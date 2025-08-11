The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 4 and 8.

ANSTY AND STAPLEFIELD

DM/25/1943: Keepers Cottage, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Erection oak-framed 4-bay detached garage.

DM/24/3077: Sussex House, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. Demolition of the existing buildings and construction of a new food store (Use Class E(a)), with access, car and cycle parking, landscaping and associated works. (Amended plans received 4/08/2025 including a 'Copenhagen' crossing along the site entrance, the installation of cricket nets, amendments to the landscaping strategy and updated Retail Impact Assessment.)

BOLNEY

DM/25/1975: Cleeve House, The Street, Bolney. Prunus - Remove.

BALCOMBE

DM/25/1845: Lodgeland Farm, Crawley Lane, Balcombe. Construction of 3 covered cattle yards over existing hardstanding areas to serve existing dairy enterprise.

BURGESS HILL

DM/25/1546: 13 Beaconsfield Close, Burgess Hill. New windows and doors to be added to existing warehouse. (Amended Plans received 25.07.2025)

DM/25/1894: Land West Of Ockley Lane, Burgess Hill. Construction of cycle path link.

DM/25/1937: 13 Erin Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey front extension.

DM/25/1942: 36 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Macrocarpa - Crown reduce up to than 2.5 metres, Crown raise by 3m and remove 2 branches against summer house. (Amended description)

DM/25/1954: 60 Cants Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey front extension.

DM/25/1990: 1 Oakwood Close, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/25/1039 - to allow for a revised roof pitch.

CUCKFIELD

DM/25/1888: 1 Tower House Close, Cuckfield. Ash Tree leaning over 5 and 6 The Dell - crown reduce by 2m.

DM/25/1948: Lower Laines Farm, Newbury Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed ground-mounted array of 40No. solar photovoltaic panels.

EAST GRINSTEAD

DM/25/1971: 27 - 29 Birches Industrial Estate, East Grinstead 1XZ. Oak - T87, Fell. Oak-T97, fell. Fir T102 Fell. Willow T104 and T 107 Cut back to boundary.

HASSOCKS

DM/25/1873: 82 Dale Avenue, Hassocks. Modified roof to existing extension (with ridge height retained), new glazing, new cladding, EV charger and internal changes to suit. Amended plans received 6th August 2025.

DM/25/1960: Annexe, Wellhouse Farm, Wellhouse Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed single-storey extension to annex, porch, and hidden flat roof with rooflight.

HAYWARDS HEATH

DM/25/1854: 16 Ash Grove, Haywards Heath. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/25/1968: 1 Lucas Way, Haywards Heath. Use of a (C3) dwelling as a children's home for a maximum of 3 children with up to three carers, two sleeping overnight working on a rota basis.

DM/25/1989: 25 Eastern Road, Haywards Heath. Extending of existing rear terrace.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMMON

DM/25/1758: Gatehouse Farm, 1 Birdcage Lane, Goddards Green. Variation of condition No's: 2,19 and 20 of planning application DM/23/2794 - to reflect updated noise report and revised plans.

DM/25/1893: 112 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed garage conversion.

DM/25/1945: Five Oaks Lodge, Pomper Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Prior approval for the change of use of an agricultural building to become a two bedroom residential unit.

LINDFIELD

DM/25/1918: Amenity Land Surrounding Flats At Tollgate, Lindfield. Acer cappadocicum (Cappadocian Maple) (T1) - Crown lift 2.5m. Acer cappadocicum (Cappadocian Maple) (T2) - Crown lift 2.5m. Tilia cordata (Small-leaved Lime) (T3) - Pollard. Crown lift 2.5m. Fraxinus excelsior (Common Ash) (T9) - Pollard - Re-Pollard back to previous pruning points. Fraxinus excelsior (Common Ash) (T10) - Pollard - Re-Pollard back to previous pruning points. Please note amended description.

DM/25/1927: West Wing, Old Place, High Street, Lindfield. T1 Large Scots Pine - reduce 3-4 large overweighted and over extended scaffold limbs on the southern aspect of crown by 2.5 to 3m.

DM/25/1946: The Clock House, 171 High Street, Lindfield. Ash Tree - Fell.

DM/25/1950: 7 Eastern Road, Lindfield. Construction of a new rear extension and insertion of new window to side elevation.

LINDFIELD RURAL

DM/25/1629: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Variation of condition 9 (approved plans) in relation to planning reference DM/22/2699. Corrected Description.

NEWICK

LW/25/0382: 5 Allington Road, Newick. Two storey side extension.

WORTH

DM/25/1313: Ellaby, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Side ground floor extension. Replacement roof to existing conservatory. Glazed flat roof extensions either side of the existing conservatory (Amended Plans 31.07.2025).

DM/25/1974: Woodland House, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Quercus Robur English Oak - Request to reduce to previous points specifically lifting all aspects 5m. Crown reduction 2-3m (Previous Cut Points and no further). Removal of all major deadwoods.