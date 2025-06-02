The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 26 and 30.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/1376: 1 Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Variation of condition no 17 of planning application DM/24/0901 - to make minor alterations to the elevations whilst not increasing the overall footprint or area of the 2 new dwellings.

DM/23/2866 & DM/23/2867: Land East Of Ansty Way, Cuckfield Bypass, Cuckfield. Outline planning application (All matters reserved except for access) for the redevelopment of land to the east of Ansty to create a new Garden Community, comprising of the erection of up to 1,450 homes (including 30% affordable housing), up to 90 residential care units (C2 class), a primary school, a SEND school, health hub, sports facilities including all weather hockey pitches and tennis centre, allotments, retail, community and employment uses together with ancillary and associated development including new and enhanced pedestrian/cycle routes, open spaces, and landscaping. (Additional information and amended plans received 27th May 2025).

Albourne

DM/25/1380: The Old Rectory, Church Lane, Albourne. Replacement sliding sash windows.

DM/25/1381: The Old Rectory, Church Lane, Albourne. Replacement sliding sash windows.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/1244: Land Adj 2 Reservoir Place, Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. Construction of a detached bungalow on land adjacent to No. 2 Reservoir Place with access onto Lewes Road.

Balcombe

DM/25/1357: Deanlands, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe. Proposed single storey rear / side extension and alterations.

Bolney

DM/25/1328: Land South Of Shepherds, Colwood Lane, Bolney. Application for a Certificate of Lawful Existing Use in respect of the continued use of land as a recreational cross-country driving course for 4-wheel drive vehicles.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2288: Park Centre, 60 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Refurbishment and upgrade of the existing buildings including window replacement, new roof insulation, structural alterations. New extension on both sides of the existing main building. New Bin at front, new bike storage at the side with landscaping at the rear with a new storage shed. (amended plans 22/05 and description 27/05).

DM/25/1341: 6 Keymer Gardens, Burgess Hill. Side extension.

Cuckfield

DM/23/2867: Land East Of Ansty Way, Cuckfield Bypass, Cuckfield. Change of use of farmland and woodland to parkland reserve to include public access and instigation of long-term management and rewilding regime, including establishment of pedestrian and cycle tracks, with new pedestrian and cycle access points off Cuckfield Road to the south and Staplefield Road to the north. Proposals to include the addition of two wooden viewing platforms and two hides. Sports pitches at Beech Farm Field to remain in sports use. (Additional information and amended plans received 27th May 2025).

DM/25/1314: Birch House, Courtmead Road, Cuckfield. First floor existing former garage extension and ground floor link extension.

DM/25/1316: Birch House, Courtmead Road, Cuckfield. Proposed detached double garage.

DM/25/1336: More House, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of new rear ground and first floor extension to form ground floor dining room and kitchen, and extension to first floor bedroom. External works to building surrounding area, new door to replace ground floor window on south elevation.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/02020/FUL: 85 Lewes Road, Ditchling. Demolition of dwelling and outbuildings and replacement with new dwelling, detached garage and pool, with associated landscaping.

East Grinstead

DM/25/1369: 2 Maypole Road, East Grinstead. Beech tree - reduce back to previous points where applicable, otherwise 2-3 metres.

Hassocks

DM/25/1349: Land At Ockley Park, Ockley Hill, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. The installation of 1 No. 25 metre high lattice tower mounted with 9 No. antenna apertures and 3 No. GPS nodes, 12 No. cabinets, within a compound comprised of 2.4 metre high green palisade fence, 1 No. electrical metre cabinet and associated development thereto.

DM/25/1372: 4 Flowers Close, Hassocks. Oak Tree - reduce back branches overhanging boundary fence line by 1.5 metres, back to previous cut points.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1171: 28 Allen Road, Haywards Heath. Existing garage to be converted into living accommodation. Amended Plans showing design amendments and supporting proposed use information received 28.05.2025.

DM/25/1362: 3 Kings Road, Haywards Heath. Single-storey rear extension.

DM/25/1407: 7 Orchid Park, Haywards Heath. 1 x Pine Tree - fell to just above ground level as with a weak union at the main fork of the tree causing the tree to be unsafe if this were to snap/ break.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1061: Gatehouse Farm, 1 Birdcage Lane, Goddards Green. Proposed garage.

DM/25/1337: 148 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion and rear dormers and front roof lights.

DM/25/1338: 148 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed Rear Extension.

DM/25/1358: 25 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Beech (T1) - Reduce canopy on Eastern side by 2m and raise crown to 4m.

DM/25/1370: 5 Hurst Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Oak Tree - remove lowest forked branch back to trunk and reduce back other overhanging growth by 2-2.5 m and no further than previous cut points.

DM/25/1379: Land At 147 To 149 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of Condition 2 relating to DM/24/1139 to allow changes to plans for minor amendments of the housetypes.

Lindfield

DM/25/1367: West View House, West View, Lindfield. To reduce the crown by 2m and width by 2m of four trees - Magnolia, Dogwood and two Cherry trees.

DM/25/1388: 63 And 65 Savill Road, Lindfield. Oak - Reduce back to previous cut points (approx 2-3m) and remove all epicormic growth on main trunk.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/1351: Walstead Place Farmhouse, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Lawful development certificate to confirm land has been in continuous use as residential curtilage associated with the dwelling house for a period exceeding ten years.

Slaugham

DM/25/1105: Yeoveney House, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of existing rear/side conservatory ,erection of single-storey rear/side extension and replacement roof to existing side extension.

Twineham

DM/25/0736: Castle Inn, London Road, Hickstead. Erection of new outbuilding, internal and external alterations to Grade II Listed Building. Change of use to allow C1 Use to upper floors. (Amendments received, including structural report and supporting calculations and revised plans received 13/05/2025).

DM/25/0737: Castle Inn, London Road, Hickstead. Erection of new outbuilding, internal and external alterations to Grade II Listed Building. Change of use to allow C1 Use to upper floors. (Amendments received, including structural report and supporting calculations and revised plans received 13/05/2025).

Worth

DM/25/1263: Euro Seat / Euro Cupra Crawley Down Garage, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Replace the existing Skoda signage with the new illuminated brand signage.

DM/25/1313: Ellaby, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Side ground floor extension. Replacement flat roof to existing conservatory. 2no rear flat roof canopies each side of existing conservatory.

DM/25/1371: Inglewell, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing garage. Erection of new garage.