The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 11 and 15.

ALBOURNE

DM/25/1860: Mount Farm, Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne. Proposed single storey garden room. Amended layout plan received 11.08.2025 to show alteration to rear height.

DM/25/1977: 21 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath. Erection of two semi-detached dwellings with associated access, parking, landscaping and formation of new in - out driveway to serve existing host dwelling at 21 Wivelsfield Road.

ANSTY AND STAPLEFIELD

DM/25/2008: 31 Pullman Avenue, Haywards Heath. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable space alongside replacement of front facing garage door with matching window.

ARDINGLY

DM/25/2007: South Lodge, Stonehurst, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Proposed new porch and remodelled roof to include solar panels with internal alterations.

DM/25/2020: Ardingly Reservoir, College Road, Ardingly. Repairs to the reservoir wall through the installation of 1 x piled wall along reservoir bank and 1 x mid-slope concrete pile wall within reservoir and re-profiling of the existing land levels and provision of pedestrian slipway.

BALCOMBE

DM/25/1688: Robinshaw, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe. The erection of two new dwellings, as well as 8 parking spaces and a single-storey garage structure to the existing house at Upper Stumble. An upgraded access road leads to two new detached properties to the land at the rear (west) of the bungalow at "Robin Shaw", Wayside.

DM/25/1973: 11 Barnfield, Balcombe. Loft conversion with hip to gable conversions, 3x pitched roof dormers on the rear elevation and velux windows on the front roof slope.

BURGESS HILL

DM/25/1926: 4 Northway, Burgess Hill. Make front window smaller and add additional window to create two bed rooms.

DM/25/2010: 22 St Wilfrids Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft conversion incorporating hip to gable alteration. Removal of hipped roofs to the rear and creation of a balcony at second floor level.

DM/25/2022: 20 Unicorn Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft conversion.

CHAILEY

LW/25/0443: The Surgery, Station Road, North Chailey. Single storey rear extension, convert the existing garage and extend the garage roof height to create two further dental surgery rooms and reconfigure the internal layout to better suit the new surgery layout.

LW/25/0447: Chailey Service Station, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Installation of 1no illuminated small format advertising display.

CUCKFIELD

DM/25/1882: Summer Lodge, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Erection of a self-build replacement, detached dwelling following demolition of the existing dwelling.

DM/25/2000: 14 Ledgers Meadow, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and replaced with a two storey rear extension.

EAST GRINSTEAD

DM/25/1892: 72 Campbell Crescent, East Grinstead. Conversion of garage.

HASSOCKS

DM/25/2030: 47 Downs View Road, Hassocks. The proposal of a double storey rear extension with internal alterations and garage conversion.

HAYWARDS HEATH

DM/25/1950: 7 Eastern Road, Haywards Heath. Construction of a new rear extension and insertion of new window to side elevation.

DM/25/1977: 21 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath. Erection of two semi-detached dwellings with associated access, parking, landscaping and formation of new in - out driveway to serve existing host dwelling at 21 Wivelsfield Road.

DM/25/1997: 1 Edward Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer and side window and front facing velux windows.

DM/25/1998: Bramber 52 Wickham Way, Haywards Heath. Remove existing conservatory and build new single storey rear extension to extend kitchen/living space.

DM/25/2004: 75 Turners Mill Road, Haywards Heath West Sussex RH16 1NH. Proposed loft conversion and roof extension.

DM/25/2028: 1 Heasewood, Haywards Heath West Sussex RH16 4TJ. Loft Conversion.

HORSTED KEYNES

DM/25/1168 & DM/25/1169: Annexe, Keysford, Treemans Road, Horsted Keynes. Convert existing barn into a two bedroom ancillary accommodation. Amended Plans and supporting information received 14.08.2025.

DM/25/2009: Tanyard Manor, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Proposed stripping and renewal of roof finishes to comprise new insulation and roof membrane, installation of bat features (boxes, arches and roost features), and repairs to chimneys to include reinstating pots.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMMON

DM/25/1921: East Lodge Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposal for 7 new build houses.

DM/25/1947: Flat 40, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Demolish existing shed and rebuild a new shed.

DM/25/2017 & DM/25/2018: Bridgers Farmhouse, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed addition of a bespoke timber orangery to rear elevation.

LINDFIELD

DM/25/1840: 4 Meadow Drive, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension and internal remodelling.

DM/25/2012: Lincoln Lodge, Roundwood Lane, Lindfield. Proposed detached garage/store to property frontage and realignment of vehicular access off private road.

DM/25/2019: 100 High Street, Lindfield. Internal alterations to upgrade existing ground floor to basement stair and associated balustrading.

DM/25/2038: 14 And 18 Old School Court, Lindfield. To re-pollard two limes trees back to previous points. Trees are positioned at number 14 and number 18 Old School Court.

LINDFIELD RURAL

DM/25/2002: Land At Costells Wood, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. T1 Birch - Fell to ground level. T2 Goat Willow- Dismantle to just above fence height at lowest stem union. T3 Sweet Chestnut - Triple stem Coppice Fell (Coppice) all 3 stems. T4 Oak. Fell to ground level. T5 Ash - Fell to ground level. T6 Birch, T7 Birch and T8 Birch - Fell to ground level. G1 Birch x7 - Fell x7 stems to ground level. G2 Birch x1, Ash x2 - Fell to ground level. G3 and G4 Mixed Broadleaves - Low branches over highway. Crown lift to 5.2 metres and cut back to boundary.

NEWICK

LW/25/0444: 5 Marbles Road, Newick. Demolition of rear conservatory and replace with single storey extension.

SLAUGHAM

DM/25/2024: Handcross Filling Station, London Road, Handcross. Erection of two single-sided illuminated freestanding end D6 small format advertisement displays.

DM/25/2052: The Red Lion, High Street, Handcross. T1 - Yew - Cut back N and S facing crown by 2m and W facing crown by 1.2m. Crown raise to 3m over car park. T2 - Yew - Reduce height by 2.5m and cut back N and E laterals by 1.5m T3 - Yew - Reduce height by 3.5m, cut back E laterals by 1.5m, S laterals by 1.1m and W laterals by 1.5m.

TURNERS HILL

DM/25/1763: Woodlands, Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill. Single storey rear kitchen extension.

WEST HOATHLY

DM/25/1271: Highbrook Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Improvement works to existing dwelling and construction of new outbuilding. (Revised plans received 07.08.2025).

WESTMESTON

SDNP/25/03240/LIS: Hayleigh Farmhouse, Streat Lane, Streat. Replacement of roof, installation of two conservation rooflights and amendments to application SDNP/23/00502/LIS including internal alterations to layout.

WIVELSFIELD

LW/25/0359: Land Adjacent Magpie Ridge, South Road, Wivelsfield Green. Existing garage to be used as building contractors storage and waste material skips.

WORTH

DM/25/1240: Parkfields Farm, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Erection of commercial building, reconfiguration of yard and associated works.

DM/25/1967: Mill House, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Demolition of an existing dwelling. Erection of a new extension to the retained dwelling comprising single story living and bedroom accommodation. Extension to existing rear deck area.

DM/25/2013: 14 Bramble Close, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear/side extension. First floor rear and front extension. New pitched roof to front and rear structure. External and internal alterations.

DM/25/2051: Copthorne Golf Club, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. T1 Oak tree - Re-pollard back to previous pruning points removing approximately 1m all round in re-growth and remove all epicormic growths for general maintenance, G1 Birch x 3 - Remove Dead/ding tree within the group of 3 trees for health and safety reasons.