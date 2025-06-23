The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 16 and 20.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/1531: West Cottage, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Ground mounted solar panels.

DM/25/0814: Danworth Farm, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. New mixed use barn for agricultural equipment storage and general storage for use by existing tenants, office and warehouse.

Ardingly

DM/25/1533: Stonehurst, North Lodge, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Construction of an infill extension. Conversion of an existing garage bay into habitable accommodation at ground and first floor. New conservation style rooflight, replacement garage doors and new fenestration. Relocation of existing oil tank. New air source heat pump (ASHP) and replace existing paved drive with gravel.

Balcombe

DM/24/3139: 1 The Calf Unit, Bowders Farm, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe. Change of use of wood shop to six Class E Use (Commercial, Business and Service use) units, together with associated works to the building and the use of adjacent land for ancillary car parking. Repairs to adjoining barn. (Heritage Statement and plans provided 09.05.2025. Location and block plans provided 16.06.2025).

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0759: 16 Daynes Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a two storey side addition, and single storey rear addition. Roof extension and loft conversion incorporating two rear dormers and associated rooflights to front and rear roof elevations (Tree information submitted on 4 June 2025).

DM/25/1441: 48 Potters Lane, Burgess Hill. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1537: Land In Communal Area Adjacent To 12 Beacon Crescent, Burgess Hill. T4 Oak - Reduce overall crown by approximately 3m leaving 4-5m and remove rubbing branch. T5 Oak - Fell double stem with bark inclusion and reduce remaining stem by at least 8m leaving 4-5m.

DM/25/1546: 13 Beaconsfield Close, Burgess Hill. New windows and doors to be added to existing warehouse.

DM/25/1558: 18 Reeves Mead, Burgess Hill. Use of land to site a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwellinghouse.

DM/25/1582: Land Adjacent To 33 The Warren, Burgess Hill. T1 and T2 Ash - cut down to ground level.

Ditchling

LW/25/0257: Land Adjacent To Fragbarrow Lane. Ditchling. Siting of 3x timber cabins for overnight guest use, external timber decking areas, permeable footpaths and associated works with existing access, parking, turning area and recycling/refuse storage will be utilised.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0609: 1 Greenhurst Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed garage conversion, rear extension, dormer, side window and detached garage. (Tree report received 10/06).

DM/25/0824: 68 Lancaster Drive, East Grinstead. Ground floor front extension and first floor side/rear extension to accommodate additional bedroom and ensuite. Amended Plans received 16.06.2025 showing design amendments.

DM/25/1218: Land Adj. To 19 Estcots Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed erection of one pair of semi detached houses, with associated parking and new shared vehicular access.

DM/25/1534: 219 - 225 London Road, East Grinstead. Variation of condition 23 relating to planning reference DM/24/0981 to amend the hours of business.

DM/25/1544: 14 Wordsworth Rise, East Grinstead. Single storey side extension.

DM/25/1555: Land Rear Of 48 Fairfield Road, East Grinstead. T18 Oak - Reduce height and branches overhanging garden by 2-3 metres.

DM/25/1557: 15 Stuart Way, East Grinstead. Variation of Conditions 2 and 3, in regards to DM/25/0539: Amended Drawings and ability to use aluminium and polycarbonate roof panels.

DM/25/1559: 9 Morton Road, East Grinstead. Discharge of planning condition no 6 relating to planning application DM/23/0925.

DM/25/1566: 35 Garden House Lane, East Grinstead. Beech Tree - crown reduce by 2-3 metres to previous reduction point.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1387: 16 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. Western Red Cedar - Fell (amended description 16.06.2025).

DM/25/1542: 20 The Droveway, Haywards Heath. Fell Hornbeam to above ground level.

DM/25/1548: 4 The Dell, Haywards Heath. 10 x Whitebeam trees. To be re-pollarded back to previous points.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1412: 8 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Internal alterations and reconfiguration works, insertion of 3no. new roof windows, insertion of new French doors to replace existing window opening, reinstatement of original window configuration to front facade, reinstatement of chimney to front roof slope and other related minor amendments throughout.

DM/25/1444: 74 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Rear extension and loft conversion.

DM/25/1530: 110 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/25/1532: Garage Annexe, Big Edgerley Barn, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Application for an Existing Certificate of Lawful Use or Development for the use of part of the annex as a separate independent unit of residential accommodation.

DM/25/1549: Land Adjacent To The Meadows, Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single proposed dwelling.

Lindfield

DM/25/1526: Finches Corner, Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Demolition of existing garage with erection of replacement annexe.

DM/25/1560: The Co-operative Food, 35 - 37 High Street, Lindfield. Installation of a digital display screen positioned inside the store.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/1026: 51 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. Proposed single storey extension to the side of the property and new outbuilding.

Worth

DM/25/1036: Olivers Wine Agency, Units 17 And 18, Borers Yard, Borers Arms Road. Proposed construction of a single storey front extension and raised seating area with enclosed railings.

DM/25/1304: 1 Oakley Grove, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey wrap around extension to rear and side.