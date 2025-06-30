The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 23 and 27.

Balcombe

DM/25/1539: Forest View House, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe. Replacement of doors and windows to annex and kitchen to the property, erection of pergola and convert an existing outbuilding by replacing the existing frame to become part of the existing annexe.

Bolney

DM/25/1605: Durstons, Lodge Lane, Bolney. Demolition of outbuildings; replacement garage, sauna, greenhouse, gazebo; gravel driveway & paths.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/1114: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. Installation of play equipment and a timber framed summer house to the rear together with associated landscaping and bin store.

DM/25/1354: Land North Of 24 Oak Hall Park, Burgess Hill. Proposed new 1 bed, two-person semi-detached dwelling.

DM/25/1586: 45 Crescent Road, Burgess Hill. First floor rear extension over existing ground floor.

Cuckfield

DM/25/1585: Newstead, Courtmead Road, Cuckfield. T1 - Macrocarpa : Fell.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/02234/HOUS: 14 Beacon Road, Ditchling. Erection of 2no hip to gable extensions, single storey extension to front single storey to rear and 3no rear pitched dormer to main house, along with external recladding and replacement of windows, demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage with ancillary accommodation.

East Chiltington

LW/25/0327: North Hall, Novington Lane, East Chiltington. Demolition of existing double garage, replacement double garage with garden store.

East Grinstead

DM/25/1490: 17 The Old Convent, East Grinstead. Installation of an electric charging point.

DM/25/1523: 7 Fairlawn Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed loft conversion and roof changes with introduction of dutch hip.

DM/25/1538: 7 Maypole Road, East Grinstead. Installation of a steel-framed cantilever carport on the side of the existing garage. Additionally, the carport will serve as the designated parking space for an electric vehicle to be charged, as on-street charging is not feasible.

DM/25/1570: Dorset Arms, 58 High Street, East Grinstead. Installation of replacement signs to include 1x all mounted projecting sign, 1x set of sign written house name letters, 1x set of sign written secondary text, 3x amenity boards, 1x door plaque, 2x small lanterns, 1x welcome panel, 1x set of sign written house name and logo, 1x single sided post mounted car park sign, 1x single sided post mounted corex sign and 3x chalkboards and repainting of the exterior of the building.

DM/25/1595: 17 Merlin Way, East Grinstead. Proposed infill single storey front extension, including conversion of the garage with a new pitched roof. Replacement windows to the house, new porch over front door and new steps to rear garden.

DM/25/1604: Little Lea, Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead. Two storey front, side and single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1423: The Old Coach House, Bolnore Farm Lane, Haywards Heath. Replacement of existing conservatory with new build single storey extension and single storey side extension to create dressing room.

DM/25/1624: Barclays, Basement And Ground Floor, 77 South Road, Haywards Heath. Existing old ATM to be replaced with 1 new ATM with white illuminated surround panel. Existing white panel above retained ATM to be removed. Install new white illuminated surround panel. Existing back painted glass to be removed. Install new aluminium back panel in MT-02 (RAL 5011 gloss finish) within the window frame. Existing branch nameplate to be removed and made good.

DM/25/1630: Hurst Barn, Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath. Variation of Condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/22/2272 - amended drawings (Condition 1 relating to Lewes planning application LW/22/0517).

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1609: Meadowview, Church Lane, Horsted Keynes. T1 Lawson Cypress - fell. Leylandii trees x5 - fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/1406: Willowbrook, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed conversion and extension of hay barn to create 1 no. one bedroom dwelling with two proposed parking spaces and removal of existing mobile home.

DM/25/1434: Land Rear Of Chesapeke, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed demolition of an existing dwelling house, stables and barn buildings and the proposed development of 27 dwellings, with a new vehicular access, associated landscaping, parking, open space, and all other associated development works.

DM/25/1565: 126 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition 1 relating to DM/23/2432, as amended by NMA DM/25/1392, to allow for revised plans.

DM/25/1600: Ashurst, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Ash - prune overhanging branches on South side back to boundary.

Lindfield

DM/25/1617: 17 Appledore Gardens, Lindfield. Construction of a freestanding, single-storey garden outbuilding for incidental residential use (home office and gym).

DM/25/1638: 13 Finches Park Road, Lindfield. Oak Tree - Reduce by 2m and further previous reduction points. Remove epicormic growth from trunk.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/1629: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Variation of conditions 7 and 8 relating to reserved matters application DM/20/2763.

Slaugham

DM/25/1273: Kimberley, High Street, Handcross. Variation of condition no 1 of planning application DM/23/2956 - to allow for design changes.

Turners Hill

DM/25/1621: 9 Newstone Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. Variation of condition 1 relating to DM/22/2872 to allow for updated drawings.

Worth

DM/25/1456: 7 Erica Way, Copthorne. Oaks x 3 Remove epicormic growth on main trunks. Oak T4, reduce overhanging growth by approx 2.5m (Amended Description).

DM/25/1484: Garden Building, Keepers Cottage, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Change of use to create a Community Pottery Studio.

DM/25/1603: Lampson Court, Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne. T8 (Beech) - Reduce height by 5m to reduce stress on the weak fork and reduce radial spread by 1.5m all round. Reduce the crown height by 5m and the crown spread by 3m.