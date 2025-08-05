The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 28 and August 1.

ALBOURNE

DM/25/1913: 2 Oak Cottages, Truslers Hill Lane, Albourne. Oak : Reduce growth by 2.5 - 3m back to live growth point.

DM/25/1686: Victoria Gate, 119 - 127 South Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed 5x 1 bedroomed flats (4x 1 bedroom flats within a new 3rd floor mansard roof extension and 1x1 bedroom flat in a mansard roof extension at part second floor).

BOLNEY

DM/25/1605: Durstons, Lodge Lane, Bolney. Demolition of outbuildings, replacement garage, sauna, greenhouse, gazebo, gravel driveway and paths.

DM/25/1606: Durstons, Lodge Lane, Bolney. Demolition of outbuildings, replacement garage, sauna, greenhouse, gazebo, gravel driveway and paths.

BURGESS HILL

DM/25/1827: Keymer Court, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. App 1: Remove trees at G16 (Ash).

DM/25/1829: Keymer Court, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. App 2: Removal of trees T8 Ash, T9 Ash, T10 Ash, T11 Ash.

DM/25/1901: 4 Swann Close, Burgess Hill. Ash Tree- Reduce crown by 4 metres overall.

DM/25/1932: Shell, 173 London Road, Burgess Hill. Retrospective application for corporate re-branding from Shell to Esso fuel brand and change of corporate identity to forecourt shop building.

DM/25/1942: 36 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Conifer - Crown reduce by no more than 2.5 metres.

CUCKFIELD

DM/25/1909: 10 Woodhall Close, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing sun room. Proposed two storey rear extension. Relocation and replacement of garage.

DITCHLING

SDNP/25/02635/HOUS: 2 Mulberry Lane, Ditchling. Erection of single storey side extension.

EAST GRINSTEAD

DM/25/1818: 98 Woodbury Avenue, East Grinstead. Replace existing patio and level rear garden down to patio level.

DM/25/1879: 12 Chequer Road, East Grinstead. Variation of condition no 3 of planning application DM/24/2541 - to allow for design changes.

DM/25/1885: 12 Heron Place, East Grinstead. Sycamore at rear of property - overall crown reduction by no more than 2 metres.

DM/25/1930: 159 Charlwoods Road, East Grinstead. Oak Trees (T1- T4) -Reduce up to 2 metres to previous points. Crown Lift to main branch break.

DM/25/1938: Mount Noddy Allotment Association, Mount Noddy Allotments, St Johns Road, East Grinstead. T482 Ash - cut back branch originating at approx. 7m orientated to E by up to 4m of existing branch length.

HASSOCKS

DM/25/1903: 14 Ewart Close, Hassocks. Pollard 3 Sycamores (T1,T2,T3) to old Pollard points, removing approximately 3 meters off the top canopy. Reduction and re-balance to Horse chestnut (T4) removing appropriately 1.5 meter off the top canopy and 2 meters off the eastern side of the tree to re-balance the canopy (over hanging neighbours garden).

HAYWARDS HEATH

DM/25/1772: 10 Sergison Close, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition no 3 relating to planning application DM/24/2785 - To allow for material changes.

DM/25/1849: 72 Barnmead, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/25/0788 - change of materials in relation to garage.

DM/25/1891: 59 Farlington Avenue, Haywards Heath. Bay trees x2 - reduce by 3 metres and x1 Portugese Laurel to be reduced by 3 metres.

DM/25/1933: Trees To The Rear Of 6 The Spinney, Haywards Heath. (G1) Two large lime trees - remove dead and diseased wood and prune branches back by approximately 2-3 metres to provide sufficient clearance to the boundary of 6 The Spinney.

HORSTED KEYNES

DM/25/1907: Old Keysford Hall, Treemans Road, Horsted Keynes. Internal alterations to Grade II listed building including removal of non-historic internal wall, installation of sympathetic timber joinery, and insertion of conservation rooflight to existing later addition extension.

DM/25/1908: Old Keysford Hall, Treemans Road, Horsted Keynes. Internal alterations to Grade II listed building including removal of non-historic internal wall, installation of sympathetic timber joinery, and insertion of conservation rooflight to existing later addition extension.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMMON

DM/25/1855: 65 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey extension to the front of the house.

DM/25/1893: 112 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed garage conversion.

DM/25/1906: 5 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. Existing garage to be converted into a habitable living area.

DM/25/1916: 16 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Magnolia (T1) - reduce crown by 1m.

LINDFIELD

DM/25/1884: Abbotts Pharmacy, 83 High Street, Lindfield. Repairs and improvements to the fenestration of 83 High Street, including repair and redecoration of all existing timber joinery, double-glazed panes fitted to existing frames, replacement lead roofing and timber cladding, re pointing of brickwork, roofing repairs, and replacement rainwater goods. Repair and Improvements to the rear outbuildings, to include re-roofing and roofing repairs, and repair and redecoration of timber joinery. Removal of the existing dilapidated timber outbuilding. Rebuilding of partially-collapsed existing garden wall.

DM/25/1904: Compton Lea, 57 Compton Road, Lindfield. 2 x Leylandii - fell.

DM/25/1918: Amenity Land Surrounding Flats At Tollgate, Lindfield. Acer cappadocicum (Cappadocian Maple) (T1) - Crown lift 2.5m. Acer cappadocicum (Cappadocian Maple) (T2) - Crown lift 2.5m. Tilia cordata (Small-leaved Lime) (T3) - Crown Reduction Heavy 5m, Crown lift 2.5m. Fraxinus excelsior (Common Ash) (T9) - Pollard - Re-Pollard back to previous pruning points. Fraxinus excelsior (Common Ash) (T10) - Pollard - Re-Pollard back to previous pruning points.

ST JOHN (WITHOUT)

SDNP/25/02877/CND: Allington Farm, Allington Lane, East Chiltington. Variation of Condition 2 (plans) related to planning approval SDNP/17/04701/LIS to include changing from two 2no bedroom units to one 3no bedroom unit and one 1no bedroom unit.

SDNP/25/02880/CND: Allington Farmhouse, Allington Lane, East Chiltington. Variation of Condition 2 (plans) related to planning approval SDNP/17/04700/FUL to include changing from two 2no bedroom units to one 3no bedroom unit and one 1no bedroom unit.

WIVELSFIELD

LW/25/0425: April Cottage, North Common Road, Wivelsfield Green. Conversion of existing barn into habitable space including dormer and alterations to fenestration, construction of detached carport/Gym.

LW/25/0428: Field House, Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green. Erection of dwelling house and associated site works.

WORTH

DM/25/1864: Hurst House, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Permission in Principle for the development of 3 to 4 residential dwellings (including the existing dwelling).