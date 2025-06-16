The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 9 and 13.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/1453: Birch Trees Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Erection of a dwelling and associated development.

DM/25/1467: Land At Old Vicarage Field And The Old Estate Yard, Church Road, Turners Hill. Demolition of existing buildings and the development of 40 dwellings (including affordable housing) with open space, access, parking, drainage, landscaping and other associated works as well as the creation of a new community car park and replacement parking for Lion Lane residents.

DM/25/1495: Land Adj. To Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath. The installation of a 22.5 metre lattice mast, mounted with 9No. antennas, 12No. cabinets, 1No. Electrical meter cabinet located within a compound comprised of 2.4 metre high chain-link fence topped with 3 strands of barbed wire and the creation of a new access from Rocky Lane and ancillary development thereto.

DM/25/1514: The Lodge, 10 Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Proposed replacement single storey dwelling house.

Ardingly

DM/25/1155: Townhouse Farm, Church Lane, Ardingly. Commencement of planning application DM/23/1431.

DM/25/1509: Stable Cottage, Lindfield Road, Ardingly. Proposed single storey extension to form a garden room with an ensuite bedroom incorporating a glass link to the main dwelling. Proposed new canopy roof over the front entrance door.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/1507: 3 School Lane, Ashurst Wood. Proposed single story side extension.

Balcombe

DM/25/0873: Blackbirds, Bramble Hill, Balcombe. Rear and side single storey extension, front porch extension, changes to fenestration and render to upper parts. Amended Plans received 05.06.2025 to show design amendments: to include reduced rear extension with addition of crown roofline, altered design for the proposed front gable window and omitting the extension to the existing rear dormer.

DM/25/1342: Wynstay House, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe. Retrospective application for the demolition of an existing detached garage and replacement with a new detached two-bay garage.

DM/25/1500: 45 Newlands, Balcombe. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning revelation DM/25/0146.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0304: Land Adjacent To 31A Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed erection of a pair of semi-detached one and two storey three bedroom dwellings with related landscape, stores, access, tree protection and cycle sheds. (Corrected plans received 22.10.2024. Tree Report received 21.01.2025. Proposed Block Plan received 17.03.2025. Water quote received 28.04.2025. Swept Path Analysis received 30.05.2025).

DM/25/0321: 62 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey side extension. (amended floor plan and Flood Risk Assessment received 10/06).

DM/25/1454: 215 Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill. Variation of conditions 2 and 3 relating to DM/22/1805 to allow for design changes.

DM/25/1464: 20 Grove Road, Burgess Hill. Retrospective application for variation of condition no: 2 of planning permission DM/24/3026 to enable the substitution of plans to allow for the outbuilding to be repositioned and removal of gate pillar.

DM/25/1486: 3 Hammonds Gardens, Burgess Hill. 2 x Oak trees to be reduced by 2.5m.

DM/25/1488: 35 Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill. Demolish existing conservatory, new single storey rear extension and extend existing garage.

DM/25/1501: Hammonds Barn, London Road, Burgess Hill. G1 x7 Ash trees in a cluster, overhanging road and phone lines - remove to ground level. G2 x5 Sycamore trees - crown reduce by 2 meters.

DM/25/1505: 10 Rolfe Drive, Burgess Hill. Reduce the over reaching limbs on north side by 2.5m to 3m to balance the canopy. Remove lower epicormic growth. Thin the crown by 10%.

East Grinstead

DM/25/1084: Hurley Farm, Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead. Conversion of part of the existing garage and associated alterations to the workshop, laundry, guest accommodation and associated facilities, including alteration and loft conversion, to provide additional living space.

DM/25/1205: Mount Noddy Cemetery, Blackwell Road, East Grinstead. Proposal to erect six above ground columbariums for ashes interments and install a path in front of the columbarium. (amended description 09.06.2025).

DM/25/1400: The Old Bank Bar And Cafe, The Old Bank, 1 Middle Row, East Grinstead. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application 09/02739/COU - to prevent the emergence of an unrestricted Class A3/A5 use that might have an adverse impact on the amenities of nearby neighbours and the general locality.

DM/25/1452: Land South Railway Cottages, Vowels Lane, Kingscote. Change of use of agricultural land to use for exercising of dogs including perimeter fence, pathway, shelter and associated parking.

DM/25/1474: 30 Brook Close, East Grinstead. Proposed new windows to existing dwelling.

DM/25/1481: Dorset Arms, 58 High Street, East Grinstead. Formation of new toilet facilities within existing store areas.

DM/25/1482: Dorset Arms, 58 High Street, East Grinstead. Formation of new toilet facilities within existing store areas.

Hassocks

DM/25/1493: Holly Bush House, 11 Lodge Lane, Hassocks. Eucalyptus - fell and remove

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0445: Land At Colwell Farm, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Outline application with all matters reserved except for access, for up to 80 dwellings with associated landscaping, open space, infrastructure and vehicular and pedestrian accesses. Additional Information of a further Transport Note in response to the Highways Authority consultation.

DM/25/1185: Tennis Courts At St Francis Sports And Social Club, Colwell Road, Haywards Heath. Temporary (36 months) permission for change of use of existing tennis courts to padel courts and associated works.

DM/25/1414: 1 Calbourne, Haywards Heath. T1 Yew (Common) - Remove.

DM/25/1496: 29 Beech Hill, Haywards Heath. Remove existing conservatory and erect single storey rear extension in its place.

DM/25/1498: Longacre, 9 Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. T1 Quercus Robur (English Oak). Overall crown reduce by 2 meters to substantial growth points.

DM/25/1508: 418 Franklands Village, Haywards Heath. Hornbeam - Fell.

DM/25/1518: 21 Sergison Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, first floor front extension, replacement of all windows and doors, removal of chimney and extended parking area.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1471: Idlehurst, Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes. T3 Gingkho - fell.

DM/25/1504: Fern Cottage, Bonfire Lane, Horsted Keynes. Single storey rear extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1411: 8 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Internal alterations and reconfiguration works, insertion of 3no. new roof windows, insertion of new French doors to replace existing window opening, reinstatement of original window configuration to front facade, reinstatement of chimney to front roof slope and other related minor amendments throughout.

DM/25/1445: 22 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed ground floor extension of garden room to rear including alterations to two windows.

DM/25/1502: 1 Church Green Cottages, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Hazel - fell.

DM/25/1506: 12 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension, part 2 storey part single storey rear extension. Alterations to the existing front wall and piers to enlarge openings and installation of two new gates.

DM/25/1510: 22 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Ash (T1) - Fell.

DM/25/1522: Littleway, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition 2 relating to DM/24/0792 to allow for amendment to 2 approved drawings.

Lindfield

DM/25/1492: Former Site Of Tavistock And Summerhill School, Summerhill Lane, Lindfield. (T1) Oak - Fell.

DM/25/1519: 5 Alma Road, Lindfield. Magnolia - Reduce crown by 2m to previous cut points. Fir - Fell. Leylandii Hedge - Fell entire hedge and grind all stumps.

DM/25/1536: 13 Francis Road, Lindfield. Laburnum - Prune 1m from height and reshape.

Newick

LW/25/0270: Rotherfield Wood Yard, Mill Lane, Fletching. Change of use from Class E offices or craft workshop to Class E - restricted by condition 6 (LW/96/0531).

Turners Hill

West Hoathly

DM/25/1048: The Conservatory, Duckyls, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly. The retention of existing building (due to be demolished under planning permission DM/22/2429) to create a car port and garden store to be used in connection with newly constructed dwelling. Amended Plans received 11th June showing the removal of the chimneys to the existing building and cladding to the whole building.

DM/25/1271: Highbrook Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Improvement works to existing dwelling and construction of new outbuilding. (Revised plans received 10.06.2025).

DM/25/1415: Girlguiding Campsite Office, Blackland Farm, Grinstead Lane, Sharpthorne. Retrospective planning application for the Duke of Edinburgh Award porta-cabin office that has been located in the Blackland Farm top car park since September 2022.

DM/25/1517: St Margarets Church, North Lane, West Hoathly. See Tree Survey for detailed works.