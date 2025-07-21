The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 14 and 18.

ALBOURNE

DM/25/1788: The Granary, Honeybourne Farm, Truslers Hill Lane, Albourne. The proposed siting of a Shepherds Hut for use as tourist accommodation.

DM/25/1593: Woodlands Close And Land To The North Of Burleigh Lane, Crawley Down. The demolition of numbers 9-11 Woodlands Close together with the demolition of other existing buildings on site and erection of 48 dwellings (Use Class C3) with open space, landscaping, car parking and associated infrastructure including provision of internal access roads and access road onto Woodlands Close.

ANSTY AND STAPLEFIELD

DM/25/1768: Garden Cottage, Cleavers Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed side open porch, alterations to existing doors and window openings.

ARDINGLY

DM/25/1841: The Lodge, Hapstead House, 106 High Street, Ardingly. Beech Tree (T1) - Fell.

BURGESS HILL

DM/24/2288: Park Centre, 60 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Refurbishment and upgrade of the existing buildings including window replacement, new roof insulation, structural alterations. New extension on both sides of the existing main building. New Bin at front, new bike storage at the side with landscaping at the rear with a new storage shed. (amended description 27th May, amended plans and new Drainage details 10th July).

DM/25/1011: 1 Commercial Road, Burgess Hill. Replacement single storey side extension and single storey extension to the rear, incorporating existing offshoot. (Revised description agreed 06.05.2025) (Revised plans received 04.07.2025 and 16.07.2025. Revised description agreed 09.07.2025).

DM/25/1289: 58 Potters Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1666: Ashwyn Business Centre, Marchants Way, Burgess Hill. Removal of condition No 8 relating to Planning Application BH/205/84 to allow for multiple occupation of units.

DM/25/1776: 58 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Enlarging existing opening in front boundary wall.

DM/25/1780: 16 Pinehurst, Burgess Hill. Scotts Pine (T1) - Prune back radial growth on house side of tree by 1-2 metres (to suitable growth point).

DM/25/1786: 3 Coulstock Road, Burgess Hill. (T21) (T20) 2 x Quercus robur (Common Oak) - Crown reduce by up to 3m.

CHAILEY

LW/25/0335: Kings Court, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Removal of condition 1 (Plans) and Variation of condition 2 (Approved Plans) relating to approval LW/23/0645 - To enable a two-phase development.

LW/25/0338: 2 The Manse, South Street, South Chailey. Single storey rear extension with new flat roof.

CUCKFIELD

DM/25/1250: Cuckfield Parish Council, Queens Hall, High Street, Cuckfield. Installation of Solar Panels on the southern section of the roof at the Queen's Hall above the main hall, and installation of Secondary Glazing on the stone mullioned windows in the Elizabethan style located on the façade of the building in the Parish Office.

DM/25/1251: Cuckfield Parish Council, Queens Hall, High Street, Cuckfield. Installation of Solar Panels on the southern section of the roof at the Queen's Hall above the main hall, and installation of Secondary Glazing on the stone mullioned windows in the Elizabethan style located on the façade of the building in the Parish Office, and like for like replacement of the Council Chamber.

DITCHLING

SDNP/25/02631/FUL: 50 Lewes Road, Ditchling. Demolition of bungalow and garage building, erection of a replacement single storey dwelling and detached outbuilding.

SDNP/25/02699/HOUS: 14 South Street, Ditchling. Retrospective application for amendments to Planning Permission SDNP/21/05960/HOUS (single storey side extension to replace existing conservatory) to address previous refusal.

SDNP/25/02660/HOUS: The Moot House, Lodge Hill Lane, Ditchling. Erection of single storey rear extension, conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation and erection of detached timber framed garage.

SDNP/25/02681/HOUS: Lodge Hill House, Lodge Hill Lane, Ditchling. Conversion of tennis court to padel court.

EAST GRINSTEAD

DM/24/3051: Highfields, West Hill, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing dwelling and the erection of a care home (Class C2) and a separate building with additional care units (Class C2). Amended Plans received 27th June concerning a revised access position on West Hill, updated Bat Survey and Working Methods Statement (inc. Dormouse) received 11th July and revised hard and soft landscaping plan, and Badger Activity and Mitigation Proposals received 18th July 2025.

DM/25/1570: Dorset Arms, 58 High Street, East Grinstead. Installation of replacement signs to include 1x all mounted projecting sign, 1x set of sign written house name letters, 1x set of sign written secondary text, 3x amenity boards, 1x door plaque, 2x small lanterns, 1x welcome panel, 1x set of sign written house name and logo, 1x single sided post mounted car park sign, 1x single sided post mounted corex sign and 3x chalkboards and repainting of the exterior of the building.

DM/25/1781: Sackville College, High Street, East Grinstead. Acacia T1 - Remove tree to 15-20ft monolith. Cedar T2 - Reduce bottom limb back 3 metres from building.

DM/25/1782: The Nest, 8 Ridgeway, East Grinstead. Replacement garage to replace existing garage.

DM/25/1789: 2 The Croft, Harwoods Lane, East Grinstead. Silver Birch (T1) - Remove. Horse Chestnuts (T2 - T4) Remove.

DM/25/1828: Rear Of 34 Sunnyside Close, East Grinstead. Oak - reduce back from garden by approximately 2m and no further than previous cut points. Field Maple - reduce back from garden by approximately 3m and no further than previous cut points.

HASSOCKS

DM/25/1751: 1 Shepherds Walk, Hassocks. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 6.35m, to a maximum height of 3m and the height of the eaves to 2.7m.

DM/25/1784: 9 North Court, Hassocks. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.00m, to a maximum height of 2.99m and the height of the eaves to 2.99m.

DM/25/1785: 12 Clayton Park, Hassocks. Proposed works Include, a new single storey rear extension, approved under the larger home extension prior approval scheme (application DM/25/1022), conversion of the front elevation garage door to a traditional window, and a new window to the side elevation.

DM/25/1793: 10 Woodsland Road, Hassocks. Proposed single-storey rear extension to form garden room and internal alterations to form WC.

HAYWARDS HEATH

DM/25/1720: 3 Silver Birches, Haywards Heath. T1 - Silver Birch - crown reduce back to boundary line. T2 - Magnolia - crown reduce by up to 2m. G1 - Mixed species such as Holly, Haze and Oak - cut trees encroaching into the garden of 3 Silver Birches - back to the boundary line.

DM/25/1787: 5 The Grove, Haywards Heath. Ash Tree - Reduce by 3 metres.

DM/25/1798: 8 Redwood Drive, Haywards Heath. Sweet Chestnut - crown lift to a height of approximately 2.5 m and remove basal shoots of Northeast trunk. Remove growth from bole of tree.

DM/25/1801: 25 Willow Park And 7 Lark Rise Close, Haywards Heath. Birch - Reduce overhanging growth by approx 2m. Oak - Reduce overhanging growth by approx 2m (both trees at 25 Willow Park). Yew - Reduce growth over neighbour by up to 1m (3 over extended stems) (Tree at 7 Lark Rise Close).

DM/25/1823: Pennington House, Franklands Village, Haywards Heath West Sussex. Hornbeam (T1) - Reduced by 2 metres.

HORSTED KEYNES

DM/25/1753: Tanyard Manor, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Removal of above ground oil tank and replacement with below ground LPG tank, replacement of cess pit with new below ground water treatment plant, replacement retaining wall and steps.

DM/25/1754: Tanyard Manor, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Removal of above ground oil tank and replacement with below ground LPG tank, replacement of cess pit with new below ground water treatment plant, replacement retaining wall and steps.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMMON

DM/25/1506: 12 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension, part two storey part single storey rear extension. Alterations to the existing front wall and piers to enlarge openings and installation of two new gates. (amended plans received 16.07.2025).

DM/25/1769: Fairhaven, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey front and side extensions, single storey rear extension. Amendments and additions to fenestration, new cedar cladding. Solar panels, thermal upgrade measures and air source heat pump. New gabion basket retaining wall.

DM/25/1802: 54 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion with one new rooflight to the front roof slope and two new rooflights to the rear roof slope.

DM/25/1809: 156 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Beech - reduce crown by 1-2 metres, thin crown by 25% and raise crown to 4m.

LINDFIELD

DM/25/1296: 15 Compton Road, Lindfield. Hazel Tree (T1) - Remove lateral branches by 2 metres and crown lift by approx 2 metres. Sycamore (T2) - reduce by 2-3 metres. Sycamore (T3) - Crown Lift canopy by 2 metres.

DM/25/1576: Tilecroft, Lewes Road, Lindfield. Variation of condition No. 2 relating to dm/24/1491 to amend window design and internal alterations.

DM/25/1745: 22 Savill Road, Lindfield. T1 - Scots Pine - Fell.

DM/25/1830: 16 Portsmouth Wood Close, Lindfield. Ash (T1) - Fell to ground level, 3 areas of decay around the base and showing signs of ash dieback. Ash multi stem (T2) - Remove top section of stem that is heavily declining down to healthy fork.

LINDFIELD RURAL

DM/25/1803: 11B Hillcrest Close, Scaynes Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1808: Tree To Rear Of Henfield Cottage, Vicarage Lane, Scaynes Hill. (T1) English Oak tree - 2 large lower limbs to be reduced by 4 meters that overhang Henfield Cottage.

NEWICK

LW/25/0331: Mitchelswood Farmhouse, Mitchelswood Farm, Allington Road, Newick. Alteration to the existing dwelling including removal of enclosed swimming pool with existing carport retained as a detached structure, removal of an octagonal garden room and replacement with single storey infill extension with roof terrace, 2 story front extension, single and 2 storey rear extension, dormer to both sides, external rendering and alterations to fenestration.

PLUMPTON

SDNP/25/02070/HOUS & SDNP/25/02071/LIS: The Laines, Plumpton Lane, Plumpton. Retrospective change of material of roof pitch tiles to garage from previously approved slate to clay.

WESTMESTON

SDNP/25/02053/HOUS: Weston, Underhill Lane, Westmeston. Installation of partially above ground sewage treatment digester and 45 metres of below ground pipework.

WORTH

DM/25/1810: Trees At Marstal, Copthorne Bank, And 2 The Glebe, Copthorne. T1 Red Oak (at Marstal Copthorne Bank) - remove all overhanging branches and stem back to boundary. T2 English Oak (at 2 The Glebe) - reduce down in height to approximately 8 metres.