The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 18 and 22.

ALBOURNE

DM/25/2050: Bowleys, Church Lane, Albourne. Erection of a two storey side and rear extension.

LW/25/0442: Land North Of Green Road, Wivelsfield Green. Outline planning application for up to 80 dwellings together with provision of open space, flexible community space, formation of a new access and associated works and all other associated infrastructure, with all matters reserved other than access.

ANSTY AND STAPLEFIELD

DM/25/2071: Land To Rear Off Chideok, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Construction of 2 no houses with detached garages.

DM/25/2091: Chideok, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Construction of a single storey, flat roofed, rear extension together with 3 no. hip to gable extensions to the sides and rear of the existing property.

ASHURST WOOD

DM/25/0896: Greenworld, Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood. Refurbishment of an existing dwelling, conversion of existing accommodation and carport, erection of a garden shed (amended plans and Bat Surveys received 15/08).

BALCOMBE

DM/25/2076: Trees At And Adjacent To Stumlet, Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. Mulberry (T1) reduce crown by 1m. Cedar (T2) remove the 2nd branch up on the west side. Cedar (T3) reduce lower branches reaching towards house by 3m. Silver Birch (T4). Reduce crown height by 3m, shape canopy and thin out epicormic growth. Lime (T5) raise canopy by 2-2.4m above footpath and 5m above road. Beech (T6) reduce lower branches by 3m, Norway Maple (T7) fell and stump grind roots. Paulownia (T8) reduce crown by 4m. Holly (T9) reduce longest branch on north side by 1m, shape and reduce canopy by 0.5m and thin crown by 10 percent. Yew (T10) reduce overall canopy by 2m. Beech (T11) reduce 3 branches that are interfering with the telephone wires by 1m. Lime (T12) raise canopy by 2-2.4m above footpath and 5m above road and remove lowest two limbs with large visible scarring.

DM/25/2111: Arosa, Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe Haywards Heath. T1 London Plane - fell. T2 Monterey Cypress tree - fell.

BURGESS HILL

DM/25/2039: 10 Golden Hill, Burgess Hill. T67 Oak, G2 x2 Oaks - Treat all 3 Oaks as one canopy, thin by 20% and raise canopy 4 metres from ground level. T67 Oak - remove lower branch facing house and cut back canopy away from house.

DM/25/2082: High Oaks, 6 Woodwards Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed rear and side single storey extension incorporating the existing garage as part of the extension.

DM/25/2122: 24 Coopers Close, Burgess Hill. 1 Ash - Fell. Oak and Ash - reduce back to previous pruning points, between 1-3m on each tree.

CUCKFIELD

DM/25/1909: 10 Woodhall Close, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing sun room. Proposed two storey rear extension. Relocation and replacement of garage.

DM/25/2000: 14 Ledgers Meadow, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and replaced with a two storey rear extension. Installation of solar panels to roof pitches. (amended description 26.08.25).

DM/25/2048 & DM/25/2049: Loriner House, Broad Street, Cuckfield. Provision of external gas box meter; & Conversion of existing first floor (salon) and internal alterations to provide 2 bedroom residential accommodation.

DM/25/2086: The Old Vicarage, High Street, Cuckfield. Oak 1 - Reduce crown on the southern side by approx 8-10m as the tree is exhibiting a significant lean that has recently significantly increased. Reduction of extremely long branches to reduce weight. Oak 2 - Retrenchment pruning to reduce risk of limb failure and to encourage growth to lower part of crown. Oak 3 - Reduce crown to southern side by 3m as tree is leaning and branches are overhanging a public footpath are now too low.

DM/25/2118: 16 Turners View, Cuckfield. Proposed ground floor side extension and loft conversion with a contemporary dormer to create additional habitable space, together with the construction of a separate garden shed for storage.

DITCHLING

SDNP/25/02819/HOUS: 20 Shirleys, Ditchling. Demolition of existing garage and conservatory, erection of garage, wrap around single storey rear side extension, single storey front extension.

SDNP/25/03090/FUL: 2 Charlton Gardens, Ditchling. Replacement of 26No. windows, 2No. rooflights and 5No. doors with identical white uPVC units.

EAST GRINSTEAD

DM/25/1612: Land At Junction Of Blackwell Farm Road And Holtye Road, East Grinstead. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/20/1333 - amended drawings.

DM/25/2060: 44 Milton Crescent, East Grinstead. Erection of a two storey front extension. Ground floor front window replaced with doors giving access onto new raised terrace. Existing raised terrace to have new balustrade with privacy screens to both side elevations.

DM/25/2087: Jubilee Community Centre, Charlwoods Road, East Grinstead. To install 320 JAM 72D40 LB solar panels, each 590 watts, on the roof of the Jubilee Community Centre, providing 182,277 kWh per year. These solar panels to be connected to inverters and battery storage.

DM/25/2102: 27 The Weald, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey extension to the rear elevation and porch to the front elevation.

DM/25/2105: 11 Dexter Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed creation of a single storey rear extension. Internal alterations.

HASSOCKS

DM/25/1800: Woodside Grange, Woodsland Road, Hassocks. Reserved matters application pursuant to Outline application DM/23/2687 for the approval of Appearance, and Landscaping for two detached dwellings.

DM/25/2014: The Old Malthouse, Ockley Manor Farm, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Replacement of two windows - kitchen and bedroom. Painting of external cladding.

DM/25/2030: 47 Downs View Road, Hassocks. The proposal of a double storey rear extension with internal alterations and garage conversion.

DM/25/2075: 8 Ewart Close, Hassocks. T1 Sycamore, T2 Hawthorn, T3 Hawthorn - to be removed. T4 Yew, T5 Sycamore and G1 Sycamore group - raise lower canopy by 1m, G2 Cherry Laurel group - reduce overall by 1m.

DM/25/2100: 5 Orchard Lane, Hassocks. Conversion and first floor extension of existing 2/3 bedroom bungalow to 4 bedroom house, demolition of existing rear conservatory, partial conversion of garage into utility, remodelling of existing bungalow roof to accommodate bedrooms, associated landscaping.

DM/25/2104: 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Retrospective application for the erection of a new front boundary wall and entry gate.

HAYWARDS HEATH

DM/25/1055: Framlingham, 1 The Dell, Haywards Heath. Proposed removal of existing rear conservatory and installation of new single storey rear extension.

DM/25/2041: North Haven, Fox Hill, Haywards Heath. Proposed erection of 1 No. new detached self-build dwelling on garden land to the north side of the existing property. Reposition existing access centrally to plot frontage.

DM/25/2081: 1 Wythwood, Haywards Heath. Lime (T1) - raise crown to 5m to reduce encroachment to high sided vehicles on the roadside.

DM/25/2117: 26 Farlington Close, Haywards Heath. Oak Tree - Reduce canopy by 1.5m to the North and West and 1m to the South and East. Also clear stem of foliage.

LINDFIELD

DM/25/2068 & DM/25/2069: St Johns Lodge, 151 High Street, Lindfield. Replace later addition rear extension with new single storey extension. Allow for two bay windows and chimney to western elevation including internal alterations. Demolish later addition garage and erect new single bay garage to rear garden with associate landscaping works.

PLUMPTON

LW/25/0479: Knowles Mead, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Single storey rear and side extension with fenestration alterations and thermal improvements.

SLAUGHAM

DM/25/2116: 1 Bosworths Cottages, The Green, Slaugham. T1 Yew Tree - Reduce canopy by 10% (removing approximately 1 metres from overall crown radius).

TURNERS HILL

DM/25/2043: Sundial Cottage, 6 Newstone Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. To add barn type black wooden garage doors.

DM/25/2114: 1 Hill House Close, Turners Hill. T1 - Quercus Robur - Crown reduce by 3m overall, crown lift 6 m, removal of epicormic growth to 5m due to tree subject to shock drop and limb failure, potentially dangerous to pedestrians.

TWINEHAM

DM/25/2096: Park House, Twineham Lane, Twineham. Installation of a ground mounted domestic solar array.

WIVELSFIELD

LW/25/0474: Darannoor, North Common Road, Wivelsfield Green. Single storey rear extension, first floor side extension and two storey front extension.

WORTH

DM/25/2013: 14 Bramble Close, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear/side extension. First floor rear and front extension. New pitched roof to front and rear structure. External and internal alterations.