29 relating to planning application DM/19/3331 - amendment of approved drawings to improve the viability and deliverability of the scheme.

DM/25/1305: The Old Woodyard Slaugham Road Staplefield Haywards Heath. Adaption of the approved fenestration to increase the size of the glazing. Addition of 4 velux rooflights.

Ardingly

DM/25/1040: Earthingleigh, College Road, Ardingly. Retrospective application for the erection of two new residential dwellings with detached garages, to regularise the proposal following construction changes to what was approved under DM/22/3241.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/0865: 6 Chapel Lane, Ashurst Wood. Proposed extension and refurbishment of existing dwelling house with removal and replacement of 1 no outbuildings. (Amended plans received 20.05.25).

DM/25/1293: Holly Cottage, Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood. Retrospective application for two external garden retaining wall.

Bolney

DM/25/0932: Upper Garstons, Cowfold Road, Bolney. Change of use from residential to business use class E(c)(iii).

DM/25/1195: 1 Marylands, Bolney. Retrospective planning application for a new timber close boarded fence replacing existing paladin fence and new water tank with steel clad enclosure.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2530: Premier Inn, Charles Avenue, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing hotel restaurant and replacement with new building providing additional hotel bedrooms and guest restaurant, together with alterations to the car park and all associated works. (Amended information and plans received 20.05.2025).

DM/25/0637: 20 Janes Lane, Burgess Hill. Remove existing first floor roof construction. Raise existing walls and form new pitched roof with front facing dormers. Create new undercover front canopy. Amended Plans received 22.05.2025 and 23.05.2025 showing a proposed street scene and material finish amendments to each proposed elevation.

DM/25/0840: 2 Paddock Walk Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0912: 2 Atkinson Gardens, Burgess Hill. Trees behind garden border fence to be cut back by the approximate 2 meters back to the fence line.

DM/25/1011: 1 Commercial Road, Burgess Hill. Two storey side extension and rear single storey extension. Two dormer windows to the rear roofslope. (Revised description agreed 06.05.2025).

DM/25/1039: 1 Oakwood Close, Burgess Hill. Single storey side extension. (Revised description agreed 06.05.2025).

DM/25/1088: 17 Franklands Way, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/23/1347 - to permit a material amendment to the garage doors.

DM/25/1117: Sharpthorns, 60A Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed two storey side extension to house in place of existing ground floor garage. Minor extension to rear of house. Construction of an annexe building for a family member within the garden.

DM/25/1128: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Second phase of the Western Bridge and Link Road, comprising the construction of a two-lane single carriageway road, with 3m shared surface (cyclist/pedestrian) on the west side of the highway, and a segregated 5m cycleway/footway on the east side. Connecting to the first phase of WBLR at the roundabout junction on the A2300. Provision of Western Bridge, spanning 71m, carrying the highway and cycleway/footway over the River Adur and floodplain, connecting with future phases at the eastern extent. Includes provision of access to future residential areas, signalised crossing points, earthworks, surface water and foul drainage infrastructure, utilities corridors, lighting and landscaping.

DM/25/1173: 144 Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed front ground floor extension.

DM/25/1178: 61 Potters Lane, Burgess Hill. Pitched roof dormer to front of property.

DM/25/1200: 3 Alexandra Road, Burgess Hill. Ground floor side extension and ridge height increase to create additional habitable accommodation in the loft.

DM/25/1228: 1 Orchard Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed side lean-to extension, rear full width ground floor extension, half width first floor extension, demolition and reconstruction of garage and replace existing fence with a 1.8m brick wall.

DM/25/1236: Firgrove Nursing Home, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. Yew - reduce height by 2.5m.

DM/25/1275: 7 Thornhurst, Burgess Hill. Oak - Thin regrowth by 25 percent.

DM/25/1317: Adj To Marketing Suite, Platinum Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed Pipe Bridge, to be attached to the north side of Eastern Bridge.

DM/25/1356: Holt Security Systems, 24 Royal George Road, Burgess Hill. Discharge of planning condition no 3 in relation to planning application DM/24/2875.

Cuckfield

DM/25/1237: The Old Vicarage, Broad Street, Cuckfield. Red cedar - reduce height by up to 5m to match height of hedge.

DM/25/1284: 5 The Dell, Cuckfield. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/01974/LIS: 1 - 3 South Street, Ditchling. Structural repairs to chimney breast, floor structure and tie beam.

East Chiltington

SDNP/25/01474/HOUS: Flintwell House, Novington Lane, East Chiltington. Removal of upper level external wall tiles and replacement with vertical timber slats, with the same finish as the adjacent barn doors.

East Grinstead

DM/25/1100: 21 Blount Avenue, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey side extension. (amended plans received 22.05.2025).

DM/25/1205: Mount Noddy Cemetery, Blackwell Road, East Grinstead. Proposal to erect two above ground columbariums for ashes interments and install a path in front of the columbarium.

DM/25/1213: 2 Lowdells Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed garage conversion with new window to front elevation.

DM/25/1225: 44 West Hill, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey side extension, summer house and tiers to rear garden.

DM/25/1282: 13 Mill Close, East Grinstead. Proposed roof conversion into habitable space, hip to gable roof extension, rear dormer and front roof lights.

DM/25/1283: Holly Berry House, Harwoods Lane, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1285: Holtye View, 252 Holtye Road, East Grinstead. Proposed rear-facing dormer and solar panels to rear, front-facing velux window.

DM/25/1292: Land At Saint Hill, Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead. Lawful Development application for the annual erection of large temporary marquees.

DM/25/1329: 38 Greenstede Avenue, East Grinstead. Oak tree - remove all overgrown extended epicormic growth from main trunk and reduced crown.

Hassocks

DM/25/0559: The Old Malthouse, Ockley Manor Farm, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Installation of 15 solar panels. Installation of air source heat pump. Installation of outdoor therapy pool. To change the colour to existing timber cladding from brown to black and to replace bedroom, north bedroom and kitchen windows. (amended description 15/04).

DM/25/0766: Land North Of Clayton Mills, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Variation of condition 33 of planning application DM18/4979 - to amend the wording to read - No more than 350 dwellings shall be occupied until the bridleway link between the development and Burgess Hill, including the section consented under planning permission DM/18/4980, has been fully implemented and available for use (Amended description 15 May 2025).

DM/25/0897: Land North Of Clayton Mills, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. To modify the Planning Obligation under Schedule 7 Clause 1.5 (completion of bridleway works), Clause 1.7 (cycle stands), Clause 1.9 (pedestrian improvement works) and Clause 1.10 (vehicle activated sign works) - details within the application (Amended description 15 May 2025).

DM/25/1299: Footpath Between 69 Woodsland Road And 72 Grand Avenue, Hassocks. Removal of 7 small trees (2 Oak. 4 Ash with die-back symptoms, 1 Blackthorn, Removal of low branches of Hazel (which will be coppiced) and overhanging Willow. Removal of x2 dead trees leaning across path. Removal of 3 low branches from Willow. Removal of dead Blackthorn tree covered in ivy leaning across path. Removal of x2 blackthorn obstructing path.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1130: 66 Western Road, Haywards Heath. Removal of chimney, extending the pitched roof and inserting a loft conversion. (Amended plans received 21.05.2025).

DM/25/1287: Land To Rear Of 126C And 128A, Franklands Village, Haywards Heath. T1 - Holly - pollard at 4m from ground. T2 - Birch - Fell. T3 - Birch - Fell.

DM/25/1310: 40 Wickham Way, Haywards Heath. Loft conversion including erection of rear box dormer.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1294: Idlehurst, Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes. Construction of a single-storey conservatory extension to the west-facing elevation, and a small Kitchen extension to the east elevation. Enhancements to the existing fenestration to include replacement balcony balustrading, window replacement and refurbishments, and a replacement rear door. Internal alterations to all levels. Internal refurbishment works to the existing Annexe, replacement of the existing external Annexe staircase, and replacement of existing Annexe windows. Erection of a traditional Greenhouse structure within the garden. Associated hard and soft landscaping works to comprise new paved terracing, steps, paths, and remodelling of the existing parking area. Replacement driveway entrance gates.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1140: Jewson, Cuckfield Road, Goddards Green. Reconfiguration of existing builders merchant (sui generis) comprising new yard layout including revised external storage arrangements and HGV servicing zone, and associated works.

DM/25/1211: Washbrooks Family Farm, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of a cattle barn 40m x 10m for straw based winter housing of pedigree Dester herd.

DM/25/1230: 158 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Box Elder - reduce crown by 2m, T2 Hazel - reduce crown by 1m, T3 Hazel - Crown reduce by 2m and thin by 20%.

DM/25/1291: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed increase to the height of the existing fencing surrounding the netball courts by installing a new 4 metre fence including the installation of four new lighting columns at a height of 8 metres, each fitted with LED floodlights; and resurfacing of the existing non-permeable court.

Lindfield

DM/25/1298: Rosings, Black Hill, Lindfield. Cedar (T1) - reduce crown by 1.5m, reduce low over extended laterals on South and East side by 2m, raise crown to 4m.

DM/25/1320: 6 Portsmouth Wood, Lindfield. 3 x multi stemmed ash - fell, 3 x holly - reduce by 1-2m to growth points, multi stemmed hazel trees - coppice.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/2994: Costells Wood, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Removal of existing conservatory replaced with single storey extension.

DM/25/1307: 3 Tall Oaks, Lindfield. Single storey rear extension.

Slaugham

DM/25/1198: Land Off Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Provision of new access for agricultural purposes.

Turners Hill

DM/25/1248: 8 Newstone Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. Proposed garage and rear side extension to provide cloakroom and bedroom.

West Hoathly

DM/25/1271: Highbrook Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Improvement Works to Existing Dwelling and Construction of New Outbuilding.

DM/25/1318: Timberlands, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Conifers (x6) - Fell.

Worth

DM/24/2263: Lake House, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Erection of a replacement dwelling with annexe accommodation following demolition of existing dwelling and annexe. Amended Plans received 20.05.2025 to show revised house design with supporting Flood Risk Assessment and Arboricultural Report.

DM/25/1199: Land Adjacent To 2 Meadow Approach, Copthorne. Proposed demolition of 2no. garages and erection of a single dwelling (Class C3) with 2no. off-street parking spaces, plus provision of 1no. off-street parking space for 2 Meadow Approach.

DM/25/1330: 7 Pasture Wood Close, Crawley Down. Oak - reduce overhang by max 1.5m. Chestnut T2 - reduce overhang by approx 1.5m. Chestnut T3 - reduce back to previous cut points. Beech T4 reduce back by approx 2m. Chestnut T5 - remove lowest branch facing garden.