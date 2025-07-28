The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 21 and 25.

ALBOURNE

DM/25/1847: Nulli Secundus, Church Lane, Albourne. Proposed two storey side extension including link building with alterations to the existing building with veluxs and changes to the fenestration , including demolition of existing garage and new garage construction with office in the roof space.

DM/25/1869: 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Two three-storey rear extensions, a single storey rear extension, two hip to gable enlargements, a rear dormer, a single storey side extension, solar panels within south, east and west facing roof slopes, new timber front gates, render to walls and replacement window and doors frames.

DM/25/1860: Mount Farm, Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne. Proposed single storey garden room.

ANSTY AND STAPLEFIELD

DM/25/1556: Bucklands Farm, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Retrospective planning application for x2 glamping pods for overnight guest use, associated decking, pergolas, footpaths, solar panels, updates to existing permeable track and parking and turning area by each pod.

ARDINGLY

DM/25/1804 & DM/25/1806: Lywood Barn, Lindfield Road, Ardingly. Updates to an existing barn building including internal alterations and the addition of a new front porch. Proposals also include the conversion of an existing garage building in to a home office.

BURGESS HILL

DM/25/1739: St Andrews Church, Cants Lane, Burgess Hill. Change the existing wooden west door of the church to a glass door.

DM/25/1821: 46 Bonnet Lane, Burgess Hill. Loft Conversion.

DM/25/1835: 7 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition no 2 of planning application DM/24/2278 - to replace consented drawings with new drawings.

DM/25/1852: 2 Wyberlye Road, Burgess Hill. Loft conversion with new trussed roof extension.

DM/25/1856: Bridge Farmhouse, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Extend the existing single storey rear addition and incorporate a new single storey infill extension at the rear.

CUCKFIELD

DM/25/1794: The Co-operative Food, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. New plant in rear yard within new ACE acoustic enclosure. Construct new single storey flat roof extension. New Steel security door. New ventilation. New external LED lighting to replace existing. Shop front repairs and decorations. New car park repairs and walkways.

EAST GRINSTEAD

DM/25/1394: North End School, North End, London Road, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey extension and porch. (amended plans received 24.07.25).

DM/25/1850: The Willows, Hazelden Place, East Grinstead. Demolish existing rear extension. Erection of a double storey rear and side extension. Also the enlargement of existing garage to a double.

HASSOCKS

DM/25/1657: 23 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Proposed new residential development comprising the erection of 1 No. new detached self-build dwelling to replace an existing garage on garden land to the west side of the existing property.

DM/25/1844: 38 Stafford Way, Hassocks. Proposed garage conversion and single storey ground floor infill extension.

DM/25/1868: 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Proposed tennis court to rear garden.

DM/25/1872: 25 Bonny Wood Road, Hassocks. Proposed hip-to-gable roof extension, raise existing roof ridge by approximately 400mm, new pitched roof dormers to front and rear roof slopes, conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation with raised flat roof, and replace existing rear doors and windows with new bifold doors and fixed glazed side panels.

DM/25/1873: 82 Dale Avenue, Hassocks. Modified roof to existing extension (with ridge height retained), new glazing, new cladding, EV charger and internal changes to suit.

HAYWARDS HEATH

DM/25/1575: 3 Turners Mill Close, Haywards Heath. Roof conversion and front single storey extension.

DM/25/1819: 12 Vale Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1846: 3 Isewoods Way, Haywards Heath. Proposed ground floor single storey rear extension.

DM/25/1862: 47 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. Proposed new boundary railing and pedestrian gates on Lucastes Avenue frontage.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMMON

DM/25/1837: Land East Of Hurst Wickham Barn, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Commencement of development pursuant to planning permission DM/22/1616 through the undertaking of material development works on-site.

LINDFIELD

DM/25/1638: 13 Finches Park Road, Lindfield. Oak Tree - Reduce by 2m and no further than previous reduction points. Remove epicormic growth from trunk (amended description).

DM/25/1740: The Turret House, Old Place, High Street, Lindfield. Incense cedar - Reduce by 4 metres to suitable growth points (amended description as tree specified and is a TPO).

DM/25/1825: Blackthorns County Primary School, 3 Blackthorns Close, Lindfield. The continued siting and use of a temporary classroom unit.

DM/25/1874: Westwood, 6 Pickers Green, Lindfield. Demolition of existing ground floor side (South) bay window. Erection of new two storey side (South) extension and associated roof extension. Extension to existing ground floor rear (East) bay window.

DM/25/1881: 28 Blackthorns, Lindfield. Oak Tree - Reduce Crown by 1 metre and remove dying and dangerous branches.

LINDFIELD RURAL

DM/24/2922: Hollyrood House, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Removal of outbuildings and alterations to the existing buildings and hardsurfaces to allow for a change of use from Class C2 (residential institution) use to a Class C3 (dwellinghouse) use to provide 3 no.1-bed flats, 14 no. 2-bed flats, and 2 no. 3-bed two storey dwellings (and retaining Holy Rood Cottage as a 3-bed dwelling), together with 37 no. car parking spaces, private and communal amenity spaces, landscaping, bin and cycle stores. Alterations to existing access points onto and from Ardingly Road and Park Lane. Additional Information received 5/02/2025, 7/02/2025, 18/02/2025, 28/03/2025, 19/06/2025 and 21/07/2025 to address comments from the Highways Authority, West Sussex LLFA, and provide further information in relation to BNG, Newts and Bats.

DM/25/1290: River Lodge, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Proposed single storey extension to the rear of the property.

DM/25/1822: 3 Town Wood Close, Lindfield. Conversion of garage to form new home office. Single storey side extension.

DM/25/1832: 16 Yarrow Gate, Lindfield. Single storey rear extension.

NEWICK

LW/25/0264: 26 Church Road, Newick. Replacement of single storey lean-to rear extension with two-storey side/rear extension and alterations to fenestration at side/rear elevations.

LW/25/0417: 25 Western Road, Newick. Demolition of UPVC conservatory and erection of a two storey rear extension with a terrace and fenestration alterations.

SLAUGHAM

DM/25/1820: 11 Truggers, Handcross. Proposed rear conservatory.

DM/25/1861: 16 St Martin Close, Handcross. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey extension with flat roof and roof lantern.

DM/25/1880: 2 Gordons Way, Pease Pottage. Proposed loft conversion including the addition of two front-facing dormers with pitched roofs to match the existing roofline.

TURNERS HILL

DM/25/1778: Worth School, Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill. Installation of an emergency standby generator to be positioned on an external structural concrete base.

TWINEHAM

DM/25/1851: The Stud Bungalow, Wyndham Farm, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Proposed Certificate Of Existing Use of Part Stable building as Residential accommodation on Land known as The Stud Bungalow.

WORTH

DM/24/2862: 79 Church Lane, Copthorne. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension (revised plans received 24.07.2025).