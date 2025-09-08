The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 25 and 29.

ANSTY AND STAPLEFIELD

DM/25/1996: 5 The Holt, Haywards Heath. Proposed front ground floor extension to extend the existing garage. Side first floor extension over the existing garage and utility room. Hip-to-gable loft conversion with dormers containing juliette balconies, to both front and rear elevations.

DM/25/1986: Phase 1c, Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Reserved matters application to consider access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for parcels 1.7, 1.7b, 1.8 and OS1.8 comprising: a) Eastern Neighbourhood Centre: Up to 270 residential dwellings and extra care units; commercial floorspace; the community building, the neighbourhood square, cycle and pedestrian connections, parking and associated infrastructure. b) Eastern Parkland comprising open space, multi-use games areas (MUGA), public art, green circle cycle link and associated infrastructure.

DM/25/2064: Stable Block, Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/23/3210 - to allow amendments to the plant room.

DM/25/2143: Car Parking Area Adj To The Old Stable Block, Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane. Provision of a new UKPN GRP substation.

DM/25/2149: Land To R/O Keepers, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Construction of 1 no. house with attached garage.

ARDINGLY

DM/25/2066 & DM/25/2067: Lullings Cottage, West Hill, Ardingly. Demolition of the existing property and adjacent sheds and replacement with a new single storey residential dwelling with two parking spaces.

DM/25/2168: 20 Monks Meadow, Ardingly. Proposed garage conversion to form habitable area with replacement external doors to front elevation.

ASHURST WOOD

DM/25/2174: Clare House, Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. Proposed gutter replacement to the front elevation.

DM/25/2177: Manor House, Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. Replace the existing guttering with a like for like 115mm horizontal Ogee cast iron gutter to the front elevation of the property. Replacement vertical gutters will be installed to the right hand side of the property.

BALCOMBE

DM/25/2031: Bagpiths Cottage, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe. Add internal wall to dining room to create study room with sliding door. Demolish garden shed and install new shed in different location. Reinstate fireplace / log burner in living room. Replace concrete patio with slab style flooring. Replace door in dining room with sash window.

BOLNEY

DM/25/2003: Malthouse Field, London Road, Bolney. Proposed front and rear extensions. Roof extension and conversion to habitable space with dormers. Juliette balconies to the west and east elevations.

BURGESS HILL

DM/25/1584: Wonderpack Eco Ltd, 25 Victoria Gardens, Burgess Hill. Over clad of existing roof to encapsulate existing leaking asbestos cement roof panels. Improve insulation to the property and replace leaking gutters. The overall height of the building will be increased by c200mm. (Additional Plans received 28/08/2025).

DM/25/2092: Superdrug, 42 - 44 Church Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed fascia sign and projecting sign.

DM/25/2160: 7 Pinehurst, Burgess Hill. (T1) Norway Spruce - Fell.

CHAILEY

LW/25/0470: Burchetts, Station Road, North Chailey. Permission in principle for 1No. dwelling.

CUCKFIELD

DM/25/2140: Howdean, High Street, Cuckfield. Proposed replacement steps.

DM/25/2156 & DM/25/2157: Renovo House, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Proposed new garage & Demolition of existing garden outbuilding and replace with a new pool house building and gym.

DM/25/2175: Wayside, Ardingly Road, Cuckfield. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/25/0679 - to allow for design changes.

DITCHLING

SDNP/25/03345/HOUS: Dumbrells House, Dumbrells Court Road, Ditchling. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey extension.

EAST GRINSTEAD

DM/25/1928: Woodcote, Yew Lane, East Grinstead. Erection of new self build dwelling alterations to side elevation of existing house to amend the fenestration.

DM/25/2103: 5 - 8A Whitehall Parade, London Road, East Grinstead. This application provides the necessary information in accordance with Mid Sussex District Councils guidelines for an agreement to be met on the financial contribution towards the mitigation of the Ashdown Forest Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation, relating to Prior Approval DM/25/1738 Informative 5.

DM/25/2128: Saint Hill Farm, Saint Hill Green, East Grinstead. Proposed change of use to purposes falling within Class E(g) of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987, as amended.

DM/25/2138: 149 Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing conservatory and providing rear and side extensions.

HASSOCKS

DM/25/2097: 1 Newlands Close, Hassocks. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/24/1565 - to allow design changes.

HAYWARDS HEATH

DM/25/1518: 21 Sergison Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, first floor front extension, replacement of all windows and doors, removal of chimney and extended parking area. (Tree protection plan and Arboricultural Survey received 26/08/2025).

DM/25/1983: Tree Adjacent To 4 Milton Road, Haywards Heath. (T1) London Plane - Reduce height by up to 3m and reduce spread by up to 2m.

DM/25/2124: Fairlawn, Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. x1 Cedar - reduce southern lateral growth away from building by 2m.

DM/25/2126: 61 Turners Mill Road, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing detached garage and rear in-fill extension. Proposed 2-storey side and rear extension, single-storey rear extension and enlarged rear dormer.

DM/25/2148: 25 Sydney Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension with pitched roof. Enlarged front entrance porch extension.

DM/25/2167: 20 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. Holly Tree in front garden - crown lift to 3 meters above lawn. Blue Cedar in front garden - crown lift to approximately 3 meters above the drive. Magnolia in back garden - remove low limbs overhanging footpath to leisure centre.

DM/25/2171: Land R/O 18 High Trees, Haywards Heath. 1 x Oak - remove two lowest live limbs over school grounds back to trunk. 3 lowest limbs over garden of no. 17 - reduce back from garden by approx. 1.5m and no further than previous points. 2 lowest limbs over garden of no. 18 - reduce back by 1.5m and no further than previous points.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMMON

DM/25/2127: 5 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear dormer and single storey rear extension.

LINDFIELD

DM/25/2139: Esmeralda Cottage, 43 West Common, Lindfield. Proposed first floor side extension and roof alterations, rear facing dormer window, front facing roof light window and removal of chimney.

DM/25/2144: The Holt, 78 High Street, Lindfield. (T1) Copper Beech Tree - Remove the 4 lowest branches that overhang 34 Dukes Road.

DM/25/2158: Old Place Cottage, Old Place, High Street, Lindfield. T1 - Scots Pine - Reduce lowest limb over White Lodge garden, back to previous cut points, approx 3m. Reduce lowest limb growing towards property by approx 2m and no further than previous cut points. Lowest limb over Old Place garden, remove (split and damaged). Also remove lowest split limb from lowest primary branch and reduce secondary growth approx 4m back to previous points. T2- Scots Pine - remove lowest secondary, drooping limb back to primary branch.

LINDFIELD RURAL

DM/25/2073: Rock Lodge, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposed creation of new site access.

PLUMPTON

LW/25/0490: Land Adjacent To Castle House, South Road, Plumpton Green. Certificate of Lawful Use/Dev (Existing) - Existing static caravan as residential use.

SLAUGHAM

DM/25/2146: 2 Gordons Way, Pease Pottage, Crawley. Proposed single-storey rear extension with flat roof.

TURNERS HILL

DM/25/2154: 26 Withypitts, Turners Hill. Proposed porch to front elevation and new oak framed garage.

WIVELSFIELD

LW/25/0478: 64 Charlwood Gardens, Burgess Hill. Single storey rear extension.