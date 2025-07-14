The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 7 and 11.

Ardingly

DM/25/1016: Shellbrook, High Street. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling.

DM/25/1696: St Johns Church, Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill. T1 - Horse Chestnut - Cut back overhang over car park lateral branches by 2m, leaving lateral length of approx 5m, T2 - Sycamore - Cut back overhanging lateral branches over car park by 2m, leaving lateral length of 5m, T3 - Horse Chestnut - Cut back lateral overhanging car park by 2m, leaving lateral length of 4m. To avoid leaves and debris falling on parked cars.

Balcombe

DM/25/0355: Lower Ricks, London Road. Variation of conditions 2 and 3 of planning application DM/24/0874 - to amend the approved plans and materials. (Revised description agreed 06.04.2025. Revised plans received 29.04.2025)

DM/25/1715: Symonds Flats, Haywards Heath Road. T1 - Sycamore - Fell as grown through electricity lines.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/1584: Wonderpack Eco Ltd, 25 Victoria Gardens. Over clad of existing roof to encapsulate existing leaking asbestos cement roof panels. Improve insulation to the property and replace leaking gutters. The overall height of the building will be increased by c200mm

DM/25/1679: 64 Folders Lane. Retrospective Installation of pumping station, to surface water drainage layout as approved under DM/24/1886.

DM/25/1735: Land To Side Of 47 Barley Drive. Oak Trees x 3 - (T2) reduce height by 2 metres, (T3) Reduce height by 3 metres, and (T4) reduce by 2 metres to suitable growth points.

Bolney

DM/25/1129: Land At Foxhole Farm, Foxhole Lane. Outline application (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale reserved), for the erection of up to 200 residential dwellings, including affordable housing; a community building (use class F1) encompassing land for education provision, together with associated access, ancillary parking and landscaping; the creation of a vehicular access point from the A272 Cowfold Road, and pedestrian and cycle only access to The Street; and creation of a network of roads, footways, and cycleways through the site; together with the provision of countryside open space, children's play areas, community orchard, and allotments; sustainable drainage systems and landscape buffers. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION received 4th July 2025 concerning landscapes, LVIA, and transport technical notes to address National Highways, WSCC Highways and Landscapes responses and amended outline masterplan, illustrative masterplan and parameter plan on building heights.

Ansty and Staplefield

DM/25/1050: Land Adj. To Barn Cottage, Cuckfield Road. Proposal to erect a single four-bedroom house in land adjoining Barn Cottage.

Cuckfield

DM/25/1427: 9 Manor Drive, Cuckfield. Fell Ash tree and remove debris (Amended Description 07.07.2025).

DM/25/1668: Kingsleys, High Street. The proposed works will involve: removing and rebuilding the knee-high, broken wall. Taking up the existing uneven ground brick surface, and relaying brick surface with existing bricks; and creating small borders the height of two bricks.

DM/25/1690: Howdean, High Street. Proposed replacement windows.

East Grinstead

DM/25/1394: North End School, North End, London Road. Proposed single storey extension and porch.

DM/25/1656: 145 Charlwoods Road, East Grinstead. Proposed ground floor cloakroom.

DM/25/1695: 31 The Old Convent, East Grinstead. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/23/2189 to amend the plans approved to allow for minor construction changes and changes in drawing numbers.

DM/25/1738: 5 - 8A Whitehall Parade, London Road. Change of use of first floor commercial units (Class E) to 5 residential units (Class C3)

Hassocks

DM/25/1655: 25 Fir Tree Way. Proposed part single, part double storey rear extension, together with a partial garage conversion and alterations to the garage roof line

DM/25/1713: Delta South Bank. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/25/0951 - to remove/ adjust the conditions relating to the choice of external materials.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/1608: 13 Campbell Mead. Retrospective application for a Conversion of existing double garage into a garden room.

DM/25/1686: 119 - 129 South Road. Proposed 5x 1 bedroomed flats (4x 1 bedroom flats within a new 3rd floor mansard roof extension and 1x1 bedroom flat in a mansard roof extension at part second floor).

DM/25/1699: 27 Franklynn Road. Retrospective change of use from small HMO for up to 6 occupants (Use Class C4) to a large HMO for up to 8 occupants in 7 bedrooms (Sui Generis Use), and associated enlargement of driveway and dropped kerb.

DM/25/1705: Sunte House, Birchen Lane. Proposed demolition and removal of roof canopy and stairs to existing garage and replace with new wooden staircase. Proposed construction of rear extension to main house and extension linking the Dairy and Toolshed outbuildings. Proposed construction of new poolhouse and associated external and internal works, including window replacements.

DM/25/1706: Sunte House, Birchen Lane. Proposed demolition and removal of roof canopy and stairs to existing garage and replace with new wooden staircase. Proposed construction of rear extension to main house and extension linking the Dairy and Toolshed outbuildings. Proposed construction of new poolhouse and associated external and internal works, including window replacements.

DM/25/1708: Sunte House, Birchen Lane. Alterations and extension to residential outbuilding associated with Sunte House (Barn); external and internal alterations to remaining outbuildings (Stables, Cowshed, Byre); external and internal alterations to separate dwellinghouse (The Cottage).

DM/25/1709: Sunte House, Birchen Lane. Alterations and extension to residential outbuilding associated with Sunte House (Barn); external and internal alterations to remaining outbuildings (Stables, Cowshed, Byre); external and internal alterations to separate dwellinghouse (The Cottage).

DM/25/1719: 74 New England Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1722: Tree On Border Of 25 Lewes Road And 21 The Grove. Holly Tree - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/1702: The Old Police House, Birchgrove Road. Loft conversion, side door replaced for a window and ground floor rear door added.

Lindfield

DM/25/1737: Hazel Lodge, 127 High Street. Laurel Tree - fell.

DM/25/1740: The Turret House, Old Place, High Street. Conifer - Reduce by 4 metres to suitable growth points.

Slaugham

DM/24/2409: Slaugham Garden Nursery, Staplefield Road. Proposed conversion of barn to residential use to create 1 2-bedroom dwelling. Removal of existing hardstanding and landscaping. (Tree Report received 09.07.2025).

Turners Hill

DM/25/1723: 4 Linnet Close, Turners Hill. Mature Oak - Remove section of tree root causing interference to pathway and leave all remaining root and the tree intact.

Worth

DM/24/2957: The Prince Albert, Copthorne Bank. Sever existing land to retain existing public house use and area of pub garden and erect a convenience store and 4 no. apartments with associated works, including alterations to the existing vehicular access and car park (Amended plans and retail justification received 1 May 2025) (Updated drainage, ecology and landscaping information received 26 June 2025).

DM/25/1620: 63 Westway. Oak (T1) - Reduce crown by 2m.