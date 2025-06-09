The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 2 and 6.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/1422: Red House, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. Loft conversion and two-storey and single-storey rear extensions to the existing detached house with a garden room extension to the existing garage; associated landscape and drainage alterations to incorporate a new outdoor pool.

LW/25/0286: Land At North Common Road, Wivelsfield Green. Erection of 27no. dwellings (including 40% affordable), access, landscaping, open space and other associated infrastructure.

Ardingly

DM/25/1323: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Proposed interpretation installations and fixings and associated works within the ground floor of Wakehurst Place.

Balcombe

DM/25/1413: Flagstones, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe. Proposed roof extension and enlargement of existing first floor level. New conservation style sky-lights to the front, side and rear elevations and a new access door at ground floor level, also to the side elevation.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/1386: 6 Meeds Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed rear conservatory.

DM/25/1417: 2 Ruspers, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1428: Roche Diagnostics Ltd, Roche House, Charles Avenue, Burgess Hill. Change of one existing bi-parting electrically-operated entrance door to a 2.4m diameter electrically-assisted revolving door and single electrically-operated hinged door, with minor fixed glazing modifications to accommodate the new doors in the existing glazed entrance facade.

DM/25/1429: 33 Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing garage and replacement as side extension to existing dwelling.

DM/25/1443: 62 Cants Lane, Burgess Hill. Single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 6.00m, to a maximum height of 3.00m and the height of the eaves to 3.00m.

Chailey

LW/23/0596: Land Adjacent To Honeysuckle Cottage, Station Road, North Chailey. Outline application, with all matters other than access arrangements reserved, for the erection of up to 2no. dwellings, access, landscaping, and associated infrastructure (Amended application from 3 to 2 dwellings and new illustrative plan 22_146_PR01 Option A Rev B).

Cuckfield

DM/25/1427: 9 Manor Drive, Cuckfield. Fell tree and remove debris.

DM/25/1447: To Rear And Side, Winchester Lodge, Ardingly Road, Cuckfield. Oak - reduce growth overhanging garden, garage and communal parking area by 2-3m and no further than previous cut points.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2248: The Bulrushes, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. Construction of four bedroom detached dwelling following demolition of outbuildings. (Amended drawings and supporting statements received on 30.05.2025).

DM/25/1368: 2 Ardingly Lane, East Grinstead. Proposed first floor extension over existing attached garage and associated works.

DM/25/1391: East Court, College Lane, East Grinstead. Tree No 21 - Oak - Remove dead wood including major dead wood branch in crown at approx. 3.5m S. Tree No 83 - Tulip - Fell to ground level. Tree No 898 - Holly - Fell to ground level.

DM/25/1398: Land Adj To East Grinstead War Memorial, High Street, East Grinstead. T641 Cherry - Crown reduce - cut back by up to 2m to old pruning points on side and top of crown and by up to 1.5m for the rest of crown.

DM/25/1408: Hillcrest, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. Proposed detached single bay oak-framed garage.

DM/25/1420: Chapman House, Chapmans Lane, East Grinstead. Sycamores (T1, T4, T5 and T6) reduce by approximately 2m. Hollies x2 - (T2) reduce back from power lines up to 70cm. Lime Tree (T3) reduce by 2m and thin by 20%. Sycamore (T7) reduce height and spread by 2m.

DM/25/1432: Land Parcel Known As St Margarets Loop Maypole Road East Grinstead. T1 Common Ash - fell to ground level. T2 Sycamore - fell to ground level.

DM/25/1455: 33 The Del,l East Grinstead. T1 Oak - reduce over extended limb close to roof by approx. 2m, also higher limb over aerial. Reduce lowest limb over garden by approx. 3m and no further than previous pruning points. T2 Oak - Remove 3 lowest limbs over garden back to trunk.

Hassocks

DM/25/1365: 97 And 99 Keymer Road, Hassocks. Retrospective application for the expansion of existing cafe into adjoining unit (no.99) operated within use class E(b). Replacement shopfront, installation of new signage and replacement awning to number 99.

DM/25/1390: The Old Thatch, 15 Lodge Lane, Hassocks. Retrospective application for the conversion of a detached garage to home office with a walk way link to house.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0196: Thai Crystal, 45 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing redundant single storey buildings to the rear. Erection of a four-storey rear extension and re-configuration work to convert existing commercial use to Use Class E a-c, e and g and 4 No. residential flats together with associated refuse and cycle storage. (Amended plans and description 06.06.2025).

DM/25/1134: Sutton Tye, 61 Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. T1 - Sweet Chestnut- reduce height by approximately 6m as dead top with dieback throughout, T2 - Sweet Chestnut - crown reduce by 3m as dieback throughout crown.

DM/25/1280: 46 Penland Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed 2 storey side extension.

DM/25/1387: 16 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. Western Red Cedar - reduce by approximately 12 metres.

DM/25/1393: 29 Wickham Way, Haywards Heath. Proposed rear single storey extension, alterations to existing garage and proposed loft conversion.

DM/25/1407: 7 Orchid Park, Haywards Heath. 1 x Pine Tree - fell to just above ground level as with a weak union at the main fork of the tree causing the tree to be unsafe if this were to snap/ break.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1421: Bowling Alley Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Yew - Trim back branches by 1.5m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1345: 110 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. New obscure glazed fixed window in north elevation.

DM/25/1385: Land Adj. To 1 - 8 Willow Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. London Plan tree - Crown reduce and shape by 3-4m in height and shape lateral growth to balance.

DM/25/1396: Land West Of Burgess Hill Between The A273 And A2300, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition no 5 relating to planning application DM/20/0254 (as amended by NMA ref DM/25/1395) - Update to reflect a proposed change to remove the grey chippings from the footway surfacing.

DM/25/1410: 5 St Lawrence Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey side flat roof extension and single storey rear pitched roof extension.

DM/25/1435: 21 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. (T1) Bay Tree - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/25/1007: 76 Savill Road, Lindfield. Rear single storey extension with flat roof and lantern rooflights. Side single storey extension. Front single storey extension. Composite cladding to external walls of extension (amended plans received 02/06/25).

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/1026: 51 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. Proposed single storey extension to the side of the property and new outbuilding.

Slaugham

DM/25/1363: 3 Dairy Cottages, High Beeches Lane, Handcross. Single storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

DM/25/1446: Lydhurst Estate, The Street, Warninglid. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling with associated landscaping.

West Hoathly

DM/25/1109: Wyndham Croft, Selsfield Road, Turners Hill. Installation of a pre-fabricated garden structure for recreational use ancillary to the garden.

Wivelsfield

Worth

DM/25/1384: Mill Studio, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Retention of heat pump.

DM/25/1404: 46 Wychwood Place, Crawley Down. Change of Use to existing Garage with window to front and external access door to side.

DM/25/1456: 7 Erica Way, Copthorne. Oaks x 3 Remove epicormic growth on main trunks. Oak 4, reduce overhanging growth.