The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 30 and July 4.

Balcombe

DM/25/1684: 2 Watermead, Balcombe. The proposed work includes a garage conversion into home office space.

DM/25/1649: 74 Oak Hall Park, Burgess Hill. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and fenestration alterations.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/1681: Trees Adjacent To 28 The Maltings, Burgess Hill. English Oak (T1) - Crown reduce the northern (carriageway) side by approx. 2m, crown lift to 5m above ground level carriageway and 4m all other aspects. English Oak (T2) - Crown reduction by 1-1.5m, crown lift to 5m above ground level carriageway and 4m all other aspects.

Chailey

LW/25/0328: 16 Markstakes Corner, Chailey. First floor side extension over existing garage and replacement of front porch and garage.

Cuckfield

DM/25/1610: 17A High Street, Cuckfield. Change of use to part of shop Willis and Co (Use Class E(a) ) to residential (Use Class C3(a) ) to add living space to existing dwellinghouse.

DM/25/1676: Maltmans South, High Street, Cuckfield. 1 x Grey Willow - Remove as encroaching on neighbouring property and affecting their quality of life.

East Grinstead

DM/25/1329: 38 Greenstede Avenue, East Grinstead. Oak tree - remove all overgrown extended epicormic growth from main trunk and reduced crown by approx 1.5m and no further than previous cut points.

DM/25/1635: 5 Engalee, East Grinstead. Proposed front porch.

Hassocks

DM/25/1646: The Thatched Inn, Grand Avenue, Hassocks. Retrospective Application to retain a raised timber decking structure installed in the front garden area of the Thatched Inn.

DM/25/1691: 4 Kymer Gardens, Hassocks. Minor alterations, to include extended porch and side light, new back door and replacement cladding.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0620: Rezvan, 48 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. Propose to raise the level of a 10m by 15m area of the garden using excess soil from the previous garage build.

DM/25/1145: 60 Blunts Wood Road, Haywards Heath. New porch to front of the house, Extension of utility room, Extension out from rear of garage and removal of wall between kitchen and dining room to form one room and raising roof of garage to create room above. (Revised plans received 03.07.2025).

DM/25/1185: Tennis Courts At St Francis Sports And Social Club, Colwell Road, Haywards Heath. Temporary (36 months) permission for change of use of existing tennis courts to padel courts and associated works.

DM/25/1547: 48 Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Sycamore - To trim back overhang by approx 2m.

DM/25/1634: 53 Edward Road, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition No: 2 and removal of condition No: 4 of planning permission DM/24/2113- To enable the substitution of plans and to remove Condition No: 4 as it no longer applies.

DM/25/1669: 63 Queens Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, 1st floor outrigger and loft conversion including front and rear dormers.

DM/25/1697: Oakwood Road, Off Muster Green South, Haywards Heath. T1 - Lime - Fell. T2 - Lime - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1677: St Giles C Of E Primary School, Church Lane, Horsted Keynes. Tree Group 0XU5 Mixed broadleaf species - Lift canopies to an approximate height of 3m above ground level and section fell Ash tree. Tree Group 0XU6 Mixed broadleaf species - Lift canopies to an approximate height of 3m above ground level. Tree Group 0XU7 Mixed broadleaf species - Lift canopies to an approximate height of 3m above ground level.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0868: 14 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear infill extension and partial replacement of existing windows, 2no windows. (Amended plans received removing the creation of front driveway 30/06/2025).

DM/25/1506: 12 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension, part two storey part single storey rear extension. Alterations to the existing front wall and piers to enlarge openings and installation of two new gates. (amended plans received 02.07.2025).

DM/25/1527: Pitt Court, 84-88 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective replacement of fascia, soffits and barge boards in white UPVC.

DM/25/1680: The Old Dairy, Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of aluminium framed windows with new timber casement windows, new porch and relocation / replacement of rooflights.

DM/25/1683: Kent Lodge, Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. G1 - Mixed Species Group - Fell old tree sticks and stumps to as low as possible. Grind stumps and vegetation. Leave the Elder.

Lindfield

DM/25/1416: 67 Savill Road, Lindfield. Proposed single storey rear extension, garage conversion with new windows and cladding to first floor front and rear elevations.

DM/25/1631: 33 Dukes Road, Lindfield. Proposed two storey building to be erected around the existing swimming pool with dormer windows to SW elevation and roof light windows to the NE elevation.

DM/25/1632: 33 Dukes Road, Lindfield. Proposed variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/25/0143 for alterations to the approved plans in relation to the roof.

DM/25/1644: Land Opposite 5 And 6 Grahams Cottages, Spring Lane, Lindfield. Ash - remove x3 stems leaning towards cottages and garages.

DM/25/1651: Lindfield Academy, School Lane, Lindfield. T108 - Oak - prune back lateral branching on compromised parts, start retrenchment pruning to establish smaller crown by approximately 1.2m all around.

DM/25/1671: 5 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Proposed single storey side extension, single storey rear extension, front porch and rear box dormer.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/1480: Little Walstead Farm, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield. Proposed construction of an outdoor riding arena (manege) with timber perimeter fencing and gate (for private use only).

Turners Hill

DM/25/1633: Chimneys, 7 Newstone Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. T1 Cherry Crown reduce by 2.5m. T2 Birch Crown reduce by 2m. T3 Beech Crown thin by 15% and crown raise by 3m, small branches only, not back to the main stem. (Amended Description).

DM/25/1636: Worth School, Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill. Reinstatement of an existing kitchen and surrounding spaces recently damaged by fire. Replacement of external windows. Removal of 5 external roof lanterns and replacement with new flat roofs.

DM/25/1637: Worth School, Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill. Reinstatement of an existing kitchen and surrounding spaces recently damaged by fire. Replacement of external windows. Removal of 5 external roof lanterns and replacement with new flat roofs.

Twineham

DM/25/1607: Little Hickstead Farm, Hickstead Lane, Hickstead. Certificate of Lawful Development Application for Existing Use - Extension of existing ancillary accommodation into adjacent garage building including small single storey link extension.

DM/25/1623: Park Farm, Twineham Lane, Twineham. Installation of small ground mounted domestic solar array.

West Hoathly

DM/25/1262: Grovelands Farm, Highbrook Lane, West Hoathly. Single storey, 2-bay car port.

DM/25/1650: Horncastle Care Centre, Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne. Demolition of the remaining parts of the redundant buildings in the western and southern part of the site; the development of a new specialist dementia care home (Use Class C2); the retention of an existing acquired brain injury (ABI) unit in the northern part of the site (Use Class C2), a retained access from Plawhatch Lane and associated car and cycle parking and landscaping.

DM/25/1670: The Old Parsonage, 1 Queens Square, North Lane, West Hoathly. 4 x Sycamore - Fell - as rotting and potentially dangerous.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0363: Land At Ote Hall Farm, Janes Lane. Modification of S/106 wording in relation to habitat creation and associated enhancement works to comprise creation of offsite BNG site.

Worth

DM/25/1023: Crabbet Park Equestrian Centre, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. The demolition of the existing site office and construction of a single dwelling and associated works.